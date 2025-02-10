Bollywood Roundup: Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and more…

- Advertisement -

Here’s what is Rakul Preet Singh’s best friend these days

Mumbai– Actress Rakul Preet Singh has a new best friend and it is not a person.

Rakul took to her Instagram, where she shared a “Get Ready With Me” video. In the clip, the actress is seen getting her hair and make-up done. She then asks for a waterbag and said: “Waterbag my best friend these days.”

The actress, who is married to producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani, talked about the “lovely combination” of the Sindhi Koki and tea.

Later in the video, the actress was seen telling her team that they have just “7 minutes” to doll her up for the event she was going for.

She then asks her make-up artist to see how she’s doing her mascara, who without seeing says “perfect”.

Rakul captioned the video: “Hum sabki masti mein aap bhi shamal ho jao 21st Feb ko #merehusbandkibiwi”

She is gearing up for the release of the romantic-comedy film “Mere Husband Ki Biwi”, which also stars Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is about a Delhi professional, who navigates through a complicated love triangle when his old flame returns to his life just as he begins falling for someone new, leading to a series of comedic misunderstandings.

The makers on February 6 unveiled the track titled “Gori Hai Kalaiyan” scored by the composer duo, Akshay and IP.

Speaking about the song, ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ director Mudassar Aziz said the idea was to try and transport the audiences to the feeling of those memorable ‘filmy’ songs that are the identity of Hindi Cinema.

“I have always loved them and had the opportunity to attempt this because Mere Husband Ki Biwi is a film in that very genre.”

Rapper Badshah shared that ‘Gori Hai Kalaiyan’ is the ultimate vibe of the season.

“It is peppy, it is upbeat, and carries a very filmy vibe to it. I had a blast while working on this song, and I assure the audience that ‘Gori Hai Kalaiyan’ will leave you grooving!”

Sara Ali Khan strikes a pose with Akon at wedding

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan had a fan moment as she met American singer Akon and posed with him for pictures at a wedding.

Sara took to her Instagram stories in the early hours of Monday morning, where she posted the picture. In the image, the actress flaunted her “desi girl” side dressed in a black Indian wear. She is seen hugging Akon, who looks dapper in white, from the side. The two are joined by the actress’ friend in the picture.

For the caption, Sara chose to tag Akon, who lent his vocal prowess for Shah Rukh Khan’s track “Chammak Challo” from 2011 film “Ra. One” and added three shooting star emojis.

On February 9, Sara shared a heartfelt Instagram post dedicated to her “mommy jaan”.

Sara referred to Amrita as “Mommy Jaan” and expressed gratitude for the “genes” she inherited, while humorously mentioned that she can’t quite fit into her mother’s jeans.

Sara wrote in the caption, “Happiest Birthday Mommy Jaan. Thank you for your genes since I can’t wear your jeans. But I can wear my favourite outfit of yours. I remember this evening with you – loving your earrings and kurta – and now I copied you on your birthday. #carboncopy #copypaste Badhiya mummy so why waste.”

For the unversed, Amrita made her Bollywood debut in 1983 with “Betaab,” which also starred Sunny Deol. She quickly became a prominent figure in the industry, going on to star in several memorable films, including “Mard,” “Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman,” “Badla,” and “2 States.”

Talking about Sara, the actress was recently seen in “Sky Force,” which also starred Akshay Kumar, debutant Veer Pahariya, and Nimrat Kaur. The movie, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, was produced by Jio Studios, along with Maddock Films and Leo Films UK Production.

Sara will next be seen in Anurag Basu’s upcoming project, “Metro In Dino.” The film, which stars Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead, boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Kay Kay Menon, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rahul Bose, and Neena Gupta, among others.

In addition to this, Sara is also reportedly teaming up with Ayushmann Khurrana for an untitled film.

Ananya Panday is missing her little ‘koala baby’ nephew

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is missing her little “koala baby” nephew, River.

The actress recently shared a series of heartwarming photos and videos with her adorable nephew, giving fans a glimpse into their sweet bond. In a touching post, Ananya expressed her longing for River, writing, “Missing my little koala baby nephew River.” In the video, Ananya is seen cradling her nephew as he sits on her lap. Other images show the actress playing with the little boy. Her post speaks volumes about the love she shares with her nephew River.

