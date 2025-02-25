Bollywood Roundup: Sanya Malhotra, Bhumi Pednekar, Parineeti Chopra, and more…

- Advertisement -

Sanya Malhotra spends her working birthday on sets of ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’

Mumbai– Actress Sanya Malhotra celebrated her 33rd birthday on Tuesday. The ‘Dangal’ actress spent her working birthday on the sets of her upcoming film, “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari”.

Taking a break between shots, Malhotra decided to share a heartfelt message with her fans on social media. Expressing her gratitude, she wrote on her Instagram stories, “Birthday on set! Thank you so much for the amazing birthday wishes…Grateful”

“Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” will see Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor as the lead pair. The project will also have Akshay Oberoi, Rohit Saraf, Abhinav Sharma, Maniesh Paul, and Manini Chadha in pivotal roles, along with others.

Made under the direction of Shashank Khaitan, the drama has been jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan.

Initially slated to release on April 18, 2025, the film’s release has been pushed to the second half of the year.

Meanwhile, basking in the success of “Mrs.”, Sanya Malhotra has garnered a lot of praise for her powerful performance in Arati Kadav’s directorial. The drama, which premiered on ZEE5 on February 7, is an official remake of the 2021 Malayalam drama “The Great Indian Kitchen”.

Sanya Malhotra used social media to thank the audience for all the love they have showered on her film. Dropping a picture of herself from “Mrs”, She wrote, “Sachi bolun? I’m truly overwhelmed by all the love and appreciation Mrs is receiving. This film is so sooo close to my heart, and its story means the world to me. Over time, I’ve learned to disconnect and let go once a film is out, allowing it to belong to the audience.”

Previously, talking about her character in “Mrs.”, Sanya Malhotra revealed, “My character’s journey is one of quiet resilience, as she goes from doing the dishes to dreaming big again. It’s been a rewarding challenge to play someone who dares to break free from the routine and find her voice.”

Bhumi Pednekar celebrates her 10 years in the industry by this ‘special moment’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar took to social media to celebrate a decade in the showbiz industry.

In her latest Instagram post, the ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ actress marked 10 years of her impactful performances and remarkable growth. The actress, who made her debut with “Dum Laga Ke Haisha” in 2015, took to her Instagram handle to share a heartfelt post commemorating this special milestone while sharing her experience of walking the ramp for designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Sharing a video of ramp walk, Bhumi wrote, “Honoured to walk for my dear friends, @abujanisandeepkhosla. Abu and Sandeep have long been the torchbearers of Indian fashion, celebrating our rich textile heritage with unmatched artistry. They are true icons, and this show was a testament to their resilience, passion, and timeless legacy. As I complete a decade in the industry, this moment feels even more special—a way to pay tribute to their craft and be part of something truly iconic. Grateful for your love and support over the past 10 years. Here’s to many more! @asalabusandeep @cpaaindia @sandeepkhosla @abujani1 @saudamini08.”

On Monday, Pednekar made a stunning appearance at The Caring With Style 2025 fashion show, curated by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The actress graced the ramp as a bride, exuding grace and elegance in a lehenga featuring intricate embroidery and a flared silhouette. Bhumi paired the lehenga with a golden, backless blouse and orange chuniri.

This fashion appearance comes shortly after Bhumi Pednekar’s recent film “Mere Husband Ki Biwi,” where she starred alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Arjun Kapoor. In the film, she played the role of Prableen, a typical Punjabi woman.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz,”Mere Husband Ki Biwi” tells the story of a Delhi professional caught in a complicated love triangle when his former lover reappears just as he starts falling for someone new, resulting in a series of comedic misunderstandings.

The film was released in cinemas on February 21.

Alia Bhatt celebrates 3 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Mumbai– Who can forget Alia Bhatt’s powerful performance as Gangubai Kathiawadi? It has been three years since the

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial reached the cinema halls on February 25, 2022.

Celebrating the milestone, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories and dropped a couple of sketches of her iconic character from “Gangubai Kathiawadi”, along with the caption, “#3YearsOfGangubaiKathiawadi”.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a cinematic adaptation of the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by S. Hussain Zaidi which tells the story of Gangubai Kathiawadi, a simple girl from Kathiawad who is forced into prostitution and later rises to become a madam and an influential figure in Bombay’s red-light area.

The film also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh, and Ajay Devgn in significant roles, along with others.

“Gangubai Kathiawadi” received various accolades, including Alia Bhatt bagging the ‘Best Actress’ at the 69th National Film Awards.

Up next, Alia Bhatt has once again joined forces with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his next, “Love And War”, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

As filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali turned 62 on February 24, Alia Bhatt, took to her Instagram and penned a special birthday post for the maker. She shared two pictures on social media. The first pic featured Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali posing together while a big chocolate cake was kept on the table. This was followed by a click of Vicky Kaushal cutting a cake for the success of his latest release, “Chhaava”.

Alia Bhatt also penned a note that read, “A quick break from night shoots to celebrate our director… happy birthday magician sir (and happy 3 to our Gangu too) and lastly, many many cheers and claps for @vickykaushal09 absolutely smashing the box office with chhaava!!! Chalo abhi party over … back to shoot.”

