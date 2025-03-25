Bollywood Roundup: Rekha, Alia Bhatt, Sonu Sood, and more…

- Advertisement -

Rekha defies age with her timeless aura in Manish Malhotra’s exquisite pink lehenga

Mumbai– Legendary actress Rekha continues to captivate with her ageless beauty and elegance. Recently, she turned heads in an exquisite pink lehenga by designer Manish Malhotra.

The veteran actress effortlessly showcased her timeless charm in a stunning pink lehenga, intricately designed with heavy embellishments that add a touch of grandeur. On Tuesday, ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani shared a series of photos featuring Rekha striking different poses for the camera. For the caption, he wrote, “Regal, Radiant & Resplendent Rekha Ji . Every frame is an ode to her unmatched aura.”

The lehenga is adorned with delicate embroidery, shimmering sequins, and ornate beadwork, creating a rich, luxurious texture. The soft pink hue of the ensemble exudes femininity and elegance, while the intricate detailing enhances its regal appeal. Paired with a matching blouse and a dupatta, the outfit combines traditional craftsmanship with contemporary flair, making Rekha the epitome of grace and style.

Rekha’s makeup perfectly complements her outfit, featuring a bold red lip color that adds a striking contrast to the soft pink lehenga. Her eyes are subtly highlighted with a smoky eye look, accentuating her mesmerizing gaze, while her flawless skin gives off a radiant, dewy glow.

Completing the look, the ‘Krrish’ actress wears a traditional prandi, a beautiful hair accessory. In the images, Rekha is seen sitting gracefully and posing elegantly.

Meanwhile, Rekha recently made headlines after she was spotted sharing the stage with her ‘Khoon Bhari Maang’ co-actor Rakesh Roshan. At IIFA 2025, the filmmaker was bestowed with the prestigious ‘Outstanding Achievement Award,’ and Rekha had the honor of presenting the award to Rakesh.

Notably, as she presented the award, Rekha fondly reminisced about their time together, quoting the lyrics of the song “haste-haste kat jaye raste” from “Khoon Bhari Maang.”

For the unversed, in addition to directing “Khoon Bhari Maang,” Rakesh Roshan also starred in the film alongside Rekha and Kabir Bedi.

Alia Bhatt shares glimpses of her ‘Love and War’ moments from March

Mumbai– Alia Bhatt took to social media to share a series of glimpses from her memorable moments in March.

From personal milestones to heartwarming experiences on the sets of her next film, ‘Love and War,’ the actress offered a peek into the special memories she created throughout the month. Alia’s candid snapshots capture everything from radiant smiles on set to cozy, sleepy selfies in bed, offering a glimpse into her everyday life.

On Tuesday, the ‘Raazi’ actress took to Instagram to share a collection of pictures that highlighted some of her most memorable moments from March. She dedicated time to her work on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War and even showed off shoes from her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s brand.

Her photo dump also includes moments with her beloved pet Edward, relaxed brunches with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, and behind-the-scenes glimpses of her glam routine. The candid shots also captured Alia’s fitness journey, cozy sleep moments, and fun mirror selfies. One of the photos showcases the clapboard from “Love and War.”

Sharing an array of photos, Bhatt simply captioned the post, “March so far.”

Meanwhile, Alia will next star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly awaited project “Love and War,” alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. This marks Alia’s second collaboration with Bhansali, following their successful partnership in the 2022 drama “Gangubai Kathiawadi.” The film was officially announced in January 2024, with the announcement on Instagram reading, “We bring you Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic saga Love & War. See you at the movies.”

“Love and War” also marks Bhatt’s second onscreen collaboration with Vicky after their 2018 spy thriller “Raazi.”

Besides this, the 32-year-old actress also has “Alpha,” directed by Shiv Rawail, in the lineup. The Yash Raj Films’ spy universe is scheduled for release on December 25.

Alia was last seen in “Jigra,” where her performance was widely appreciated. However, despite the positive reviews for her acting, the film struggled to attract audiences and underperformed at the box office.

Sonu Sood’s wife Sonali sustains minor injury in highway accident

Mumbai– Bollywood actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood’s wife, Sonali Sood has met with an accident on the Mumbai-Nagpur highway.

Sources close to the actor have said that the accident happened on Monday. Sonali Sood, her sister’s son and a woman were in the car when it collided with a truck.

However, there is no need to worry as no one was seriously injured. Sonali is in Nagpur, Sonu Sood reached Nagpur this morning.

