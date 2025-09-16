TiECON East 2025 Announces Showcase Finalists Across AI, Life Sciences, and India-US Tracks

BOSTON— TiECON East 2025, the flagship conference organized by TiE Boston and co-hosted by TiE New York, has announced the finalists for its highly anticipated Emerging Company Showcase. The showcase will take place during the day-long conference on September 26, 2025, at the Sheraton Boston Hotel.

The showcase received over 80 applications from Seed to Series A-funded startups. After a rigorous evaluation by a panel of 13 venture capitalists and angel investors, 18 finalists have been selected across three focus tracks: Artificial Intelligence (AI), Life Sciences, and India-US Ventures.

“These companies are redefining what’s possible and shaping the future of innovation,” said Alok Prasad, Chairman of TiE Boston Angels, Board Member of TiE Boston, and Co-Chair of the 2025 Emerging Company Showcase. “Each finalist was handpicked by seasoned investors for their potential to disrupt industries and create impact.”

All finalists will pitch live from the main stage at TiECON East 2025. A distinguished panel of VCs will select one winner per track and name an overall showcase winner, who will receive the TiECON East 2025 Emerging Company Award along with over $60,000 in prizes, including a $5,000 cash prize sponsored by Sunoh.ai.

Finalists by Category (Alphabetically Ordered)

AI Track Finalists

CynLr Inc

Mosaic

Nearsite

Optiwise.ai Inc

Swirepay

Verbal AI Technologies Inc

WEVO.ai

Life Sciences Track Finalists

HaystackAnalytics Pvt. Ltd.

LymeAlert

Maman Biomedical Inc.

Nervoid

Tympanogen

VIBRAINT Inc.

India-US Track Finalists

AlgoBulls

Hyphen SCS

Infiligence

JetLearn

Quantel AI

Why the Showcase Matters

The TiECON East 2025 Emerging Company Showcase is designed to provide high-potential startups with unparalleled exposure and resources:

Exclusive Investor Access: Finalists will get direct access to TiE Angels, a respected network of early-stage investors.

Live Pitch Opportunity: Each startup will pitch live to a room full of VCs, corporate leaders, and ecosystem enablers.

Industry Recognition: Winners will receive awards and increased visibility through TiE’s media affiliates.

Global Community Access: Finalists join TiE’s international network of entrepreneurs and investors.

Exhibitor Platform: Participation includes a booth and conference ticket (covered under a $500 fee).

Eligibility Criteria

To be considered, startups had to:

Be Seed to Series A funded

Have at least one customer (except biotech companies)

Serve the U.S. market

Be registered in any country globally

TiECON East is one of the largest and most influential startup conferences on the East Coast, attracting hundreds of entrepreneurs, investors, and thought leaders from around the world. The 2025 edition promises an exciting day of innovation, connection, and opportunity.

To learn more or apply for future showcases, visit the official TiECON East 2025 website.