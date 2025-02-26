A Master Class on Chinese Medicine with Suraja Menon Roychowdhury: Her Journey from Pharmacology and an MBA to Complementary Medicine

- Advertisement -

BOSTON – Suraja Menon Roychowdhury’s career path is far from conventional. With a PhD in Pharmacology and an MBA, she initially embarked on a fascinating career in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on drug development for psychiatric conditions.

Her unique blend of expertise in both conventional medicine and complementary therapies allows her to offer a holistic approach to patient care. By combining evidence-based drug therapies with acupuncture, Ms. Roychowdhury optimizes treatment outcomes while understanding the potential side effects and the medications her patients may be using.

In an exclusive video interview with INDIA New England News, Ms. Roychowdhury shares her remarkable journey from a PhD in Pharmacology and an MBA to becoming a Chinese medicine practitioner.

On March 8, 2025, Ms. Roychowdhury will be honored as one of the 10 Outstanding Women of the Year 2025 during the 22nd Annual Woman of the Year Awards Gala at the Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA. The prestigious event, organized by INDIA New England News and produced by the Mishra Group, attracts around 400 business and community leaders, philanthropists, healthcare professionals, and academics each year.

Beyond her career in complementary medicine, Ms. Roychowdhury has made significant contributions to various organizations. She served as the Massachusetts State Chapter Chair for the Wholistic Health Alliance and currently sits on the board of Vision-Aid, a nonprofit providing vision rehabilitation services to underserved communities in India. Additionally, she is a founding member of the India International Film Festival of Boston and has served as a judge for the festival for the past six years.

Ms. Roychowdhury’s personal passions extend into the arts and culture. A published, award-winning poet, she has a deep love for Japanese short form poetry. She teaches Advanced Haiku online and serves as the Associate Editor for the journal haikuKATHA. She also continues to pursue her lifelong passion for Hindustani classical music.