Parineeti Chopra begins shooting for her OTT series debut

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has officially started shooting for her highly anticipated series OTT debut with a Netflix project.

On Tuesday, the Kesari actress took to her social media handles and shared a note that read, “Some mysteries don’t just unfold – they pull you in, keep you guessing, and refuse to let go”. A new mystery thriller series is in the making! Can’t wait for you all to see this labour of love from Team Netflix and us, when it’s ready! Shooting had begun .. Marking my OTT series debut!”

She also posted photos of other cast members, including Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, Chaitannya Choudhry, Harleen Sethi, and Soni Razdan.

Parineeti is all set to make her digital debut with a thrilling drama for Netflix. Set against the scenic backdrop of Shimla’s hills, the upcoming yet-to-be-titled project is poised to deliver an intense mix of mystery and suspense. Produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra, the series will be directed by Rensil D’Silva.

Speaking about the show, creators Siddharth Malhotra and Rensil D’silva shared, in a statement, “We are thrilled to collaborate on this Noir Mystery Thriller with Netflix, a platform that celebrates storytelling in its most diverse and compelling forms. Working with Netflix has allowed us the creative freedom to push boundaries and bring a unique narrative to life. With a cast as talented as this and Parineeti choosing to foray into series with our production, we are excited for what lies ahead and cannot wait for the world to watch the mystery unfold.”

This upcoming thriller series will be Chopra’s fourth collaboration with Netflix. She previously worked with the platform on Ribhu Dasgupta’s mystery drama “The Girl on the Train,” Imtiaz Ali’s biographical film “Amar Singh Chamkila” alongside Diljit Dosanjh, and an upcoming romantic comedy directed by Dhruv Tripathi.

Rakul Preet Singh advocates for a healthier India, supports PM Modi’s initiative to combat obesity

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh has voiced her support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to combat obesity and promote healthier living in India.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, the actress emphasized the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and called for collective efforts to create a healthier nation.

Rakul shared, “Obesity is becoming an alarming issue but together we can make a difference. With our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi emphasizing on the importance of health, its time we taken action. Starting with simple everyday simple choices our youth are prioritizing fitness and we should follow their lead. I myself sweat to a healthy lifestyle and encourage each one of you to be a part of this movement. For example, swap sodas with water, take the stairs and focus on nourishing sustainable habits. It’s about building our culture of wellness, whether you are school at work, or beyond. Let’s support each other in creating a healthier and stronger India. Jai hind.”

On Monday, R. Madhavan tagged Rakul Preet Singh and several others, urging them to join the initiative to make India healthier.

He tweeted, “I thank the Honorable Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji, for launching this essential and impactful awareness program to inspire our nation toward better health. I am honored to be nominated to help spread this important message. I, in turn, nominate the following individuals who have been a great source of motivation to me in various ways, and I humbly urge them to join this initiative in making India healthier. @Neeraj_chopra1 @anirbangolf @rohitroy500 @Rakulpreet @riteshagar @vivekoberoi @akshayerathi @vijaymoolan @shubhankargolf @VipulDShahOpti @swim_sajan.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently addressed the rising issue of obesity in his monthly radio program, Mann Ki Baat, and called upon influential personalities to help spread the message. As part of his initiative, he nominated several celebrities to raise awareness about the importance of a healthy lifestyle and to encourage others to join the cause. In a bid to amplify the impact, he requested these celebrities to nominate 10 more people.

Among the names nominated were Bollywood stars like Mohanlal, Shreya Ghoshal, and R. Madhavan, along with other prominent personalities including actor Nirahua, sports icons, political leaders, and business magnates.

Kajol reflects on her love for Ajay Devgn in late anniversary post

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kajol recently shared a heartfelt post to wish her husband, Ajay Devgn, on their 26th wedding anniversary.

In her late anniversary post, the actress called Ajay her ‘partner in crime.’ Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Dilwale’ actress shared a photo of them and wrote, “26 years and counting. Thank u for all ur good wishes #partnersincrime #latepost.” In the image, the couple can be seen posing together. While Kajol looks lovely in a saree, the ‘Singham’ actor compliments her in a black outfit.

On February 24, Kajol and Ajay celebrated their 26 years of togetherness. Wishing his ladylove, Ajay shared a throwback photo featuring the couple. In a rare candid shot, the ‘Baazigar’ actress was seen sitting with Ajay, posing with his hand kept on her shoulder. The second image showed animated characters. For the caption, Devgn wrote, “Beating this trend by 26 years. Happy anniversary to us.”

Well, going by Ajay’s caption, it seemed like he broke the trend on their 26th anniversary by being the first one to wish Kajol on social media. Typically, Kajol was known for posting heartfelt messages to mark important milestones, especially their anniversaries. However, this time, Ajay posted an endearing anniversary message for Kajol before she could share hers.

After dating for five years, Ajay Devgn and Kajol got married on February 24, 1999, in a private ceremony held on the terrace of the actress’ home, with only their closest family and friends in attendance.

The couple has appeared in several films together, such as “Ishq,” “Gundaraj,” and “Hulchul.” However, their love story began during the making of “Ishq” in 1997. They later reunited for the 1998 romantic comedy “Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha” before tying the knot in 1999.

The duo also starred together in the 2000 action comedy “Raju Chacha,” after which Kajol took a break from acting. (IANS)