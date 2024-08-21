Bollywood Roundup: Sonam Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, and more…

- Advertisement -

Sonam Kapoor shares glimpse into Vayu’s adorable car themed birthday cake

Mumbai– Actress Sonam Kapoor has shared a glimpse of her son Vayu’s vintage car themed cake as he turned two on August 20.

Sonam took to Instagram, where she shared a reel of the two-tier toddler friendly, refined sugar free chocolate cake. It featured a vintage ice blue car atop of the cake with the number 2 written on it. The cake also had the checkered flag print to give a feel of grand prix and a screwdriver.

On August 20, Sonam penned a heart-felt note for her son Vayu, who turned two-years-old and said that being his mother is the greatest gift she could have ever received.

“My baby turns two today!!! Happy 2nd Birthday to our sweet, precious Vayu! W Being your mom is the greatest gift I could ever receive. You’ve filled our lives with so much joy, laughter, and wonder,” Sonam said.

The actress shared that with Vayu, everyday is an adventure filled with “your boundless curiosity, your infectious laughter, and your sweet, loving nature.”

“You’ve brought so much light and happiness into our world, making every moment more beautiful and every relationship stronger. You’ve deepened the love between your dadaa and me in ways we never imagined, and you’ve brought pure, unfiltered joy to everyone who loves you-your nani and nana, dadi and baba, kaaa masa, Masi and chachu,” she said.

“Your sweet spirit and playful energy make our family complete, and we are so blessed to have you in our lives.”

She said that Vayu is her sunshine, music, little genius, and their endless “source of happiness”.

“We love you more than words can say, and we can’t wait to see all the amazing things you will continue to bring into our lives,” Sonam said.

Mira Kapoor jumps on ‘very demure, very mindful’ trend

Mumbai– Mira Rajput, the wife of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, has taken up the ‘very demure’ challenge on social media.

On Wednesday, Mira took to her Instagram and shared a clip of herself lip-syncing to the viral challenge. In the video, she could be seen saying, “Did you see how I do makeup for work – very demure, very mindful.”

The video further shows her lip-syncing, “I don’t come to work with a green cut-crease. I don’t look like a clown when I go to work. I don’t do too much, I’m very mindful at work.”

The viral trend started with blogger and TikToker Jools Lebron posting a video on TikTok and Instagram about how she did her make-up for a professional set-up.

While the trend talks about being affectedly modest, reserved, or serious, it has become a social media sensation in no time.

International stars like Jenna Ortega, Jennifer Lopez and Penn Badgley have also hopped onto the demure bandwagon.

Recently, Mira ditched her diet and shared a glimpse of her Raksha Bandhan celebrations. She shared a glimpse of ‘chatpata’ indulgence, which included sev puri and Thai noodle salad, to name a few.

She took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of her festival spread. She wrote, “Chatpatta Snacks for tea. Pakodas, sev puri, chilli paneer, Thai noodle salad, dad’s laddoos and cucumber cream cheese sandwich. Chalo let’s eat.”

Mira had earlier shared a picture tying a rakhi to her brother-in-law and actor Ishaan Khatter. She even posted a family photograph including Shahid, father-in-law Pankaj Kapur and mother-in-law Supriya Pathak among others.

Mira shared that she missed her “bhaiyas, bhabhis and didis”. She posted a picture of a silver tray, with colourful rakhis kept on it.

Tamannaah Bhatia shares glimpse of her favourite veggie

Mumbai– Actress Tamannaah Bhatia on Wednesday gave a sneak peek into her lunch, revealing her love for the vegetable– ‘bhindi’.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Tamannaah, who has 26.1 million followers, dropped a pretty selfie, wherein she can be seen wearing a white outfit and sitting in a car. She is posing looking outside the window, lost in her thoughts.

The snap is captioned as: “Lunch mein kya hain”.

The diva posted another photo which shows her lunch box. It includes ‘bhindi’ (Okra),quinoa, lentils and lemon.

It is captioned as: “For all the bhindi lovers in the house”.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah has recently won the hearts of the audiences with her dance performance on the song ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ in the comedy horror film ‘Stree 2’. It is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

A sequel to the 2018 movie ‘Stree’, it stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar in the lead, alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Tamannaah was last seen in Tamil comedy horror film ‘Aranmanai 4’ directed by Sundar C. It stars Sundar, alongside Tamannaah, Raashii Khanna, Ramachandra Raju, Santhosh Prathap, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh and Delhi Ganesh.

She was also seen in a cameo appearance in the action drama ‘Vedaa’, directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment. The film stars John Abraham, Sharvari, and Abhishek Banerjee.

Tamannaah has Telugu supernatural thriller film ‘Odela 2’ directed by Ashok Teja and created by Sampath Nandi in the pipeline. The film also stars Hebah Patel, Vasishta N Simha in lead roles, alongside Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamsi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal and Pooja Reddy.

She also has ‘Daring Partners’ in the kitty.

Jannat Zubair undergoes makeover, changes hair colour

Mumbai– Social media sensation and actress Jannat Zubair has undergone hair transformation and changed her colour to burgundy.

Jannat took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures flaunting her new hair colour and dressed in a floor-sweeping dress by the label Kalki Fashion.

“New hair, who’s this?” she wrote as the caption.

The actress and social media sensation is currently seen on the show “Laughter Chef Fun Limited”, where she is seen alongside names such as Krushna Abhishek, Kashmira Shah, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Nia Sharma, Sudesh Lehri and Reem Shaikh.

The show is hosted by Bharti Singh and is judged by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

She started her journey in acting in 2008 with “Chand Ke Paar Chalo”. She then featured in shows such as “Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora”, “Phulwa”, “Bharat Ka Veer Putra–Maharana Pratap” and “Tu Aashiqui”. She was then seen in the stunt-based show “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12,” where she finished in fourth place.