Three years ago, Sonu had saved the life of a 19-year-old boy after the latter was involved in a severe road accident in Moga, Punjab. The accident took place at a flyover where Sonu Sood was passing through.

The actor, upon seeing the state of the car, stepped out and rescued the boy, who was in an unconscious condition. What made the matter tricky was that the accident-met car had a central lock. Hence, it took some time to get the victim out of the car but, soon he was rushed to the nearest hospital.

The boy received timely medical treatment at the hospital, and recovered. Earlier too, Sonu worked to help the country fight Covid-19 during the hellfire of the second wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu made his directorial debut with ‘Fateh’ this year. The film is set against the backdrop of cybercrime, and features Sonu as an ex-special ops officer with a lethal skill set, a dark past, and a mission to dismantle a sprawling network of digital terror.

Talking about the film, Sonu Sood had earlier said, “The city of joy Kolkata has always been incredibly warm to me, and its warmth has only grown since my wife is also from here. I shot a film in Howrah bridge , and today, returning to the same spot in Kolkata to promote my movie was truly nostalgic and special. Visiting the coffee shop and the temple made it even more meaningful”.

He further mentioned, “‘Fateh’ is a film that’s very close to my heart, and the chance to share it with this wonderful city feels like a full-circle moment. The essence of Kolkata felt incredibly special, and I hope the city extends the same love and support to Fateh as it has given me and my previous works”.

Aamir Khan vs Salman Khan: Face-Off to determine who is the real ‘Sikandar’

Mumbai– In a battle of Bollywood giants, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan are facing off to claim the title of the real ‘Sikandar.’

As both stars have made significant marks in their careers with iconic roles, the question of who truly deserves the title of ‘Sikandar’ has even left filmmaker AR Murugadoss in a tough position. On Tuesday, Salman shared a video of him with Aamir and Murugadoss on his Instagram handle, writing, “Amar Prem ka Andaaz with AR Murugadoss! #SikandarMeetsGhajini #AamirKhan #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss.”

In the video, the trio can be seen seated, engaged in an intriguing conversation. The clip opens with Aamir asking AR Murugadoss, “Between me and Salman, who is the real Sikandar?” The filmmaker is seen with a serious expression on his face.

Interestingly, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan share a great rapport. They had previously worked together in the iconic film “Andaz Apna Apna.” The two superstars often show mutual support for each other’s films, and this camaraderie is evident as part of Salman’s upcoming film “Sikandar” promotions. Not to forget, the ‘Wanted’ actor even made an appearance at the screening of Aamir Khan’s son Junaid’s debut film, showing his support for the young actor.

Meanwhile, Salman is currently busy promoting his next project, “Sikandar,” which marks his first on-screen pairing with Rashmika Mandanna. On March 23, the makers dropped its highly awaited trailer, packed with action and suspense. In the trailer, the ‘Dabangg’ actor takes on the titular role of Sikandar, a man driven by a strong sense of purpose.

Speaking at the trailer launch, the actor spoke about the age gap between superstars and younger actresses, sharing his thoughts on the evolving dynamics in the film industry. In his trademark style, Salman stated, “I have a 31-year age difference between me and the heroine. The heroine doesn’t have this problem. The heroine’s father doesn’t have this problem.” He then turned towards Rashmika and asked her, “You don’t have this problem, right?”

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, “Sikandar” is set to release in theatres on March 30, 2025.

Sonam Kapoor honors mom Sunita for teaching her the true meaning of courage

Mumbai– Actress Sonam Kapoor took a moment to celebrate her mother, Sunita Kapoor, expressing her deep gratitude for the invaluable lessons she has imparted throughout her life.

In a heartfelt birthday note, Sonam thanked her mother for instilling strength, grace, and resilience, which have shaped her into the woman she is today. The actress’ touching tribute highlights the powerful bond between mother and daughter. The ‘Neerja’ actress took to her Instagram handle to wish her mother on her special day with a heartwarming note.

For the caption, the proud daughter wrote, “To my favourite WOMAN in the whole world, my mama, my inspiration, my strength, my guiding light—happy, happy birthday! My constant through every season of life, showing me what it means to live with grace, courage, and boundless love. Everything I am and everything I hope to be is rooted in the values you’ve taught me—through your actions, your compassion, and your unwavering support.”

