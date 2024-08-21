Playing with grandchildren may boost older adults’ mental health: Study

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Playing with grandchildren can boost the mental well-being of older adults, even as age is the biggest risk factor for dementia and other neuro disorders like Alzheimer’s disease, according to research on Wednesday.

The proportion of adults over 60 is expected to double and that of adults over 80 is expected to triple by 2050, indicating that the world’s population is ageing rapidly.

Researchers from the University of Canberra (UC) and the University of South Australia (UniSA) have studied the advantages of intergenerational play using playgrounds that are specifically made for children and adults.

Young children and older people can participate in creative and entertaining activities including games, storytelling, and playground equipment when they engage in intergenerational play.

“There’s a social divide between younger and older people that makes it difficult for meaningful interaction to occur outside of the home and school,” said Fanke Peng, Associate Professor, and Deputy Director of the Australian Research Centre for Interactive and Virtual Environments (IVE) at the University of South Australia.

“In older adults, this age-based segregation leads to feelings of social disconnection and isolation, which can subsequently cause depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts, and cognitive decline. Building a playground that caters to kids as well as their parents and grandparents will encourage intergenerational play and improve mental health outcomes,” added Peng.

Participants 65 years of age and older discussed the advantages of spending time with children and imagined what a shared place in their community may look like in play space co-design workshops organised by the researchers.

In addition, the participants discussed what they would need or want in an intergenerational playground, as well as their favourite playtime memories and their experiences playing with kids.

Designing spaces for intergenerational play between children and older adults is crucial for addressing mental health concerns and encouraging interaction between generations. This involves dismantling social stigma and creating shared spaces that cater to the needs of older adults, the study said. (IANS)