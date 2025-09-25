Boston Public Health Commission Launches Free Citywide Vaccine Clinics to Boost Access Ahead of Respiratory Virus Season

- Advertisement -

BOSTON— In a major public health push, the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) announced today it will host free vaccine clinics across Boston this fall to ensure residents of all ages have access to essential vaccines, including those for flu, COVID-19, and routine childhood illnesses.

The citywide effort, which runs from September through mid-December, is a collaboration between BPHC, Boston Public Schools (BPS), Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF), and numerous community organizations. It aims to protect Boston communities ahead of the anticipated rise in respiratory illnesses this fall and winter.

“Vaccination remains the safest and most effective strategy to reduce the risk of respiratory illnesses like COVID-19 and the flu,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “By hosting free vaccine clinics throughout Boston, we are ensuring that vaccines are accessible to all residents.”

Clinics Offer No-Cost Access, No ID or Insurance Required

All BPHC clinics will offer free flu and COVID-19 vaccines, with some locations also providing routine childhood vaccinations such as DTaP, MMR, polio, and hepatitis A and B. No appointment, identification, or health insurance is required—though those with an insurance card are encouraged to bring it.

The COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for everyone 6 months and older, with particular urgency for:

Children 6–23 months old

Adults aged 65+

Individuals with chronic medical conditions

Pregnant, lactating, and immunocompromised people

Healthcare workers.

Childhood vaccines will be available for kids ages 5 and up at designated clinics. Parents are asked to bring their child’s vaccination records if possible.

Massachusetts Maintains Access Despite Federal Policy Changes

Massachusetts recently reaffirmed its commitment to protecting access to vaccines, including COVID-19, flu, RSV, and routine childhood immunizations, despite shifting federal guidelines. BPHC says this statewide leadership allows Boston to continue following science-based, community-focused public health practices.

“Our commitment allows us to protect our families and keep loved ones safe, particularly during respiratory virus season,” said Dr. Ojikutu.

How to Find a Clinic

Boston residents can find a list of clinic dates, locations, and available vaccines by visiting boston.gov/vaccine-clinics

. The site is updated regularly and includes important information by age group and vaccine type.

Additional Vaccine Resources and Prevention Tips

In addition to BPHC-run clinics, residents are encouraged to get vaccinated through their healthcare providers, local health centers, or pharmacies.

Those needing help applying for health insurance or finding a provider can contact the Mayor’s Health Line at (617) 534-5050. The service is free, confidential, multilingual, and available to all residents—regardless of immigration status.

BPHC also recommends the following to stay safe this season:

Stay home if you’re experiencing symptoms of a respiratory illness.

Wear a mask for five days after being sick or if you’re at high risk.

Use at-home COVID-19 tests if symptoms develop.

Clean high-touch surfaces frequently.

Wash hands with soap or use hand sanitizer.

Cover coughs and sneezes appropriately.

Increase airflow indoors, even by cracking a window.

Vaccines are safe, effective, and one of the best tools available to protect individuals and communities from serious illness.

For more information and a full schedule of clinics, visit: boston.gov/vaccine-clinics