Sonam added, “Thank you for being the heart of our family, the most incredible role model, and the most beautiful person I know. I love you more than words can ever express, Mama. Today and every day, I celebrate you.”

The ‘Khoobsurat’ actress also posted an array of photos featuring Sunita playing with her grandson Vayu. Other images show her posing with her daughters, Sonam and Rhea, as well as with husband Anil Kapoor.

Notably, Anil also wished his wife in the sweetest way possible. Calling her his ‘superwoman,’ the actor wrote, “Happy Birthday to my superwoman… the best person who makes every day exciting just by being by my side. No matter the good, the bad, or the ugly, you make it worth it all! From the day I met you, you’ve been my best friend, my partner in everything that truly matters.”

The ‘Mr. India’ actor added, “Life with you isn’t just a journey—it’s an adventure filled with love, laughter, and endless memories. You are the heart of our home, the strength behind every success, and the reason I wake up every day with gratitude. Here’s to celebrating you today and every day, my love @kapoor.sunita! Love you now, always, and forever!”

Madhuri Dixit radiates a golden glow in saree

Mumbai– Madhuri Dixit took to social media to share her photos in a saree, flaunting her golden glow.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Dhak Dhak girl posted a couple of her gorgeous photos where she is seen posing in an orange saree that she paired with a statement green-colored neckpiece. Sharing her images, Madhuri wrote, “Golden hour, golden glow, and a heart full of sunshine.”

Yesterday, the ‘Devdas’ actress shared a hilarious reel featuring the trending dialogue: “Everyone take it in. Mental picture. Here we go. In case you wanted to see it with sunglasses, here’s your shot. Hello. Okay. Thank you so much.” Alongside the fun clip, she captioned the post with, “This was supposed to be my shot…I think? #HiTeam.”

In the video, Madhuri, along with her team, was seen lip-syncing to the popular dialogue while sporting her sunglasses. The reel concluded with the entire team striking a pose together.

Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit recently gave scintillating performances on her blockbuster songs at the star-studded IIFA 2025. She also posted a video of her with husband Dr. Shriram Nene from their appearance at the awards show.

Dixit captioned it, “I had such an amazing time at the 25th IIFA Awards! I’m truly honoured to have been a part of such a special event. Being surrounded by amazing friends and creating memories that will last forever was something I’ll always cherish. Feeling grateful for all these beautiful experiences. #IIFA25 #amazingfriends #memories.”

Work-wise, Madhuri was last seen in Anees Bazmee’s horror-comedy “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,” starring alongside Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Tripti Dimri. She is now gearing up for her next project, the web series “Mrs. Deshpande,” where she will take on the intense role of a serial killer. Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, this psychological thriller is a remake of a popular French series.

Sonali Bendre ventures into podcast space with pet-parenting content

Mumbai– Actress Sonali Bendre, who was recently seen in the OTT series ‘The Broken News’, is venturing into the space of podcasts.

The actress is set to host ‘The Happy Pawdcast’, which is first of its kind podcast at this scale dedicated entirely to pet parenting & pet care. It has been designed as the go-to platform for pet lovers, the show offers expert insights & tips to help them nurture their furry companions. With pet adoption on the rise.

Sharing her excitement about the podcast, Sonali Bendre said, “I have been a pet parent for years and my love for animals has only grown stronger. Being part of ‘The Happy Pawdcast’ is truly special for me because it’s a platform where I can connect with fellow pet lovers, share my experiences and most importantly, spread awareness about responsible pet parenting”.

She further mentioned, “Taking care of a pet is not just a responsibility but a deeply rewarding journey and this podcast is the perfect first step for anyone looking to embark on it. Through engaging conversations and expert insights, I hope to educate and inspire more people to welcome pets into their lives with love”.

The Happy Pawdcast aims to be a trusted guide for both new and experienced pet parents, promoting responsible and informed pet care. The podcast is produced by RosePod, which is spearheaded by her husband Goldie Behl.

‘The Happy Pawdcast’ is poised to be a game-changer in the pet content space. Whether you’re considering getting a pet or already a devoted pet parent, this podcast is your ultimate guide to pet parenting.

This announcement follows Rose Audio Visuals’ recent foray into branded content with Connect NXT, audio storytelling with RosePod, and the Telugu market through Rose Kanakavalli, strengthening its commitment to delivering compelling content to diverse Indian audiences.

‘The Happy Pawdcast’ is set to stream on March 28, 2025 on RosePod’s YouTube channel. (IANS)