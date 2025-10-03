Bollywood Roundup: Sanjay Dutt, Bhumi Pednekar, Hrithik Roshan, and more…

- Advertisement -

When Little Sanjay Dutt Stopped Lata Mangeshkar Mid-Song

MUMBAI– Bollywood bad boy Sanjay Dutt once managed to bring a concert by none other than Lata Mangeshkar to a screeching halt — and he was just a kid at the time!

In a throwback tale from chat show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Dutt’s late father Sunil Dutt recalled how, during a 1971 war tour to Bangladesh, young Sanjay begged to tag along. Told he had to perform something to join, he grabbed a pair of bongos.

But when Lata ji took the stage, her magical performance was cut short by off-beat drumming. The culprit? Little Sanjay! Instead of scolding him, the legendary singer simply smiled and said, “Keep on playing.”

Fast forward to today — the Munna Bhai star is making headlines again. On Thursday, he saluted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on its 100th anniversary with a video message, praising its role in “nation building” and urging unity.

Just before that, Sanjay was spotted at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple, where he attended the sacred Bhasma Aarti. Calling it his “good fortune” to finally be there, he said he felt the divine energy of Baba Mahakal and prayed for blessings.

From bongos to blessings — Sanjay Dutt sure knows how to stay in the spotlight!

Bhumi Pednekar Reveals Painful Skin Battle

MUMBAI– Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar just got real about her skin struggles — and fans can totally relate.

In a candid Insta Story, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress admitted she’s been fighting eczema since childhood, with doctors officially diagnosing her three years ago. While doing her makeup in the bathroom, Bhumi pointed out a fresh flare-up, blaming stress, bad diet, and constant travel.

“Every time I travel, eat wrong, or stress out — boom, my eczema shows up. It’s so frustrating, painful, and uncomfortable,” she confessed.

But Bhumi isn’t just talking skin. Earlier the same day, the Badhaai Do star opened up about her bigger mission: using fame to empower India and uplift communities. “I wear my nationality as a badge of honor,” she said, stressing that her work is about more than entertainment — it’s about changing mindsets.

On the career front, Bhumi’s got a packed slate. She’ll soon play a cop in the web series Daldal, followed by a royal turn in the period drama Takht.

From breakouts to breaking barriers, Bhumi Pednekar is keeping it real — on and off screen.

Hrithik Roshan Spills on Playing Kabir in ‘War 2’: “It Felt Too Easy!”

MUMBAI– Hrithik Roshan is back as Kabir in War 2 — and he says the role felt almost too comfortable.

Taking to Instagram, the superstar confessed: “Playing Kabir was so much fun. So relaxed, knew him so well. It was going to be easy. Finally, a film I could just keep simple — play the actor, do my job, and go home.”

Hrithik praised director Ayan Mukerji for making the shoot a joy, saying, “I was taken care of so well by my director. Such a pleasure to have his energy on set.”

But even while things seemed “too perfect,” the Dhoom 2 actor admitted battling doubts: “A voice kept saying — this is too easy. But another said — I deserve it. Not every film has to be torture and trauma. Relax.”

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff, who co-starred with Hrithik in the 2019 blockbuster War, marked the film’s six-year anniversary by calling it “a life changing experience.” He dropped nostalgic clips and gushed over his “hero” Hrithik and director Siddharth Anand.

With War 2 heating up, fans can expect Kabir’s return to be just as explosive — even if Hrithik makes it look effortless.

Kajol’s Savage Confession: “I Don’t Sugarcoat, I’m Not a Bakery!”

MUMBAI– Kajol just reminded everyone why she’s Bollywood’s queen of sass. The Dilwale star lit up Instagram with glam shots in a pink dress — and a caption that had fans cackling: “I don’t sugarcoat. I’m not a bakery.”

The 51-year-old stunner struck chic poses with flawless makeup, a sleek ponytail, and her trademark confidence. Fans were quick to applaud her no-nonsense attitude.