She made her Punjabi film debut with “Kulche Chole” alongside Dilraj Grewal. The actress featured in Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

Earlier this month, Jannat had an ‘incredible moment’ when veteran star Dharmendra lauded a Punjabi dish prepared by her. The menu had makke ki roti, saag, phulka, Punjabi kadi pakoda, rice, and methi malai mattar.

She had earlier shared a prank reel by Faisu, where the victim was Sudesh and captioned it: “Give me my money #laughterchefs #faisusquad.”

Jannat often posts moments from the sets of “Laughter Chef Unlimited Entertainment”. Earlier this month, she had posted a video of her dancing with the entire team, which went viral on social media.

“Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment” airs on Colors.

Dia Mirza’s birthday wish for husband Vaibhav: ‘So proud of the human being you are’

Mumbai– Actress Dia Mirza on Wednesday penned a heart warming note for her husband and businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on his birthday, saying she is so proud of the human being that he is.

Taking to Instagram, Dia, who has 5.5 million followers, shared a string of unseen pictures of the birthday boy. There is also a photo of Vaibhav with his daughter Samaira Rekhi, who is from his first marriage.

In the caption, she wrote: “Happy Birthday Husband… You show up for all those you love and for many more… spreading joy, sharing your passion, your happiness and effortlessly making the world a kinder place. Pause my love for yourself more. You deserve it. You work too hard. I love you. And I am so proud of the human being you are. @vaibhav.rekhi #SunsetKeDivane”.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar commented: “Happy Birthday”.

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari wrote: “Couldn’t be a better birthday wish for this bestest human”.

Neha Dhupia said: “Happy birthday Vaibhav Saab”.

Dia and Vaibhav had tied the knot on February 15, 2021 in Bandra, Mumbai. They have a baby boy Avyaan Azaad Rekhi.

She was earlier married to Sahil Sangha, however, the duo had separated in August 2019.

Dia had won the title of Miss Asia Pacific International in 2000. She made her acting debut in 2001 with the Hindi film ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’. The romantic drama written and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, starred R Madhavan, and Saif Ali Khan.

She has then appeared in movies like ‘Deewaanapan’, ‘Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge’, ‘Dum’, ‘Tumsa Nahin Dekha’, ‘Parineeta’, ‘Dus’, ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’, ‘Dus Kahaniyaan’, ‘Krazzy 4’, ‘Kurbaan’, ‘Sanju’, ‘Thappad’.

Dia last appeared in road adventure drama ‘Dhak Dhak’ written and directed by Tarun Dudeja. It starred Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi.

She next has the web series ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ in the pipeline.

Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she never did a film with SRK, Salman and Aamir Khan

Mumbai– Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor, who is basking in the success of her recent horror-comedy offering ‘Stree 2’, has spoken up about why she hasn’t yet worked with the superstars of Hindi cinema, the holy trinity of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.

During a podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, the ‘Aashiqui 2’ actress, said that she hasn’t yet got the opportunity to work with the 3 Khans of Bollywood.

She said, “Many times you are offered a film, but if you feel the character isn’t exciting enough or the role doesn’t challenge the artiste in you then you let go off that role. I’m very clear about the king of work that I choose”.

She further mentioned, “I want to be part of good films, engaging films with good stories, work with good directors, and do good work. If the by-product of all of this is the opportunity to work with good actors or huge stars, I’m happy to say yes to it”.

Meanwhile, Shraddha, who returned to box-office almost after 16 months, has delivered her 2nd consecutive Rs 200 crore film with ‘Stree 2’, the first being ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ in which she starred opposite superstar Ranbir Kapoor which collected Rs 223 crores worldwide.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, ‘Stree 2’ has netted Rs 255 crores at the Indian box-office with additional Rs 55 crores in overseas collections taking its worldwide collections to Rs 361.15 crore.

‘Stree 2’, which released on Independence Day, clashed with the multi-starrer ‘Khel Khel Mein’, John Abraham-starrer ‘Vedaa’ and the Telugu movie ‘Double iSmart’, and has managed to leave behind them all. The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer film is witnessing highest occupancy during evening and night shows.

Malaika Arora shares tempting glimpse of ‘happiness’ on her plate

Mumbai– Ditching the calories, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora indulged in some tasty food as she shared a tempting glimpse of “happiness” on her plate.

Malaika took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of a plate full of yumminess featuring egg crepes, some tikkis and an avocado.

She captioned the image: “Happiness on my plate…”

Earlier this month, Malaika shared a few moments from her visit to Napoleon’s tomb in France.

Malaika shared a handful of pictures from her Paris getaway, where in one picture, a portrait of Jesus Christ could be seen from inside the Dome Des Invalides, Tombeau De Napoleon.

The tomb has Napoleon’s remains following their repatriation to France from Saint Helena in 1840, at the initiative of King Louis Philippe I and his minister Adolphe Thiers.

The diva also shared a picture of a sword from the museum. She also attended the Paris Olympics and cheered for Neeraj Chopra, who won the silver in javelin throw on Thursday night.

Talking about her work life, Malaika, whose split with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor made headlines, has judged reality shows such as ‘Nach Baliye’, ‘Zara Nachke Dikha’, ‘Perfect Bride’, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, ‘India’s Got Talent’, ‘India’s Next Top Model’, ‘MTV Supermodel of the Year’, and ‘India’s Best Dancer’.

She also appeared in the reality series ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’. She is fondly remembered as the ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ girl courtesy her dance moves on a train from the film “Dil Se…” starring Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, and Preity Zinta. The film is directed by Mani Ratnam. (IANS)