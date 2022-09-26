Bollywood Roundup: Sadaa, Anushka Kaushik, Manushi Chhillar, and more…

- Advertisement -

I disconnect from people who try to break my self-esteem, says Sadaa

Chennai– Actress Sadaa, who has turned a wildlife photographer in recent times, has said that she cannot compromise on her dignity and self-esteem in life no matter what and that she cuts herself off from people who try to break her self-esteem.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a clip from her recent interview to a media outlet, and wrote, “Straight from the heart answer to a question least expected for an interview meant for the promotions of a web series..

“Caring for self, is not being selfish as most people would like you to believe. The ones who expect you to put them over your self respect or happiness, are the ones who are actually selfish! Best to stay away from them for your own peace”

In the video clip, the actress is asked the question, ‘When people try to break your self esteem?’

Sadaa replies, “I cut off. For me, my self-esteem, my dignity, my pride come here (pointing to the top) and I cannot compromise on that aspect of my life no matter what. If anyone even tries to tamper a little bit with it, I am like completely disconnected. This is a closed thing/chapter.”

Anushka Kaushik to play parallel lead in Raveena Tandon-starrer ‘Patna Shukla’

Mumbai– Anushka Kaushik, who was seen in web series ‘Ghar Waapsi’ and ‘Crash Course’, has been roped in to play a prominent role in Raveena Tandon-starrer film ‘Patna Shukla’.

She said that the most challenging thing for her was to speak in Bhojpuri and she put extra effort to learn the language. When she got a call from makers, she was not sure if she would be able to do justice to it. But according to her, they were confident that she would be perfect for this role.

“They said that they have seen me doing different characters and they are sure that I can pull off this dialect as well. Yet, I asked them for a day during which I watched a lot of Bhojpuri content to prepare, and then gave the audition,” she said.

Recalling the day of her audition, she said: “In the queue outside the audition room, I could see many known faces and I just knew that this was something big. I entered the room and greeted everyone in a very desi way as my character is like this only. Arbaaz(Khan) sir was there and so was our director with about 5-6 people.”

“Midway during my first take, I asked to start again, and then it took just one take for me to do the entire scene. At the end of it, everyone started clapping but I still asked them for one more take. They told me that they had gotten what they wanted but I could do one more take if I wanted to. Then in a day or two, I got the call that I was doing the film.”

Anushka briefed about her character: “It is a parallel lead alongside Raveena Tandon ma’am and the whole set up of the character and the story is very different. I have never been a part of any story set in Patna or even visited the city, but I know to prepare for this role, I would love to go there. The journey of this character is very different, yet it still has some relatability with the real Anushka.”

Every day feels like first day on set to Manushi Chhillar

Mumbai– Former Miss World and Bollywood actress Manushi Chhillar, who made her debut with ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, has been signed with John Abraham for ‘Tehran’, a film inspired by true events. The project is proving to be a great learning experience for the actress.

Talking about her experience on the project so far, Manushi said: “‘Tehran’ has been an exciting learning experience for me. I love how differently I get to showcase myself as an actor.”

She is living every moment of her journey as a growing actress, adding further: “Since my career in cinema has just begun, every day feels like my first day on set. There is so much to absorb and take mental notes of.”

She is glad that she got to dabble in very different types of films. “With a historical (Samrat Prithviraj) and now this, I have got to taste two very different genres. More to look forward to,” she said.

A Maddock Films production in association with Bake My Cake Films, ‘Tehran’ is directed by Arun Gopalan, written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell.

Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan’s new song ‘Bande’ is full of action

Mumbai– Action and more action is what best defines the track ‘Bande’ from Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer ‘Vikram Vedha’, which was unveiled on Monday morning by the makers.

The song features Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) & Vedha (Hrithik Roshan) in action mode. The lyrics of the song ‘Bande’ are an ode to the dichotomy of the characters of Vikram and Vedha. It describes the moral ambiguities faced by Vikram Vedha as they set out to unveil the truth.

The theme song ‘Bande’ is composed, arranged and programmed by SAM C. S., as singer Sivam lends his powerful vocals to the lyrics by Manoj Muntashir.

The track gives a fresh glimpse of all the action along with the cat-mouse chase between Vikram and Vedha.

‘Vikram Vedha’ is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayatri.

The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as the tough cop Vikram sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha.

‘Vikram Vedha’ is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production.

The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment.

Harrdy, Parineeti speak in Punjabi on ‘Code Name Tiranga’ set

Mumbai– Actress Parineeti Chopra said that she and her co-star Harrdy Sandhu connected the very second they met on set and even spoke in their mother tongue all the time. She added that it was music and food that broke the ice between them. She said: "Harrdy and I connected the very second we met each other, it was as if we had known each other for years. Given that we are both Punjabis we would speak in our mother tongue on set all the time and no points for guessing what the 2 things we connected most on are – music and food." She said that it has been a treat to work with Harrdy. "He is a very giving actor. I guess the audience can see the camaraderie that we share and hence they are calling our pairing fresh and they are looking forward to seeing our chemistry on screen. I hope they love what we have done on screen and how we look together." Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, 'Code Name Tiranga' will release in theatres on October 14. (IANS)