Bollywood Roundup: Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, and more…

Sonam Kapoor Serves Boardroom Glam in Monotone Look and Sakura-Toned Makeup

Mumbai– Sonam Kapoor, known for her impeccable fashion sense, turned heads once again in a chic boardroom-ready monotone look.

Styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor and Abhilasha Devnani, Sonam donned a tailored black double-breasted blazer featuring side buttons and flap pockets, cinched at the waist with a belt for added definition. She layered it over a crisp white shirt with visible cufflinks and completed the ensemble with a sleek, structured midi skirt.

She accessorized with a black-and-white handbag, pointed black stilettos, and statement dangler earrings, along with matching rings. Her makeup followed a soft Sakura-inspired palette with a sculpted base, pink eyeshadow, blush, and lipstick, while her hair was styled in a sleek center-parted bun.

Sharing the look from Kyoto, Sonam wrote on Instagram, “Namaste Japan! Looking forward to the show tomorrow @dior,” while Rhea captioned, “Sakura Season with @sonamkapoor in Kyoto with @dior.”

On the work front, Sonam returned to acting post-maternity leave with the 2023 thriller Blind. She will next appear in Battle of Bittora, based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel about two rival politicians in love. The film is being produced by Anil Kapoor Film Company and Communication Network.

Who’s Alia Bhatt’s Favorite Chef at Home? Her Daughter Raha!

Mumbai— Alia Bhatt’s little girl, Raha, surprised her mom with an adorable “seven-course meal,” showing off her playful culinary creativity with modeling clay.

The ‘Jigra’ actress shared the sweet moment on her Instagram Stories, posting a photo of the clay-crafted meal set on colorful plates. Sitting at the table, Alia beamed with pride and affectionately called Raha her “favorite chef,” writing: “My 7-course meal… with love from my favourite chef.”

Alia often shares glimpses of her family life. On National Pet Day, she posted a photo with her cat Edward—clicked by none other than Raha. “A picture with my prince, clicked by my princess,” she captioned it.

Alia and husband Ranbir Kapoor recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary on April 14. Marking the occasion, Alia shared a cozy selfie taken by Ranbir, captioned simply, “Home, always. #Happy3.” The post drew love from family, including Neetu Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The couple, who married in an intimate ceremony in April 2022, welcomed Raha on November 6 of the same year.

Kajol Reveals Why She’s Always Late

Mumbai— Actress Kajol has finally opened up about her notorious tardiness — and it has nothing to do with traffic.

In a recent Instagram post, Kajol shared a playful video showing what she’s really doing when she says, “Sorry I’m late, traffic was crazy.” From savoring her coffee to reading or knitting, the actress made it clear she doesn’t rush her rituals. “Can’t rush perfection… or my coffee,” she quipped in the caption.

On Sunday, Kajol also shared a sweet tribute to her mother, actress Tanuja, posting a vintage magazine cover of her mom in a saree. A second photo showed Kajol in a saree, captioned: “My awesome blossom mom! And her love for sarees… I guess it’s genetic.”

On the work front, Kajol stars in the upcoming mythological horror film Maa, hitting theaters on June 27. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film also features Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and others. It is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios and Devgn Films.

Kajol will also appear in Kayoze Irani’s Sarzameen and the action thriller Maharagni – Queen of Queens alongside Prabhu Deva and Naseeruddin Shah.

Arjun Kapoor Reveals Filmmaking Was His First Love

Mumbai– Before stepping in front of the camera, actor Arjun Kapoor dreamed of working behind it. In a recent interview, he shared that filmmaking—not acting—was his first passion.

“It’s the magic of cinema that fascinates me,” Arjun said. “Not everything has to be logical—conviction sells the illusion. I’ve always been drawn to storytelling and the process of putting a film together.”

He recalled being inspired by watching his father produce the ambitious 1993 film Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, which sparked his love for the craft.

