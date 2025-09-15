Bollywood Roundup: Shilpa Shetty, Salman Khan, Ananya Panday, and more…

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Quizzed in 60-Crore Fraud Scandal

MUMBAI– Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, have been grilled by Mumbai Police in a massive ₹60 crore (roughly $7 million) fraud case.

The Economic Offences Wing confirmed both gave statements this week, with Kundra set to be called back for another round of questioning. The case stems from allegations by businessman Deepak Kothari, who claims the couple duped him out of the money between 2015 and 2023 under the guise of business expansion — but allegedly blew it on personal luxuries instead.

The controversy comes just days after Shetty had to deny rumors about shutting down her Bandra hotspot, Bastian. She insisted the restaurant is thriving and even teased two new ventures — Ammakai, serving South Indian coastal fare, and the glitzy Bastian Beach club in Juhu.

For now, though, it’s not the food but the fraud case that has all eyes on the celebrity couple.

Salman Khan Roasts Himself on Kajol–Twinkle Talk Show

MUMBAI– Salman Khan had the audience in stitches when he poked fun at his own acting chops on the upcoming Amazon Prime Video talk show “Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle.”

In the promo, Twinkle Khanna teased Salman about his “stuck expression.” Without missing a beat, the superstar shot back: “I’m only surviving on the three expressions still in date.” The crack sent co-hosts Kajol and Twinkle — along with fellow guest Aamir Khan — into hysterics.

The star-studded series promises unfiltered banter, inside gossip, and plenty of chaos with big names like Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Govinda, and Chunky Pandey joining the couch.

Kajol admitted she had the “maximum blast” filming with Govinda, calling him “a trend, an icon” and declaring, “Everybody has their go-to Govinda dance song!”

Looks like this no-holds-barred show is set to be Bollywood’s newest guilty pleasure.

Ananya Panday Drops First-Ever Maldives Vlog

MUMBAI– Ananya Panday is testing out her influencer side, debuting her very first vlog from a luxury Maldives vacation.

The actress shared the video on Instagram, showing fans a dreamy island routine — from cycling and skydiving to poolside reading, massages, and sunset views. She called it her “first attempt at making a vlog” and gushed that she had “the bestest time ever.”

Ananya also flaunted her chic “island girl lewwwwks” and gave a peek inside her sea-facing villa, adding to the envy factor.

On the film front, the 26-year-old star is set to appear in Chand Mera Dil opposite Lakshya Lalwani and reunite with Kartik Aaryan in the upcoming romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, releasing December 31, 2025.

Looks like Ananya’s year is ending with both reel romance and real travel goals.

Sangram Singh and Nikita Rawal Spark Romance Rumors Amid Marriage Drama

MUMBAI– Wrestler Sangram Singh and actress Nikita Rawal are setting the gossip mill on fire with their cozy social media exchanges, complete with heart emojis and PDA-filled posts.

A source spilled to IANS that the two have been quietly seeing each other for six months and are “more than friends.” The insider added, “They’ve been very discreet, but they’re quite serious about each other.”

The alleged affair has fueled chatter about cracks in Sangram’s marriage to actress Payal Rohatgi. Back in July, divorce rumors hit headlines after Payal resigned from Sangram’s charitable foundation and posted cryptic notes about “peace” and “distance.”

The couple has faced speculation before, including a viral video last year where Payal accused Sangram of mistreating her over her struggles to conceive.

Now, with Nikita in the mix, the whispers of a love triangle are only growing louder — and Bollywood’s watching closely.

Akshay Kumar Gets Emotional in Birthday Post for Son Aarav

MUMBAI– Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar turned soft and sentimental as he wished his son Aarav a happy 23rd birthday with a touching Instagram post.

Sharing a smiling photo with his son, Akshay wrote: “Happy 23rd, Aarav! When I was twenty-three, I was learning to beat up people on screen… now you beat me every day, from tech to fashion to arguments at the dinner table. Dekhte hi dekhte itna bada ho gaya hai yaar tu… You make me feel like a proud sidekick in my own story. Love you, beta.”

The post melted hearts online, with fans gushing over the superstar’s rare display of vulnerability. Many praised his line about being Aarav’s “sidekick” as one of the sweetest things he’s ever shared.

Aarav, who has mostly stayed out of the spotlight, clearly holds a special place in his father’s world — proving that for Akshay, family still comes before the box office. (Source: IANS)