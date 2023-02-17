Book on India-Australia cooperation through Indo-Pacific oceans released

- Advertisement -

Thiruvananthapuram– A book titled ‘India and Australia: Strengthening International Cooperation Through The Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative’, prepared by the Centre for Public Policy Research and Monash University with the support of the Australian Department of Foreign Trade, was released here on Friday.

The book was released in the presence of the Australian High Commissioner to India, Barry O’Farrell, who received the book from former the Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Kerala, G. Gopakumar. Australian Consul General for South India, Sarah Kirlew, was also present on the occasion.

The book is a compilation of research papers penned by scholars from India, ASEAN countries and Australia on strengthening international cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

The book has three sections based on the three key sessions of the Australia-India Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative Partnership (AIIPOIP) conference held at Kochi in April 2022.

The three themes include maritime security, tackling the issue of marine debris and litter in the Bay of Bengal, and the importance of smart ports.

Gopakumar said the book is an attempt to highlight three major aspects connecting India and Australia in the context of the Indian Ocean as well as the Indo-Pacific region.

“The book also attempts to analyse the role that small ports can play in developing maritime relationships. Small ports along with big ports are important and in future, there will be huge quantity of small ports emerging across the country,” he added. (IANS)