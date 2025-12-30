Bollywood Roundup: Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, and more…

- Advertisement -

Sonam Kapoor Showers Sister Anshula With Love on Her Birthday

MUMBAI, India — Sonam Kapoor is in full sister-love mode. The actress took to Instagram to wish her “darling” sister Anshula Kapoor a happy birthday, calling her an “angel” and sharing a sweet throwback photo of the two together.

“Happy happy birthday my darling Anshula Kapoor. Love you my angel sister. Can’t wait to see what this year brings for you!” Sonam wrote, keeping the message short, warm, and heartfelt.

Anshula, the daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and the late Mona Shourie Kapoor, is also the younger sister of actor Arjun Kapoor.

Sonam, who was last seen in the 2023 thriller “Blind,” has largely stayed away from films in recent years. She announced her second pregnancy in November with a striking photo captioned simply, “MOTHER.” The actress married businessman Anand Ahuja in 2018, and the couple welcomed their son, Vayu, in 2022.

For now, it’s all about family—and Sonam made sure her sister felt the love on her special day.

Kareena Kapoor Shares Peek of Shy Jeh on Train, Jokes “Who That Boy?”

MUMBAI, India — Kareena Kapoor Khan is soaking up holiday vibes with family, and a quiet train moment with her younger son Jeh has fans smiling.

The actress shared a photo on Instagram Stories showing Jeh bundled up in a hoodie, his face hidden from view. Keeping it playful, Kareena captioned the picture, “Who that boy on the train?”

Kareena has been enjoying downtime with loved ones and has also been active on social media, recently posting a throwback birthday wish for Salman Khan and reminiscing about their on-screen collaborations over the years.

On the work front, the actress is set to appear next in the upcoming film “Daayra.”

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Ring In New Year With Maldives Poolside Getaway

MUMBAI, India — Sonakshi Sinha and husband Zaheer Iqbal are ending the year on a sunny note, jetting off to the Maldives for a relaxing New Year celebration.

The actress shared fun poolside pictures from their luxurious holiday, including a shot of the couple posing together in a private swimming pool and another offering a peek inside their stylish island villa.

The duo had earlier marked Christmas together as well, posting cozy photos by a decorated tree and spreading festive cheer online.

Sonakshi and Zaheer, who tied the knot in June 2024 after seven years of dating, are known for giving fans a glimpse into their playful and affectionate bond through social media.

On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in “Jatadhara,” which released in November, and has been keeping a relatively low profile as she enjoys married life and some much-needed downtime.

Bhagyashree Shares Simple Moves for Lower Back and Hip Pain Relief

MUMBAI, India — Actress Bhagyashree is helping fans kick off the new year pain-free by sharing easy exercises to ease lower back and hip stiffness.

Taking to social media, the 56-year-old posted a short video demonstrating quick muscle-release moves aimed at relieving tightness and helping people wake up feeling fresh. “Wake up with no back pain,” she wrote, encouraging followers to try the simple stretches as part of their daily routine.

Known for her disciplined fitness lifestyle, Bhagyashree also balances workouts with travel and downtime. She recently wrapped up the year on a spiritual note, visiting the holy city of Banaras with her husband Himalaya Dassani.

The actress also delighted fans by sharing moments from a rare train journey, calling it a joyful experience and praising Indian Railways for connecting the country.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Rome Getaway Serves Major Travel Envy

MUMBAI, India — Rashmika Mandanna is soaking in some well-earned downtime, and her Rome vacation is straight-up wanderlust fuel.

The actress shared a cheerful photo dump from the Italian capital, showing off everything from scenic streets and historic backdrops to fun moments with friends. One snapshot even featured actor Anand Deverakonda, adding to the buzz around her holiday crew.

From posing near iconic landmarks to indulging her foodie side, Rashmika kept things simple, captioning the post, “Rome so far..”

Earlier, she also gave fans a glimpse of her Christmas celebrations, posting stylish photos and spreading festive cheer online.

Meanwhile, Rashmika continues to spark relationship chatter with Vijay Deverakonda after the two were recently spotted traveling together, though neither has confirmed the rumors.

On the work front, the actress is gearing up for her next pan-India film, “Mysaa.”

Kajol Says Working With Mom Tanuja Was the Biggest Highlight of Her Year

MUMBAI, India — Kajol is wrapping up 2025 on a heartfelt note, calling a special moment with her mother, veteran actress Tanuja, the highlight of her year.

The actress shared a behind-the-scenes video from a brand shoot on Instagram, showing the mother-daughter duo having a blast on set. “2025 is nearly over and this was the highlight of my year,” Kajol wrote, adding that being together doubled the fun and the madness.

Known for her candid personality and playful honesty, Kajol continues to charm fans both on and off screen. From unfiltered social media posts to spontaneous humor, she remains one of Bollywood’s most relatable stars.

The actress has also been active online, recently sharing warm birthday wishes for close friends and giving fans glimpses into her personal moments as the year comes to a close.

Soha Ali Khan Reveals Her Go-To Green Juice for a Healthy Start

MUMBAI, India — Soha Ali Khan is starting the new year on a healthy note and letting fans in on her morning routine.

The actress shared the recipe for her favorite green juice on Instagram, calling it a gentle daily boost that helps with hydration, digestion, hormone balance, and steady energy. She said she usually drinks it after breakfast and before lunch, especially on days when she feels sluggish.

Packed with veggies, seeds, coconut water, ginger, greens, and sprouts, the juice is easy to make—just blend everything until smooth, adding extra coconut water if needed.

Soha regularly shares glimpses of her wellness habits and family life online. She recently posted moments from the Pataudi family’s Christmas celebrations, giving fans a cozy peek into their festive week. (Source: IANS)