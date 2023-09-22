Bollywood Roundup: Rakul Preet Singh, Madhuri Dixit, Shruti Haasan, and more…

Mumbai– Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who was recently seen in the Nikhil Mahajan-directorial ‘I Love You’, has spoken about her upcoming sci-fi film ‘Ayalaan’, which she went on to call a ‘once in a lifetime experience’.

‘Ayalaan’, which is directed by Tamil filmmaker R. Ravi Kumar is a sci-fi-extraterrestrial-comedy film which employs a great deal of VFX and high-quality CGI. While using CGI in Indian films is nothing new, having a movie with more than 4,500 CGI shots is a new one.

Talking about the film, the actress said: “Oh, it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Because there is an extraterrestrial in the picture, and you know there isn’t one when you’re shooting, but you’re assuming there is. You must shoot it in such a way that people believe the film has an actual alien.”

“You’re reacting to a prop, you’re reacting to nothing, and you have to do it convincingly. You must learn to stay on your mark and not deviate since they will use CGI to fill in the gaps around you. So that was a truly unique experience for me, and I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

‘Ayalaan’ is creating quite a buzz, not just for its compelling storyline but also for the groundbreaking use of CGI. The story itself has a similar line to Rakesh Roshan’s Bollywood film ‘Koi Mil Gaya’, which also saw an alien being trapped on earth.

The Tamil film also sees a similar plot only this time instead of a costume, much of the movie is shot on a green screen while featuring a lot of high-quality VFX, along with a different take as the alien does manage to go home, though this only brews more trouble.

Directed and written by R. Ravi Kumar, the movie stars Sivakarthikeyan, Rakul Preet Singh, Karunakaran, Sharad Kelkar, Yogi Babu, Isha Koppikar, Bhanupriya and Bala Saravanan.

Madhuri Dixit impressed by contestant Albert’s voice, calls it ‘truly romantic’ on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’

Mumbai– The popular singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ has returned with a new season, featuring new singing talents from across the board. This time, contestant Albert Kabo Lepcha ends up winning the heart of Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, who praises him and calls his voice ‘truly romantic’.

Albert takes the stage of the reality show and sings his own original song ‘Mere Soniya’. This song impresses the roster of other judges which include Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan and Anu Malik, along with host Aditya Narayan.

However, Madhuri Dixit, who was the guest star in the show is particularly taken back and goes on singing praises of the contestant for his originality and his voice.

Praising the contestant, the actress says: “Congratulations, Albert, on the wonderful opportunity to sing an original song. In such competitions, contestants perform to other singers’ songs giving it their personal touch.”

She adds, “But you have the chance to release an original and infuse your own unique personality into it. I’ve heard that you’re not a trained singer, but your voice is incredibly smooth, soft, and melodious — like silk — making it truly romantic.”

Albert, who hails from West Bengal, talking about the opportunity he was given, says: “It’s an amazing opportunity to record my first original song and I am very excited. I am deeply grateful to the judges of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ for recognising my talent and giving me this opportunity.”

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ provides Albert with a nationwide strong platform where he gets to release his own original song via Zee Music Company.

Albert’s ‘Mere Soneya’ is a soulful love song that will be released simultaneously on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’s’ upcoming Saturday night episode and on Zee Music Company’s YouTube channel as well as all major audio streaming platforms.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ airs every Saturday and Sunday on Zee TV.

Shruti Haasan says she is collaborating with father Kamal Haasan for ‘musical project’

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Actress Shruti Haasan, who is known for films such as ‘Veera Simha Reddy’, ‘Waltair Veerayya’, ‘Gabbar is Back’, ‘Puli’ and is awaiting the release of her upcoming film ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’, is all set to collaborate with her father, the legendary Kamal Haasan for a project.

The actress recently hosted an ‘Ask me Question’ session where one of her fan questioned her about any update on the project with her father. Sharing her excitement, Shruti said: “It’s a musical project and we are going to announce it very soon on what it is!! I am really excited.”

Previously, the legendary actor gave the audience a hint about this project during an award function in Dubai and mentioned that Raaj Kamal Film International and Shruti Haasan are working on a new musical project. Since then the anticipation around the project is at its peak.

Shruti had previously released two independent singles – ‘Edge’ and ‘She Is A Hero’ which received appreciation from the audience. The actress is planning to release her third single soon.

On the work front, Shruti will be seen playing a lead role in the much awaited ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ alongside Prabhas, the latter is in a need of a hit after a slew of his releases have tanked at the box-office including ‘Radhe Shyam’ and ‘Adipurush’ which was unanimously panned by both the audience and the critics.

‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ is directed by Prashanth Neel of ‘K.G.F.’ fame, and will soon release in theatres.

Anupam Kher shares a musical moment with M.M Keervani on piano

Mumbai– Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Friday shared a video highlighting some musical moments with Oscar winning composer M.M. Keeravani, with the actor playing the piano while the composer sang along.

Sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter), Kher said: “When an #Oscar winner does you a favour, teaches you piano with a special technique and then sings to your tune, you know God is on your side! And something beautiful is about to happen.”

“Thanks dearest @mmkeeravaaniji for this unique and amazing opportunity! More details tobe revealed in due course. But in the mean time remember my friends- KUCH BHIHO SAKTA HAI! Jai Ho! #Honoured#IFeelLucky #Music,” he added

In the video, Kher is seen playing the piano, while Keeravani, who won the Oscar for Best Song for ‘RRR’, is sitting nearby and singing along, matching his notes with Kher’s piano notes. Keeravani composed the music for the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from ‘RRR’, which won the Oscar for Best Original Song. Chandrabose wrote the lyrics for the hugely popular song.

Last week, Kher announced the wrap up of his film ‘Calorie’. The film is directed by Canadian director Eisha Marjara, in which Anupam plays the character of an elderly Sikh gentleman.

Kher had posted a picture with the holy Golden Temple of Amritsar in the background. ‘Calorie’ is Kher’s 540th venture, and the shooting took place in Amritsar and Montreal.

Kher is also starring in director Vivek Agnihotri’s upcoming bio-science film ‘The Vaccine War’, which is set to release on September 28. In the movie, which is focused on the development of India’s own indigenously produced vaccine during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Kher will be playing the role of a Central cabinet minister where he will also be seen alongside Nana Patekar and Pallavi Joshi.

In addition, Kher also has some other projects in the bag, including Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’, the Kangana Ranaut directorial ‘Emergency’ and ‘The Signature’, which also stars Mahima Chaudhry and Annu Kapoor. (IANS)