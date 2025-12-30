Oral Bacterium Linked to Worse Disability in Multiple Sclerosis Patients, Study Finds

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, India — Severe gum disease and an oral bacterium commonly linked to periodontitis may be associated with greater disability in people with multiple sclerosis, according to new research.

The study found that high levels of Fusobacterium nucleatum, a bacterium found in the mouth, were linked to nearly ten times higher odds of severe disability among patients with multiple sclerosis, a chronic autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system.

Researchers said previous studies have suggested that periodontitis can contribute to neurological disorders through long-term inflammation, but its role in multiple sclerosis had remained unclear. The new findings were published in the journal Scientific Reports.

The research showed that nearly two-thirds of multiple sclerosis patients with a high relative abundance of Fusobacterium nucleatum fell into the moderate-to-severe disability category, compared with fewer than one in five patients with milder disease. Patients who had both Fusobacterium nucleatum and at least one additional periodontal pathogen showed even higher levels of disability.

The study did not find a similar association in patients with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder or myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein antibody-associated disease, suggesting the effect may be specific to multiple sclerosis.

The researchers noted that while the gut microbiome has been widely studied in multiple sclerosis, the oral microbiome has received far less attention, despite the mouth being a major source of chronic inflammation and a potentially modifiable risk factor.

They suggested that Fusobacterium nucleatum may play a unique role by linking oral inflammation to neurological damage, potentially acting as a biological bridge between gum disease and worsening disability.

Multiple sclerosis is characterized by inflammation and damage to the myelin sheath, the protective covering around nerve fibers. Although the exact cause of the disease is unknown, factors such as viral infections, smoking, vitamin deficiencies, and genetic susceptibility are believed to contribute.

The researchers said larger, multi-center studies are needed to confirm the findings and to determine whether improving oral health could help reduce disease severity in multiple sclerosis patients. (Source: IANS)