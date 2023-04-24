Bollywood Roundup: Salman Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Saiyami Kher, and more…

- Advertisement -

Salman Khan gets clicked with Bhagyashree, Mohnish Bahl’s daughters

Mumbai– It was ‘Maine Pyar Kiya in the multiverse’ for Mohnish Behl’s actress daughter Pranutan after superstar Salman Khan posed with her and Bhagyashree’s daughter Avantika.

Bhagyashree and Mohnish Bahl’s daughters were at the Eid party hosted by Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan. Taking to Instagram, Pranutan shared a string of pictures with Salman and Avantika.

In the first image, Salman, Pranutan, and Avantika smiled as they posed for the camera. The second photograph featured Pranutan and Avantika looking happy as they had a conversation.

Pranutan wrote in her caption: “Maine Pyar Kiya in the multiverse. Prem, Jeevan’s daughter and Suman’s daughter. Eid.”

Avantika commented: “This is too cute.”

‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, which was directed by Sooraj Barjatya, released in 1989. It also stars Alok Nath and Reema Lagoo.

On the work front, Salman’s latest release is ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. He will next be seen in ‘Tiger 3’, which stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

Sara Ali Khan wraps up ‘Murder Mubarak,’ heads for ‘Aye Watan Mere Watan’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who was recently seen in the streaming film ‘Gaslight’, wrapped up the Delhi schedule of the Homi Adajania directorial ‘Murder Mubarak’ and arrived in Mumbai to do the patchwork for the film.

Director Homi Adajania also took to his social media announcing the wrap-up and wrote a message for “Bambi” Sara, saying: “Bye Bye my sweet #Bambi”.

The actress was also seen shooting with a scuba gear with Homi. ‘Murder Mubarak’ marks her third film with a scuba gear, after ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Gaslight’.

The actress will soon resume the shooting for ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ in which she plays the role of a freedom fighter from 1940s.

Reportedly, by the end of this month, she will also wrap up ‘Aye Watan Mere Watan’.

The next in the pipeline for her is filmmaker Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro.. Inn Dino’ which she will start shooting for around the middle of next month.

Apart from these films, Sara will also be seen in Laxman Utekar’s next opposite Vicky Kaushal, titled ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’.

‘Ghoomer’ actress Saiyami Kher learnt to play cricket ‘seeing Sachin on TV’

Mumbai– Cricketer-turned-actress Saiyami Kher, who will soon be seen in the upcoming R. Balki sports drama ‘Ghoomer’ along with Angad Bedi, is not just another cricket fan celebrating Sachin Tendulkar’s 50th birthday.

She has played competitive cricket as a fast bowler in the Maharashtra women’s team, but chose modelling and acting over appearing for the selections for the national team.

Speaking about the Master Blaster, she said: “Sachin has been my hero since I was eight years old. I have watched him on TV and that’s how I learnt how to play cricket, by just watching him.”

Talking about what she learned from Sachin, she said, “Besides cricket, he has taught me that humility and hard work are the most attractive qualities to emulate. He was, is and always will be my hero.”

She added that her favourite Sachin stroke was “his straight drive”, but the shot that she can never forget is “that six over the point fielder versus Pakistan” at the 2003 ICC World Cup.

In ‘Ghoomer’, Saiyami plays a para-athlete who goes on to become a cricket prodigy.

Amrin Qureshi recounts lesson she learnt from Mithun Chakraborty

New Delhi– Amrin Qureshi, the daughter of Sajid Qureshi, a filmmaker and seller of dubbing rights, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Rajkumar Santoshi’s ‘Bad Boy’. As she prepares for the launch, she recalls a lesson she learnt from veteran Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty, whose son Namashi also makes his debut in the film.

Interacting with the media in the national capital on Monday, Amrin said: “I still remember Mithun sir told us that to be a good actor, it is important to be a good human being and this lesson will always remain with me.”

Amrin added that working with Mithun was a great experience.

“It was a lifetime achievement. We got the opportunity to learn a lot from him. He taught us how to be better actors,” she said.

Amrin is the film’s female lead opposite Mithun’s son Namashi.

Praising the senior Chakraborty, Amrin added: “He is so cool and effortless as an actor and so down to earth. We never felt like we were working with a legend. I learnt a lot from him.”

Joining the conversation, Namashi talked about whether he had picked up dance steps for the song ‘Janabe Ali’ from his father, who’ll forever be the ageless ‘Disco Dancer’ in popular imagination.

Namashi said: “The choreography was done by the dance director; dad taught me nothing. His only advice to me is to be different from him in every aspect and make my own identity.”

Anil goes for oxygen therapy, Anupam quips: ‘Chand pe ja rahe ho?’

Mumbai– Ditching gyms, actor Anil Kapoor has now turned to oxygen therapy for keeping himself fit.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a clip of Anil inside an hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber. It shows Anil inside the chamber with an oxygen mask on.

Anil shows thumbs-up sign and waved as Anupam recorded him. Sharing the video, Anupam captioned the post in Hindi: “Aare Kapoor saab! Aapne bataya nahi aap chand pe ja rahe ho? Unless this machine has something to do with your jawani ka raaz @AnilKapoor.”

This is not the first times Anil has done something for fitness. He had earlier shared his workout video in which he was seen shirtless at -110 degree Celsius.

On the work front, Anupam is gearing up for the release of ‘IB 71’ starring Vidyut Jammwal. He also has ‘The Vaccine War’, ‘Emergency’, ‘The Signature’ and ‘Metro In Dino’.

Anil is gearing up for his upcoming action thriller film ‘Fighter’ in which he will be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. He will also be seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming gangster drama film ‘Animal’.

