A Guide for the NECA Gala Today: Celebrating and Inspiring Success, and Glitz, Glamor, Elegance & Style

- Advertisement -

BURLINGTON, MA—We are looking forward to welcoming you at the New England Choice Awards gala today, (Friday, Nov. 15, 2024) at the Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA. Please note this event is sold-out. Walk-ins will not be admitted.

PS: Please note that registration starts at 5:00 PM. There is always huge traffic at that time in Burlington area. So, please give yourself extra time to be there on time.

Get ready to share and celebrate your success and inspire and get inspired. On the top of the wheels of success and inspiration, dazzle yourself, your friends and loved ones with glitz, glamor and elegance.

Here is a quick guide to plan your evening:

When: Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.

Where: Burlington Marriott Hotel, Burlington, MA.

Parking: Free parking.

Dress code: Indian or formal Western.

What: Celebrate and share the accomplishments and contributions of our community pillars.

Tentative Schedule:

Registration: 5:00 pm

Cocktail reception: 5:30 pm.

Grand Ball room opens: 6:00 pm

Awards ceremony starts: 6:30 pm

Gourmet Indian Dinner: 9:00 pm by Gourmet India

Dance floor: opens at 9:45 pm

Please note that the program includes the following:

Keynote: Speech by Chief Guest keynote speaker: John Sculley, former Apple CEO and ex-president of Pepsi.

Guests of Honor: MIT President Emerita Susan Hockfield and Massachusetts State Auditor Diana DiZoglio.

Hostess and Creator of NECA: Dr. Manju Sheth, MD.

Masters of ceremony: Anu Chitrapu, Mandy Pant and Aditi Taylor

Dance: Sapana Krishnan

Singing: Valentino Almeida

Poetry: Sunayana Kachroo

New England Choice Awards gala is presented by INE MultiMedia in collaboration with INDIA New England News, the region’s oldest and largest online, print and video magazine serving the South Asian community.

NECA Sponsors: Vertex, Leader Bank, Merryll Lunch/The Sharma Group, Gourmet India, The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Asian American and Pacific Islanders Commission, Precise Marketing, and Women Who Win.

Community sponsors and supporters: Miss India New England Pageant/Ruchika Arora, Cocoon Media, TaranOm Creations, SRAVEO, Boston Sound & Light Company, and Fotu Duniya.