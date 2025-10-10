Bollywood Roundup: Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Ajay Devgn, and more…

- Advertisement -

Salman Khan mourns death of ‘Tiger 3’ co-star Varinder Singh Ghuman

MUMBAI– Bollywood superstar Salman Khan paid an emotional tribute to his late co-star and bodybuilding champ Varinder Singh Ghuman, who died suddenly of a heart attack in Amritsar.

Posting an old photo from the Dabangg set, Salman wrote on X, “Rest In Peace, Pra. Will Miss You, Paaji.”

Ghuman, India’s first vegetarian bodybuilder, had complained of shoulder pain before collapsing in a private hospital, his manager said. The 2009 Mr. India winner went on to act in Tiger 3, Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans, and Punjabi hit Kabaddi Once Again.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu called him “the pride of Punjab,” as tributes poured in from across India.

Ghuman had publicly thanked Salman last year for supporting flood relief efforts in Punjab, praising him for “always standing by the needful and affected people.”

Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon dazzle at Sunita Kapoor’s star-studded Karwa Chauth bash

MUMBAI– Bollywood’s leading ladies turned up in full festive flair for Sunita Kapoor’s annual Karwa Chauth celebration, a glamorous tradition hosted at the Kapoors’ Mumbai

home.

Shilpa Shetty lit up the evening in a red embroidered outfit and heavy jewellery, sharing a video captioned, “Karwa Chauth ki Raat, as usual so impeccably done by Sunita Kapoor, who I absolutely adore.”

Raveena Tandon glowed in yellow, Mira Rajput shimmered in red, and Geeta Basra charmed with a personalized kalash featuring her and husband Harbhajan Singh’s photo. Sonam Kapoor also joined in, elegantly draped in a festive saree amid whispers of a possible pregnancy.

The women performed the traditional moonlit rituals before posing for a group photo in vibrant reds and golds—celebrating love, tradition, and Bollywood sisterhood in true style.

Ajay Devgn showers birthday love on ‘De De Pyaar De’ co-star Rakul Preet Singh

MUMBAI– Ajay Devgn sent sweet birthday wishes to his De De Pyaar De co-star Rakul Preet Singh, sharing a glowing photo of the two smiling under warm lights.

“Happy birthday! Wishing you 2x Pyaar for you this year!” Ajay wrote, tagging Rakul on social media. The duo’s chemistry in the 2019 hit rom-com won fans over, and they’re set to reunite in De De Pyaar De 2, releasing November 14, 2025.

Meanwhile, Rakul’s husband Jackie Bhagnani went all out with a heartfelt video montage, calling her “the queen of every heart” in a poetic tribute that melted fans online.

Rakul, one of Bollywood’s busiest stars, is gearing up for Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Yash.

Hrithik Roshan storms into OTT as producer with new thriller series

MUMBAI– Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan is stepping into the OTT world as a producer with his upcoming thriller series Storm, set in Mumbai.

Teaming up with Prime Video under his banner HRX Films, Hrithik is backing the project alongside Eshaan Roshan. The series, created and directed by Tabbar filmmaker Ajitpal Singh, stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, and Saba Azad in powerful lead roles.

“What drew me to Storm was the compelling world Ajitpal created — raw, layered, and full of unforgettable characters,” Hrithik said, calling it the perfect debut for his streaming venture.

Prime Video’s Gaurav Gandhi hailed the collaboration as a milestone, praising Hrithik’s “distinctive artistic vision.”

Production begins soon, while fans also await Hrithik’s directorial debut with Krrish 4, where he’ll return as India’s beloved superhero.

Kriti Sanon turns mehendi artist for her mom on Karwa Chauth

MUMBAI– Actress Kriti Sanon gave fans a peek into her festive side as she became her mother Geeta Sanon’s personal mehendi artist this Karwa Chauth.

Sharing sweet photos on Instagram, the Mimi star wrote, “Meet Mom’s personal mehendi artist! @geeta_sanon Happy Karva Chauth!” followed by heart emojis. She later showed off her mom’s finished mehendi, wishing everyone a happy celebration.

Amid the festivities, Kriti also revealed she’s performing a special tribute at the 70th Filmfare Awards, calling it “truly magical” and dedicated to “an incredible woman.”

Fresh off wrapping the Italy schedule of Cocktail 2, Kriti shared sun-kissed photos from Sicily and teased more adventures ahead. She’ll next be seen opposite Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, and also stars in Aanand L. Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein with Dhanush.

Kareena Kapoor reveals Taimur’s funny reaction to paparazzi ban

MUMBAI– Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a hilarious parenting moment involving her son Taimur Ali Khan, who had a cheeky response when she asked photographers not to click his pictures.

Speaking on sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan’s podcast All About Her, Kareena recalled, “When I told them not to click him, he said, ‘Why did you tell them not to click me?’”

The Jab We Met star laughed as she explained that Taimur has grown used to the constant cameras. “He got used to the fact that he’s getting clicked,” she said, adding that she practices “warm and loving parenting with a strict and vigilant watch.”

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan, who married in 2012, share two sons — Taimur, born in 2016, and Jehangir (Jeh), born in 2021. The episode, titled “Parenting Hard And Thriving,” had Soha and Kareena trading stories on motherhood with plenty of laughs and candid honesty.

Ananya Panday shares the sweet ritual she never skips before heading out

MUMBAI– Actress Ananya Panday melted hearts online after revealing the one thing she’s never without — her mom’s protective kaala teeka.

In a candid Instagram story originally shared by her mother Bhavana Pandey, Ananya is seen smiling as Bhavana adjusts her earrings and adds the little black dot to ward off the evil eye. “Never without (evil eye) ka tikka,” the caption read, showing their adorable pre-event ritual.

Ananya, who debuted in Student of the Year 2 and earned praise for Gehraiyaan, was last seen in Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh alongside Akshay Kumar. She’s now gearing up for Chand Mera Dil with Lakshya Lalwani and the romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri opposite Kartik Aaryan — both promising fresh chapters in her rising career. (Source: IANS)