Last year in November, the ‘Student of the Year 2’ actress shared a glimpse of her ‘maasi’ duties on social media. She posted a photo of herself with her cousin Alanna Panday’s son, River. In the caption, Ananya wrote, “Masi duty with my little koala.”

Ananya Panday’s cousin, Alanna, welcomed her son River with husband Ivor McCray in July 2024. The couple had tied the knot in March 2023 after dating for several years.

Alanna, daughter of Chikki Panday, who is the brother of Ananya’s father, Chunky Panday, and Deanne Panday, took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her newborn son.

Sharing a reel, Alanna and her husband, twinned in ice blue hues, were seen sharing a kiss as she cradled her baby in her arms. “Our little angel is here,” she captioned the post. Ananya reposted the clip on her Instagram stories, writing, “My beautiful baby boy nephew is here.”

Work-wise, Ananya, who made her acting debut in 2019 with Karan Johar’s teen drama “Student of the Year 2,” recently appeared in the OTT series “Call Me Bae” and “CTRL.”

She will next star in the romantic film “Chand Mera Dil,” where she will share the screen with Lakshya Lalwani, known for his debut film “Kill.”

Varun Dhawan showcases ‘few of the many bruises’ he sustained

Mumbai– Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who is currently busy filming “Border 2”, says “war isn’t easy” as he showcased his “few of the many bruises” he sustained this week.

Varun took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a closeup of his arm and biceps, which was slightly scratched and bruised.

“Few of the many bruises this week. War isn’t easy,” he wrote as the caption.

Last month on January 16, Varun joined the cast in Jhansi, Madhya Pradesh for the shoot of “Border 2”. It was set in the highly secluded armed forces cantonment areas of Jhansi.

The film, which is helmed by Anurag Singh, is the sequel to the 1997 film “Border”, an epic war film, based on the events of Battle of Longewala (1971). Directed by J. P. Dutta, the film is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

It had Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee.

“Border 2” stars Sunny, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty along with Varun. The film seems to be based on the 1999 Kargil War. In early 1999, Pakistani troops infiltrated across the Line of Control (LoC) and occupied Indian territory mostly in the Kargil district.

“Border 2” is backed by a stellar production team, including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. Directed by Anurag Singh, Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with JP Dutta’s J.P. Films, the sequel promises to take audiences on a spectacular journey of patriotism, courage, and sacrifice.

It will be released on January 23, 2026.

The actor was last seen on screen in the film “Baby John”. Directed by Kalees, it serves as a remake of Atlee’s 2016 Tamil film Theri. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Zara Zyanna and Jackie Shroff.

Priyanka and Nick shares glimpse of priceless moments from Siddharth’s wedding

Mumbai– Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared glimpses of priceless moments from PeeCee’s brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding

on social media.

Flaunting her looks from the various functions of the wedding, the ‘Barfi’ actress wrote on her IG, “Bhai ki shaadi but also Fashion #SidNee”, along with a red heart emoji.

Nick Jonas commented on the post, “Wow. Just wow. Gorgeous.”

Priyanka Chopra attended the wedding in a custom turquoise blue Manish Malhotra lehenga. Before that, she opted for a midnight blue Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga for the sangeet ceremony. For the Mehendi, the diva rocked a Rahul Mishra corset lehenga gown. Priyanka Chopra went for an elegant yellow kurti and lehenga look for the Haldi ceremony. The groom’s sister was seen dressed in a rust-orange sleeveless kurti, with gold palazzo pants and embroidered organza dupatta for one of the pre-wedding functions.

The former beauty queen slayed every look at her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding.

Along with PeeCee, Jiju Nick Jonas also used his Instagram handle and shared a few precious moments from the wedding. The post included glimpses from the Sangeet night, the varmala ceremony, the pheras, and the post-wedding rituals.

The American singer and actor wrote on the photo-sharing app, “A quick trip to India to witness the beautiful union of these two wonderful humans. Congratulations to my brother in law @siddharthchopra89 and my new sister in law @neelamupadhyaya wishing you a lifetime of happiness. So blessed our family continues to grow @priyankachopra.”

