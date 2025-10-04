Shadaj Baithak Presents Hindustani Classical Instrumental Concert Featuring Pt. Budhaditya Mukherjee and Arnab Chakraborty

- Advertisement -

Lexington, MA— Shadaj will present a Hindustani classical instrumental concert on Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 55 Coolidge Avenue, Lexington, MA 02421.

The performance will feature:

Pandit Budhaditya Mukherjee (Sitar)

Arnab Chakraborty (Sarod)

Soumen Nandy (Tabla)

Shankh Lahiri (Tabla)

This event is organized by Shadaj Baithak and supported by the Mass Cultural Council.

Ticket Information:

General Admission: $40

Shadaj Members: Free (RSVP required)

RSVP by emailing: tickets@shadaj.org

Seating is first-come, first-served.

Attendees should arrive at least 15 minutes early.

Entry and seating are not guaranteed for late arrivals.

Artist Biographies:

Pandit Budhaditya Mukherjee (b. 1955) is a senior sitar artist of the Imdadkhani Gharana. He trained under his father, Pandit Bimalendu Mukherjee. He has performed over 2,800 concerts across 26 countries and received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award (2010), Padma Bhushan (2019), and Rashtriya Kalidas Samman (2022).

Arnab Chakraborty (b. 1980) is a sarod player trained in the Shahjahanpur Gharana. He studied under Pandit Buddhadev Dasgupta, Dr. Kalyan Mukherjea, and Ustad Irfan Muhammad Khan, and has performed in over 34 countries. He lives in Toronto and is a recipient of the Chalmers Arts Fellowship (2023).

Soumen Nandy is a tabla player trained in the Farukhabad Gharana. He studied with Pandit Pankaj Chatterjee and Pandit Arup Chatterjee and is an A-grade artist with All India Radio and Doordarshan.

Shankh Lahiri is a tabla artist and music educator. He studied under Pandit Nayan Ghosh and performs worldwide. He is also the founder of Shruti Foundation, Shruti School of Music, and the band WAHH!.

Contact:

Email: tickets@shadaj.org

Phone:

Ketki Purandare Limaye: 716-907-2084

Milind Ranade: 409-201-7110

Website: shadaj.org

Address: 6 Tewksbury Street, Lexington, MA 02421

Facebook: facebook.com/ShadajInc

YouTube: Shadaj YouTube Channel

This concert is open to the public. Membership and ticket details are available on the Shadaj website.