True to tradition, Kajol also made her Navratri rounds, visiting Durga pandals and catching up with Jaya Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, and Karan Johar — stealing the spotlight with her warm camaraderie.

On the work front, she recently returned in season two of The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha, and is now co-hosting Amazon Prime Video’s new celebrity chat fest Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle alongside longtime friend Twinkle Khanna. Their first episode? None other than Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

Unapologetic, unfiltered, and fierce — Kajol proves she’s not here to serve up sugar, only spice!

Neha Dhupia’s Baby Boy Turns 4: “You Make Mama’s World Go Round”

MUMBAI– It’s celebration time for Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi as their little prince, Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi, just turned four!

The actress melted hearts on Instagram with a string of rare, adorable pictures — from cradling him as a newborn to sharing prayers and vacations together. Alongside the snapshots, Neha penned a gushing note: “Our dearest Guriq, you light up every room you walk into, you make mama’s world go round… Happy fabulous fourth our baby boy, we celebrate you today and every day.”

Fellow celeb Bipasha Basu also joined in, dropping a sweet “Happy Birthday Baby Boy” with a heart emoji.

Neha, who tied the knot with actor Angad Bedi in a hush-hush Gurudwara wedding in 2018, is also mom to daughter Mehr. Guriq, born in 2021, is the couple’s youngest joy.

From doting mom posts to honoring her late father-in-law, cricket legend Bishan Singh Bedi, Neha’s family love is always front and center. But today, it’s all about her birthday boy — Guqqu, the star of the day!

Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet Snap of Daughter Malti Marie Doing Homework

MUMBAI– Priyanka Chopra Jonas just gave fans a heart-melting glimpse into mommy life — and it stars her little girl, Malti Marie.

The global icon shared a picture on her Insta story showing Malti sitting at a table, fully focused on writing and coloring in her workbook. Dressed in a white-and-yellow top with a coral pinafore, the toddler looked beyond adorable as she got down to business. Priyanka captioned the post simply with a heart and folded-hands emoji, tagging Malti’s account.

The photo also showed a cheerful setup of books and stationery, highlighting the little one’s playful learning environment. Priyanka often treats fans to candid moments of Malti — from playdates to family outings — giving glimpses into her journey as a doting mom.

Born via surrogacy in January 2022 to Priyanka and hubby Nick Jonas, Malti is already stealing hearts online. The couple, who wed in 2018 in Jodhpur, juggle their busy careers while making family time a priority.

During her current Mumbai trip, Priyanka’s been serving both nostalgia and glam — from digging into poha and theplas at her hotel, to joining Durga Puja festivities with Rani Mukerji and Ayan Mukerji.

But the internet’s clear favorite? Malti Marie, hard at work with crayons and books, proving she’s already mama’s little star.

Sonam Kapoor Gears Up for Anshula’s Wedding: “Let the Celebrations Begin!”

MUMBAI– The Kapoors are in full celebration mode, and Sonam Kapoor is leading the cheer squad!

The Neerja actress lit up Instagram with a glam series of pictures, rocking a chic Indo-western look — a brown skirt, matching top, and blazer combo that screamed high fashion. Alongside the snaps, she gushed: “Ready for my @anshulakapoor … let the celebrations begin!”

Sonam was spotted at cousin Anshula Kapoor’s engagement to screenwriter Rohan Thakkar on October 2 in Mumbai. While usually a paparazzi favorite, this time she skipped posing and slipped inside quietly — and notably, she came solo, without husband Anand Ahuja or son Vayu. The appearance also marked her first since whispers of a second pregnancy began swirling.

The intimate engagement brought the Kapoor clan together — with Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Boney Kapoor all in attendance, along with other close relatives.

Anshula and Rohan’s love story started on a dating app in 2022, with Rohan popping the big question in July 2025. Now, with the wedding bells around the corner, the family’s already buzzing.

Fashion, family, and a big fat Kapoor wedding — Sonam’s excitement says it all: the party’s just getting started! (Source: IANS)