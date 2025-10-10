Man and Two Relatives Killed While Transporting Mother’s Body from Jaipur to Haryana

- Advertisement -

JAIPUR – In a heartbreaking accident early Friday morning, a man and two of his relatives were killed while transporting the body of his deceased mother from Jaipur to Rohtak, Haryana. The crash occurred when their car collided with a stationary truck on the 152D flyover in Rohtak.

The deceased have been identified as Kirat, 24, his aunt Krishna, 61, and a relative from Sonipat, Sachin. They were following an ambulance carrying the body of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Joginder Kaur, who had passed away in Jaipur a day earlier from complications related to a kidney transplant she underwent three to four years ago.

According to police, the accident took place around 4:30 a.m. when the family was returning home to Rohtak with Kaur’s body. The impact was so severe that the front of the car was completely crushed.

Meham police reached the scene after receiving alerts from passersby and rescued the victims by cutting open the car’s doors and windows. All four occupants were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced Kirat, Krishna, and Sachin dead on arrival. The fourth passenger—a woman identified as the wife of Dalbir, a constable with the Jaipur Anti-Corruption Bureau—sustained serious injuries and remains in critical condition at PGI Rohtak.

Police confirmed that one of the deceased, Sachin, was Dalbir’s son and had recently joined government service as a veterinary doctor in Pali.

Authorities have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination at the Civil Hospital in Rohtak. The mangled car and the parked truck have been seized as part of the investigation.

Preliminary findings suggest the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel during the long overnight journey. “The family was traveling late after collecting the body from Jaipur. The car likely failed to notice the parked truck and rammed into it at high speed,” a police official said.

The tragedy has cast a pall of grief over both the family and their community, as they mourn the loss of four members—three in the crash and one who had died just a day earlier. (Source: IANS)