Bollywood Roundup: Priyanka Chopra, Roop Durgapal, Sriya Reddy, and more…

Priyanka shares glimpse of daughter Malti cradled in mother Madhu’s arms

Mumbai– Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie cradled in her mother Madhu Chopra’s arms on social media.

Priyanka took to Instagram to wish her mother Madhu on her birthday. She posted a photograph with her mom where she can be seen holding Malti Marie in her arms. However, the face of Malti Marie has not been shown.

The ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ actress captioned: “Happiest birthday Mama. May you always smile… that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day!

“Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I’ve seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani. @drmadhuakhourichopra.”

On the work front, Priyanka will next feature in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’.

She will also star in Russo Brothers’ ‘Citadel’.

Roop Durgapal takes a break from TV, enjoys doing theatre

Mumbai– Actress Roop Durgapal, famous for her portrayal of Sanchi in ‘Balika Vadhu’ and her cameo in ‘Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’, shares her interest in theatre.

She says: “I’ve been doing theatre since quite some time now. I feel for an actor, it’s great to work across all mediums. I have been associated with Rangshila theatre and it gave me an opportunity to explore myself as an actor and think beyond too.”

“I love being a part of theatre and it has been one of the most enriching experiences of my life.”

The actress is looking forward to exploring mediums such as OTT and movies.

She adds: “While I am looking for good opportunities in web space and films now, I intend to stay connected to theatre in some way or the other.”

Sriya Reddy: Stories drive success, language doesn’t matter

Mumbai– Tamil actress Sriya Reddy, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming series ‘Suzhal- The Vortex’, opines that the language of cinema is very much universal in its essence as most rooted and local stories are being preferred by the audience all over the world.

Elaborating on the same, she said, “Content is key, you can’t falter with that and language of cinema is universal. If stories are brilliant, language doesn’t matter anymore. And, for better clarity, films are being dubbed and there are subtitles too, like in the case of ‘Suzhal – The Vortex’, which is premiering in over 30 Indian and foreign languages.”

She further mentioned, “The most rooted and local stories today are being watched and appreciated across the world. Indian cinema needs to come up on the world stage, it’s already getting there, but we need to push it a little more, try a little harder.”

Agreeing with her, co-actor Kathir added, “People watching ‘Suzhal – The Vortex’, around the world will be fascinated about the cultural nuances, the micro-festival and the narrative based in a small village in South India.”

Explaining the physical setting of the show, Aishwarya Rajesh said, “The content of our show is very rural, and interesting. It is shot in the interiors of Tamil Nadu. In today’s time, something so regional has the potential to find an audience across the country, and throughout the world hopefully because people are always eager to know more, witness something new.”

‘Suzhal- The Vortex’ is set to premiere on June 17 on Prime Video, in over 30 Indian and foreign languages, including French, German, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Latin Spanish, Arabic, Turkish and Japanese.

Shriya Pilgaonkar: Don’t want to give people a chance to stereotype me

Mumbai– Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar says that she’s here to showcase her versatility through her performances and is consciously seeking projects that prevent her from being stereotyped.

Shriya says: “It feels surreal at this point that both my shows ‘Guilty Minds’ and ‘The Broken News’ have got such critical appreciation and love from the viewers. This truly is an exciting, new phase in my career and I have nothing but gratitude for the love and appreciation coming my way.

“It means a lot to receive messages, especially from young girls who have been inspired by the characters of Kashaf and Radha. I’ve never taken this for granted.”

She added: “After playing a forensics expert, a lawyer and a news reporter, I am now doing a comedy-drama ‘Taaza Khabar’ with Bhuvan Bam where I play a sex worker. It’s unlike anything I’ve done before which is super exciting.

“There’s another film coming up which is a romantic comedy of sorts. I want to continue to challenge myself and don’t want to give people a chance to stereotype me in any way which is why I am consciously seeking out different genres and characters. I also want to explore more films.”

She awaits the release of ‘Crackdown’ Season 2, ‘Taaza Khabar’, a romantic comedy and a few exciting titles.

Kicked: Amit Antil to play footballer in ‘Aveer’

Mumbai– TV actor Amit Antil is learning to play football for his upcoming Bollywood film ‘Aveer’ to be directed by Suzad Iqbal Khan.

He shares: “I have already wrapped up shooting for my two films and currently was enjoying a break at home. I was looking for a new project and when I was approached for the movie.”

“I loved the story of the movie and I’m playing a sportsman. It is an emotional love story of a football player. We will be heading to Kashmir for the shoots in July.”

Amit, who has done some popular shows such as ‘Savdhaan India: India Fights Back’, ‘Kalash… Ek Vishwaas’ and others have started learning to play football.

“In real life I enjoy playing sports. I’m into cricket but have played football many times. I’m feeling lucky to learn how to play the game professionally. I’m excited to start my shoots,” he adds.

Amit feels blessed for the way his acting career is shaping up. He has wrapped up shooting for his upcoming Bollywood movies ‘Zufash’ and ‘Mujahid’ and a web series ‘Akhada’.

“I’m happy that my hardwork and dedication is getting a sunshine. I’m achieving a dream career in acting. I couldn’t have asked for anything else,” Amit concludes.

Aaditi Pohankar on how emotionally draining it was to play her role in ‘She’

Mumbai– Actress Aaditi Pohankar says it was highly challenging for her to play the character of Bhumika Pardeshi in the web series ‘She’. Aaditi is seen portraying an undercover cop and a secret seductress.

She says it was emotionally draining to do this role to perfection.

“The second season will give a lot more context to Bhumika’s past. As an artiste I enjoy portraying challenging roles that allow me to experience a range of varying emotions,” says the actress who was seen in Marathi action film ‘Lai Bhaari’ and rose to fame with ‘She’ and ‘Aashram’ web series.

She further shares how the role had an impact on her mind and how she connects emotionally with her character.

“While shooting for Season 2, there were days when I’ve just gone to a corner and cried because I deeply empathised with what Bhumika was going through. There are many Bhumikas in this world, her plight and pain will resonate with a lot of women,” she adds.

The series also stars Kishore Kumar G, Vishwas Kini, Shivani Rangole, Sam Mohan, Suhita Thatte, amongst others in pivotal roles. Written and created by Imtiaz Ali, the series is directed by Arif Ali and is produced by Viacom18 Studios’ Tipping Point and Window Seat Films.

Prabhas postpones ‘Project K’ shoot to help Deepika recover after health scare

Mumbai– Telugu superstar Prabhas, who will share the screen with Deepika Padukone in ‘Project K’, has asked the makers to postpone the shoot by a week after Deepika was rushed to the hospital after feeling uneasy on the sets.

Reports say Prabhas, who was shooting for the film with the ‘Piku’ actress in Hyderabad, requested the producers to push the schedule forward by a week to help Deepika recover from her illness.

‘Project K’ marks Deepika and Prabhas’ first film together. It is also Deepika’s first Telugu film. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in key roles, and is directed by Nag Ashwin.

Last month, the director had revealed that the film is in the early stages of shooting. Nag Ashwin tweeted in Telugu, “We recently wrapped a schedule. Prabhas’ introduction bit was shot in this schedule. The project is still in the early stages of the shoot, so there is still a lot more time to go for the promotions. But rest assured Prabhas’ fans, we are putting our heart and soul into this film.” (IANS)