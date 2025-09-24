Bollywood Roundup: Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Malaika Arora, and more…

- Advertisement -

Alia Bhatt Sets Social Media Ablaze in Fur Coat and Net Stockings

MUMBAI, Sep 24 — Alia Bhatt just shut down the internet with her latest look, and fans can’t stop talking.

The Bollywood superstar stepped out in a dramatic fur coat draped over a silky nude satin dress, complete with net stockings, sky-high heels, and a killer smokey eye. With her sleek hair and a bold statement purse, Alia’s ensemble had social media in meltdown.

Within minutes of her posting the shots on Instagram, the compliments poured in. One fan gushed, “Alia, pls stop serving looks like this… some of us still recovering from your last slay.” Another simply wrote, “Wow Super.”

But Alia isn’t just making headlines for her style. Her upcoming project Difficult Daughters, directed by her mother Soni Razdan, is generating major buzz at the Busan Asian Project Market. Adapted from Manju Kapur’s acclaimed novel, the film explores love, rebellion, and heartbreak in 1940s Lahore.

On the big screen, Alia has action fans excited too. After Jigra, she’s gearing up to star alongside Sharvari and Bobby Deol in Alpha, an action-packed spectacle set for release next year.

For now though, it’s clear — Alia Bhatt’s fashion game is as unstoppable as her film career.

Aamir Khan to Tackle Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic? Grandson Sets the Record Straight

MUMBAI– Rumors have been swirling that Bollywood’s “Mr. Perfectionist” Aamir Khan is gearing up for a film on Dadasaheb Phalke, the father of Indian cinema. Now, Phalke’s grandson Chandrashekhar Pusalkar has broken his silence.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Pusalkar revealed he personally checked with Aamir’s team — and the whispers about script re-editing were “completely fake.”

“The script is finalized, and the project will start soon. Rajkumar Hirani has also shown interest. If this film is made, it will be a role model for people and highlight my grandfather’s contribution in detail,” he said.

The much-anticipated biopic is expected to see Aamir collaborate with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.

Pusalkar also reflected on what it’s like being the grandson of such a towering figure: “When I was young, my mother would proudly point out my grandfather’s name in newspapers. She kept his memory alive for me through stories—sometimes laughing, sometimes crying. Though I never saw him, I always felt his presence.”

He added that his mother often scolded him with, “You should have been in your grandfather’s kingdom,” words he admits he only appreciated as he grew older.

With the script locked and interest from Hirani, buzz around the Dadasaheb Phalke biopic is only growing louder.

Malaika Arora Shows Off Chinese Moves to Melt Stress and Boost Strength

MUMBAI– Malaika Arora is keeping wellness at the top of her game, and this time she’s turning to ancient Chinese movements to do it.

The 51-year-old actress and fitness icon dropped a new Instagram video where she’s seen in sleek white athleisure, demonstrating a series of gentle but powerful exercises. Each move, she explained, is designed to release hidden tension, improve flexibility, and give the lymphatic system a serious boost.

Her caption read: “7 Chinese Movements That Melt Away Your Stiffness And Boost Your Lymphatic Flow. They look a little different, but they release hidden tension and open up your body in powerful ways.”

Known as Bollywood’s original fitness queen, Malaika regularly posts her workouts and yoga routines, inspiring her millions of followers. But this time, she paired her exercise with some powerful life advice.

“It’s high time we let go of outdated notions that beauty belongs only to a certain age,” she said in a recent chat. “Women can be glamorous, desirable, and powerful at every stage of life. Age is not a limit but an evolution.”

For Malaika, every rep, stretch, and pose isn’t just about staying fit—it’s about breaking stereotypes and embracing the beauty of growth.

Mira Rajput Gets Nostalgic, Misses Shahid Kapoor With ‘Jab We Met’ Tune

MUMBAI– Mira Rajput just gave fans a dose of love and nostalgia, tying her personal feelings for Shahid Kapoor to one of his most iconic films.

The entrepreneur and social media star shared a clip of a sitar player performing Aaoge Jab Tum Sajna, the unforgettable track from Shahid’s 2007 blockbuster Jab We Met. Alongside the video, she wrote: “The dhun that reminds me of you. I miss you @shahidkapoor.”

The choice of song hit fans right in the feels. Jab We Met, directed by Imtiaz Ali, remains a Bollywood classic, with Shahid’s turn as Aditya Kashyap opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan cementing its place in romantic drama history. Its soundtrack, featuring chartbusters like Mauja Hi Mauja and Tum Se Hi, still resonates nearly two decades later.

Off-screen, Shahid and Mira’s love story has become just as cherished. Married in 2015, the couple are proud parents to daughter Misha (born 2016) and son Zain (born 2018). They frequently share glimpses of their family life online, much to the delight of fans.

Mira’s emotional post not only tugged at heartstrings but also reminded everyone that for her, Shahid’s biggest hit isn’t just on-screen — it’s the life they’ve built together.

Dia Mirza Joins Global Women Leaders: ‘When Women Rise, the World Rises’

MUMBAI– Actress and activist Dia Mirza is proving once again she’s more than just a Bollywood star. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress joined forces with some of the world’s most influential women at the Women Rise For All lunch held during the 80th UN General Assembly.

Sharing glimpses of the event on social media, Dia wrote: “Women rise, and with them, the world rises… For People, For Planet, For Peace. I witnessed the incredible force of women leaders who bring not just wisdom and experience, but also courage and compassion to the table.”

Among the global heavyweights present were Iceland’s Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir, Ethiopia’s former President Sahle-Work Zewde, Liberia’s former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, and UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan. The panel was moderated by BBC News anchor Caitríona Perry, with UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed leading the charge.

For Dia, the experience was a reminder that true leadership isn’t about dominance, but service and inclusion. “Leadership is about creating pathways for peace and progress… an echo chamber of kindness,” she said.

The actress, who champions environmental causes and women’s empowerment, left the event inspired to continue pushing for change. Pakistani activist Muniba Mazari summed it up in the comments: “What an absolute pleasure to have met you @diamirzaofficial!”

When Shah Rukh Khan Faked a Seizure Just to Skip Class

MUMBAI– Long before he became Bollywood’s “King Khan” and bagged a National Award for Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan was already stealing the spotlight — in the classroom.

Back in grade 11, SRK pulled off a stunt his school friends will never forget. During a 2002 episode of Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai hosted by Farooq Shaikh, his buddies spilled the story: when a new teacher showed up, they wanted to bunk class. Shah Rukh volunteered — and faked an epileptic fit so convincing, he even “frothed at the mouth.”

“He was brilliant,” one pal recalled. “Four of us had to lift him on our shoulders and carry him out. We never came back for the next three hours.” Another friend added that one of the group even walked off with the teacher’s shoe as part of the prank.

SRK, who studied at St. Columba’s School in Delhi, just grinned as he admitted, “We used to do a lot of these things.”

Fast forward to today: the prankster turned superstar has the industry’s highest honor to his name. On September 23, Shah Rukh Khan took home the National Award for Best Actor for Atlee’s 2023 blockbuster Jawan, cementing once again that whether in class or on screen, SRK always knows how to put on a show. (Source: IANS)