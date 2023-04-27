Bollywood Roundup: Salman Khan, Nawazuddin, Ali Fazal, and more…

- Advertisement -

Salman looks angrily at fan after he tried to shake hands with actor

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who can be seen in the recently released film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, recently returned to Mumbai from Dubai where he was promoting his film. As he landed at the Mumbai International Airport, he was surrounded by a sea of fans.

While Salman moved towards his car, one fan tried to breach his personal space and was pushed aside by Salman’s head of security, Shera. Salman even looked angrily at the fan before he saw inside his car and zipped off.

Salman’s security has been beefed up in the light of threat to his life issued by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Bishnoi was also said to be linked with the fatal shooting of Punjabi music star Sidhu Moose Wala back in May 2022.

Bishnoi has issued a threat to Salman saying he will avenge the killing of the black buck by Salman back in 1998 during the shooting of ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’.

Nawazuddin tries his feet at dancing for ‘Cocktail’ from ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’

Mumbai– Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has two films on the horizon for the release, ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’ and ‘Afwaah’, will be seen shaking his leg in the ‘Cocktail’ song from ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’.

While the actor will be seen performing out-and-out commercial dance for the first time, he spoke about his experience of shooting for Cocktail.

Sharing the experience of trying his hands on dancing in the song, Nawazuddin told IANS: “‘Cocktail’ was really a surprise for me. For me, acting is much easier compared to dancing. When it comes to dancing. It’s a nightmare for me. But I had a blast shooting for ‘Cocktail’.”

The actor further mentioned that it’s his first “out and out commercial song” and that he was quite nervous before the shoot of the track.

He told IANS: “I remember being so nervous on the day we were supposed to start shooting, but gradually I started enjoying it. I am really glad the song came out well and I hope audiences will love it as much as we loved working on it. Now, I am more confident in doing dance numbers.”

As he gears up for his two releases, Nawaz also has an interesting lineup of films which includes films like ‘Haddi’, ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, and ‘Adbhut’.

Ali Fazal is chuffed with Tim Cook’s response to ‘The Astronaut and His Parrot’

Mumbai– Actor Ali Fazal, who is known for his work in ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Fukrey’ and ‘Death on the Nile’, is over the moon after Tim Cook — the Apple Inc head honcho — lavished praise on his sci-fi short film ‘The Astronaut and His Parrot’ directed by Arati Kadav.

Tim was recently in Mumbai for the launch of their brand store. During his visit, Tim interacted with members of the Hindi film fraternity like Madhuri Dixit Nene and also happened to see the film presented by Arati who was invited to deliver a special talk on the film. He appreciated the filmmaker, touting her as one of India’s best sci-fi filmmakers who shot the entire film on her iPhone.

Chuffed with Tim’s response, Ali, who stars in the film, said, “It was nice to finally show the movie to Tim Cook. Since the whole movie has been shot with Apple products, getting these kinds of compliments from the Apple CEO is quite encouraging”.

He mentioned, “Since it’s a sci-fi movie, most of the shots were done with a green background, but it was Arati’s vision that made this movie what it is today. I hope we continue making more such movies which represent India”.

Arati is the same director who made the wholesome sci-fi streaming film ‘Cargo’ which starred Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi in lead roles.

‘The Astronaut and His Parrot’ is about a space explorer who, due to an accident, has been adrift in the void with a low supply of oxygen. In his final moments in space, he tries to desperately send messages to his daughter via signals but is received by a gaudy parrot in a fortune teller’s stall.

Kunal Kemmu says it’s important to break monotony to enjoy work equally

Mumbai– Actor Kunal Kemmu, who was recently seen in the comedy-drama streaming series ‘Pop Kaun?’ and the streaming film ‘Kanjoos Makkichoos’, feels that maintaining versatility is the way to break out of monotony and make work fun. Ever since his debut film ‘Kalyug’ and with projects like ‘Dhol’, ‘Golmaal Series’, ‘Go Goa Gone’, ‘Abhay’, the actor has been dabbling in different genres, may it be a thriller, drama, murder mystery, or comedy.

In comedy as well, he has experimented with subgenres like situational comedy, dark comedy, family and slapstick comedy. The actor shared how he broke the stereotypes as he said, “When I started I was offered only serious parts, then I was offered ‘Dhol’. After doing ‘Dhol’, I did ’99’, ‘Golmaal’, and even ‘Go Goa Gone’, and then 90 per cent of the roles that came were all comedy, interestingly, in the same year, I was offered ‘Kalank’, ‘Malang’, and ‘Abhay’.”

Speaking about the aforementioned films, Kunal said, “These were all a welcome change from the comedies I was doing. One should be willing to dabble in different genres as it helps you to be a better artist”.

The actor will be next seen in ‘Gulkanda Tales’ helmed by Raj – DK of ‘The Family Man’ fame and he’s currently working on the post-production of his directorial debut ‘Madgaon Express’. (IANS)