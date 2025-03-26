S’mbles’ Renu Gupta to Dazzle with Her New “Spring Collection” at the 17th Annual Spring Wedding Expo on March 30 at Burlington Marriott

- Advertisement -

BURLINGTON, MA — Get ready for a feast for the eyes as Renu Gupta, the visionary behind the fashion brand S’mbles, takes the stage with her much-anticipated “Spring Collection” at the 17th Annual Spring Wedding Expo.

The show will be held at the stunning Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA, on March 30, and will feature 15 fabulous models showcasing the latest in bridal and special occasion fashion.

Organized by INDIA New England News and produced by the Mishra Group, this annual expo is the perfect way to kick off the wedding and fashion season, bringing together the hottest trends and the most sought-after designers for a day of glitz and glamour.

Ms. Gupta’s “Spring Collection” is set to be an unforgettable display of vibrant colors, intricate embroideries, and luxurious fabrics, all carefully crafted to flatter every body type. Whether you’re looking for a breathtaking bridal ensemble, an elegant cocktail dress, or a show-stopping evening gown, S’mbles promises a dazzling variety of styles that are both timeless and trend-forward. Expect to see everything from flowy, ethereal gowns to chic, modern silhouettes, all radiating the spirit of spring.

Renu Gupta, who honed her skills in Fashion Design & Production at Lasell College in Newton, MA, has become known for her attention to detail and ability to create garments that are as unique as the women who wear them. Her designs blend sophistication with playful elegance, making her a go-to for anyone seeking to make a statement at their special event.

To get a behind-the-scenes look at her creative process, be sure to watch the full interview with Ms. Gupta here, or click on the image below.

This year’s Spring Wedding Expo will be an extraordinary opportunity to discover the latest trends, connect with top-tier designers, and find the perfect pieces to make any wedding or event a memorable occasion. Don’t miss your chance to experience Renu Gupta’s dazzling creations firsthand!

This must-attend event is completely FREE for attendees and is the ultimate one-stop destination for everything South Asian weddings. Whether you’re planning a lavish celebration or a charming intimate gathering, you’ll find exclusive vendors, the latest trends, and expert advice all under one roof.

✨ What Awaits You at the Expo? ✨

🌟 About 30 Premier Exhibitors – Explore a carefully curated selection of top-tier wedding professionals offering everything from stunning bridal attire and exquisite jewelry to luxurious décor, photography, catering, and entertainment.

🌟 Spectacular Fashion Shows & Cultural Performances – Be inspired by jaw-dropping bridal couture as models strut the runway, showcasing the latest trends in South Asian wedding fashion. Experience mesmerizing dance performances that bring the spirit of grand celebrations to life!

🌟 Exclusive Vendor Showcases & Shopping Opportunities – Meet renowned wedding planners, décor experts, and beauty specialists who will help craft your dream wedding. Shop for must-have wedding essentials right on-site!

🌟 Cutting-Edge Wedding Trends & Décor Displays – Get up close with the newest themes, floral arrangements, and lighting designs that will take your wedding aesthetics to the next level.

📍 Event Details

📅 Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025

⏰ Time: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

📍 Location: Burlington Marriott Hotel, Burlington, MA

🎟 Admission: FREE! Register Here to secure your spot today!

🎤 Meet the Experts & Event Sponsors

Proudly sponsored by:

✨ Burlington Marriott Hotel

✨ Alankar Event Planners & Decorators

✨ Mint To Be Events.

📢 Calling All Vendors!

Are you a business that specializes in South Asian weddings? Don’t miss the opportunity to showcase your products and services to an eager audience. Limited vendor spots are still available! Contact us at events@MishraGroup.com to reserve your booth today.

This is THE wedding event of the season – a celebration of culture, elegance, and unforgettable memories. Whether you’re a bride-to-be, a groom, or just love weddings, you don’t want to miss this grand affair!

🔔 REGISTER NOW and join us on March 30th for an extraordinary day of wedding inspiration! We can’t wait to see you there!