PeeCee reacted to the post with a love-eyed and a red heart emoji.

Both Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were seen actively participating in every ritual of the wedding. The ‘Fashion’ actress was seen helping the bride Neelam Upadhyaya as she walked towards the stage. The stunner also escorted her brother Siddharth Chopra to the mandap.

Just like PeeCee, Jiju Nick Jonas also performed all his duties as the brother-in-law according to the desi traditions. He was seen carrying a pooja ki thali with a varmala in it for the bride and groom.

Kriti Kharbanda is struggling to find motivation to work out after recovering from typhoid

Mumbai– Actress Kriti Kharbanda recently opened up about her struggle to regain motivation to work out after recovering from typhoid.

The actress shared her challenge with fans, admitting that getting back into her fitness routine has been difficult following her illness. On Monday, the ’14 Phere’ actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of her photos wherein she is seen wearing a stylish long blue dress. In the images, Kharbanda can be seen striking different poses for the camera.

Alongside the photos, the actress wrote in the caption, “I needed to look at these pictures to head back to the gym. Since typhoid happened, it’s been a little hard to find motivation to get back and work out. Hoping to find some #mondaymotivation Bolo? How do you motivate yourself to workout on days you don’t want to? Ps. There are no wrong answers 🙂 #mondaymood #gymshark #workoutmotivation.”

On January 26, Kriti informed her fans about her typhoid diagnosis. The ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’ actress wrote, “Hello all. Little life update. Typhoid has taken over and the last week has been hoping to bounce back over the next couple of days. Send pyaar and gyaan that u think will help.”

On the work front, Kriti will be soon seen in the upcoming season of the show ‘Rana Naidu.’ The second season of the show will mark her OTT debut.

Speaking about the same, the actress had earlier shared, “I am thrilled to be a part of ‘Rana Naidu’ Season 2. This role is unlike anything I’ve done before, and it has allowed me to explore a darker, more complex character. The OTT platform offers a unique opportunity to reach a global audience, and I am excited to see how viewers react to this new side of me.”

“Rana Naidu” Season 2 also stars Rana Daggubati, Daggubati Venkatesh, Arjun Rampal, and Surveen Chawla.

Kiara Advani shoots in English and Kannada simultaneously for ‘Toxic’

Mumbai– Actress Kiara Advani is simultaneously shooting in English and Kannada for the upcoming Yash-starrer “Toxic”, which is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Geetu Mohandas.

A source close to the production shared: “Kiara Advani is currently shooting for ‘Toxic’ in both English and Kannada language simultaneously, making it her first bilingual project. The process is challenging, but Kiara has been dedicated to getting the nuances of both languages right.”

“Kiara’s dedication is truly commendable, and she’s been effortlessly switching between the two languages, bringing her A-game to the front,” the source added.

“Toxic” is an intense, high-octane action gangster drama. The film, helmed by Mohandas, is set to bring a fresh perspective to the action genre.

According to a statement, the decision to shoot in both English and Kannada aims to give the film a global appeal while staying rooted in its regional essence along with Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and English languages allowing Kiara to expand her reach among the audiences at the global level.

Last month, the actress started the Bangalore schedule of the film.

A source close to the production house revealed, “After completing the pivotal schedule in Goa, Kiara Advani and Yash have now arrived in Bangalore to begin a long and crucial leg of shooting for Toxic. This schedule will delve into the film’s intense narrative, and both Yash and Kiara are thrilled to bring this unique story to life.”

The sources further claim that the Bangalore schedule of the drama will incorporate some critical scenes that explore important aspects of the storyline.

Prior to this, the makers shot a song sequence for the movie in Goa featuring Kiara and Yash. Renowned choreographer Ganesh Acharya has helmed the track.

Aside from Kiara Advani and Yash, “Toxic” will also see Lady Superstar Nayanthara, and Darrell D’Silva in pivotal roles, along with others.

In addition to “Toxic”, Kiara Advani has also been roped in as the leading lady in Ayan Mukerji’s “War 2”. With Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR in the lead, the film will see the return of Kabir Dhaliwal (Hrithik Roshan) combating a new threat to the nation. (IANS)