A fan of global cinema, Arjun mentioned his admiration for Korean and European films, and directors like Tony Scott and David Fincher. He’s currently watching The Day of the Jackal, starring Eddie Redmayne, and praised Scott’s Top Gun as the “OG.”

He also expressed frustration with modern trailers revealing too much, contrasting them with the well-crafted teasers for Padmaavat, Animal, and Bajirao Mastani. “Michael Bay’s trailers set the benchmark,” he said. “Animal had a great teaser. Padmaavat’s trailer was gorgeous—it’s a director’s trailer.”

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar.

Anupam Kher Shares Behind-the-Scenes Glimpse of His Film ‘Tanvi The Great’

Mumbai– Veteran actor Anupam Kher has given fans a sneak peek into the making of his second directorial, Tanvi The Great, which has already generated significant buzz.

Sharing behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram, Kher is seen directing actors and collaborating with his crew. “Behind every great story are even greater storytellers. Here’s a glimpse into the making of Tanvi The Great… First look out now!” he captioned the post.

Kher also revealed that the film took over a year to write, with the screenplay crafted by him and co-writers Ankur Suman and Abhishek Dixit, both of whom come from the advertising world. “Tanvi The Great is a difficult film to write—it needed not just great writers, but writers with heart,” he said.

The film marks Kher’s return to direction after 22 years, following his 2002 debut Om Jai Jagadish.

The cast includes Iain Glen, Sammy Jonas Heaney, Vrinda Kher, Joanna Ashka, Ashish Bisht, Jemima Dunn, Ritwik Tomar, and Lisa-Marie Spiegel.

Preity Zinta Shares Simple Back Exercise for Desk Workers

Mumbai– Actress Preity Zinta has shared an easy and effective back-strengthening exercise for those who sit for long hours.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Soldier’ star posted a video demonstrating a simple routine using an exercise ball, designed to strengthen the back, glutes, and legs, and help improve posture.

“For people that sit a lot, this is an amazing exercise to keep your back, glutes, and legs strong,” she wrote. “Thank you @adrianleroux for the inspiration & for helping me get back my form.”

Zinta, who often connects with fans on social media, recently also showcased traditional Phulkari attire during an IPL match in Punjab. She captioned the post, “When in Punjab, dress in a Phulkari! Always own who you are and be proud of your roots.”

The 50-year-old made her debut in 1998’s “Dil Se,” followed by “Soldier” and rose to fame with her performance in “Kya Kehna.” Her film credits include “Dil Chahta Hai,” “Veer-Zara,” and “Kal Ho Naa Ho.” She also starred in the international film “Heaven On Earth” in 2008.

Zinta is set to return to the big screen with Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan, co-starring Sunny Deol.

Divyanka Tripathi on Succeeding Without a Godfather: “Every Step Is Earned”

Mumbai– Television star Divyanka Tripathi has opened up about her journey in the entertainment industry, emphasizing the value of earning success without any backing.

“When you don’t have a godfather, every step is earned, not handed to you,” she told IANS. “You have to constantly prove yourself and be your own biggest critic and cheerleader. But that struggle makes you stronger, more grounded, and grateful. Over time, your work becomes your identity.”

On what drives her relentless energy, Divyanka shared, “It’s pure love for the craft. Acting isn’t just a job—it’s a passion and therapy for me. I’m always looking to grow. There’s always a better way to deliver a line or live a character.”

To recharge on off days, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress turns to art and nature. “I find peace in painting or tending to my plants. Watching something grow is grounding. I also love reading—books offer comfort and perspective.”

If not acting, Divyanka says she’d likely be in public service. “I’ve often imagined myself in the Army, forest service, or civil services. I’ve always felt a strong sense of duty to give back to society.”

Despite her fame, Divyanka says she stays grounded by being authentic. “I try to remain the same person, on or off camera. What truly lasts are values—respecting others, staying consistent, and letting your work speak for you.” (Source: IANS)