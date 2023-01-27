Bollywood Roundup: Shah Rukh Khan, Ali Fazal, Kangana, and more…

- Advertisement -

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ crosses Rs 100 crore benchmark on Day 2

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s latest release ‘Pathaan’ has created a storm at the box-office as it has crossed a whopping Rs 100 crores since its release on January 25.

According to boxofficeindia.com, ‘Pathaan’ raked in Rs 68 crore approx in Hindi on day two and with the dubbed versions the total is likely to be above 70 crore nett.

The two day business of the film is Rs 123 crore nett which is already the third highest weekend of all time after ‘KGF 2’ (Hindi) and ‘Bahubali – The Conclusion’, reports boxofficeindia.com.

The film had registered a record opening of Rs 57 crore (NBOC) across India. The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, released in three languages — Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

‘Pathaan’ marks the return of King Khan, as he is known, on the silver screen after 4 long years of waiting. His last film was the ambitious ‘Zero’ directed by Aanand L. Rai, which was released in 2018. The film was a box-office disaster as it earned Rs 88.74 crore in India.

Prior to that, SRK’s ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’, which released in 2017, earned Rs 62 crore in India as per Box Office India.

Ali Fazal on ‘Fukrey 3’: ‘I will be back in the future at some juncture’

Mumbai– Actor Ali Fazal will not be returning as Zafar in the third installment of ‘Fukrey 3’ as “time and schedules” don’t allow him to.

Amid the release date announcement of ‘Fukrey 3’, the poster created a tizzy as it did not feature the fourth ‘Fukra’ Ali Fazal. He has now come out with a statement saying that he will not be a part of the third installment.

Ali in a statement said: “So Zafar aayega ya nahi? Sab yahi puch rahe hain baar baar. Sorry saathiyon, iss baari nahi! (Everyone is asking if Zafar will come or. But Sorry, not this time.”)

He added: “Zafar bhai ko kabhi kabhi Guddu bhaiya bhi banna padhta hai. Aur do universes overlap ho jaate hain kabhi kabhi. (Zafar sometimes has become Guddu bhaiya. Overlapping happens in two universes.)”

Ali said: “Once a fukra always a fukra so I am around. . . But I won’t be coming on screen for the third outing of the Fukras, Bholi and Panditji! I would have wanted to be part of it but time and schedules didn’t allow me to.”

“I will be back in the future at some juncture, maybe sooner than you expect. Zafar will be back after a small detour to entertain you guys!”

The third installment of actors Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh and Richa Chadha’s comedy film ‘Fukrey’ is all set to hit the big screen on September 7 on the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

‘Fukrey 3’, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi, is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment.

Trolls say Kangana’s films haven’t made as much as ‘Pathaan’ did on Day 1

Mumbai– Actress Kangana Ranaut has been trolled on social media for slamming superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film ‘Pathaan’.

Kangana has strongly spoken against the content of the film. Kangana has pointed out the negative aspects of the film.

She wrote on Twitter: ” All those who are claiming Pathaan is a triumph of love over hate, I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be precise, who is buying tickets and making it a success? Yes, it is India’s love and inclusiveness where eighty percent of Hindus live and yet a film called Pathaan.”

However, this did not go down well with the fans as she first praised the film and then took a U-turn.

A fan went on to tell her that the one-day earning of ‘Pathaan’ is her lifetime earnings.

Known for being vocal, Kangana replied to the user: “Nimo bhai i don’t have any earnings left.”

“I have put my house my office every single thing that I owned on mortgage just to make a film which will celebrate the Constitution of India and our love for this great nation paise toh sabhi kama lete hain aisa koi hai jo aise udai.”

Shambhavi Singh joins the cast of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’

Mumbai– Shambhavi Singh, who has made her TV debut with the longest-running show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'(YRKKH), considered her latest project as the biggest break of her career and expressed the hope that fans will like her role in the show.

She shared: “I’m a firm believer in destiny and have always felt that ‘when you truly want something, the whole universe conspires in helping you to achieve it’ as said in my favourite film ‘Om Shanti Om’ starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan. So, whenever I watched ‘YRKKH’, somewhere in my heart of hearts I manifested my wish to be a part of it one day. And, my wish was fulfilled, God blessed me with this golden opportunity.”

While throwing light on her character of Muskan in the show, she added: “My character Muskan is a Himachali girl who is traditional yet outgoing in her ways. She’s the representation of youth from the small towns of India who love adventure,” said the actor, who has done a romcom short film, ‘Woh Khaas’.

According to her, an actor’s job is to fully represent the character they are playing and to convince the audience that the character is real. She also explained as an actor the difference between working in films and TV.

“So it’s our job but it’s challenging too. But, unlike in films where you know the whole story, go through proper workshops to master the character better, in daily soaps you are unaware about many things and yet have to deliver your performance to your full potential to win the hearts of the audience,” she added.

The actress shared about the new twist in the story and how it will be fun watching it.

“As always there will be twists and suspense in the storyline to make the experience all the more exciting. It will also be evasive for the audience as new entries are coming up back to back. But just like life, stories cannot always be full of happiness and excitement. There will be ups and downs which makes it more exciting to watch. So just watch and enjoy it to the fullest as there will be a lot in store for the future,” she concluded.

Kishwer Merchant: I ditched my usual glamorous look for ‘Dear Ishq’

Mumbai– Actress Kishwer Merchant has said that for her upcoming OTT show ‘Dear Ishq’ she ditched her glamorous avatar and wore cotton sarees for her character.

Talking about her character and look, Kishwer Merchant said, “My character is the owner of a publication house and obviously she has read so much and has a lot of experience, so she has a strong persona and vibe! To slip into this stern and dynamic character, I ditched my usual glamorous look and I have worn cotton sarees for the character.”

‘Dear Ishq’, set against the backdrop of an Indian publishing house, brings to the masses a tale of love, a journey with complex emotions, and at the crux of it, a story of two completely opposite personalities, who walk this simple journey of life, unknowingly falling for each other.

Directed by Atif Khan and Produced by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik, Beyond Dreams Entertainment Private Limited, the show recently aired on January 26, 2023, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. (IANS)