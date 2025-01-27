Bollywood Roundup: Priyanka Chopra, Kajol, Rashmika Mandanna, and more…

- Advertisement -

Priyanka Chopra reminisces her career hits with these adorable Amul advertisements

Mumbai– Priyanka Chopra has delivered some memorable hits during her Bollywood career spanning more than two decades. Recently, the diva took to her Instagram handle and dropped a gallery of pictures, featuring various adorable Amul advertisements dedicated to her career.

These Amul ads were based on some of Priyanka Chopra’s popular movies including “Barfi”, “Dostana”, “Don 2”, “Dil Dhadakne do”, “Mary Kom”, and her Hollywood show “Quantico”. Amul also did an advertisement of one of her red-carpet appearances at the Met Gala in a brown Ralph Lauren trench coat gown.

Sharing the post, PeeCee revealed that each of these movies has a special place in his memory. The stunner wrote, “So fun to see some of my career reflected by these Amul ads. Came across them on my feed and it took me back.. way back. Each one of these moments is etched in my memory.”

On another front, Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu’s forthcoming drama, tentatively titled “SMB29” has already created a lot of buzz. The Telugu project will be made under the direction of the ‘RRR’ maker SS Rajamouli. Touted to be a globe-trotting adventure, details regarding the project have been kept under wraps.

If the latest reports are to be believed, SS Rajamouli has asked his core team to sign a non-disclosure agreement during the making of the movie. In case of breach of this agreement, financial penalties will be implemented on the accused.

“SSMB29” will mark Priyanka Chopra’s return to Telugu cinema after a long gap of 23 years. She last appeared in P Ravi Shankar’s 2002 romantic entertainer “Apuroopam”.

In addition to “SSMB29”, Priyanka Chopra has also collaborated with her husband Nick Jonas, and the Jonas brothers for a holiday film. Expected to premiere on Disney, the untitled film went on floors on 13th January in Toronto.

Over and above this, PeeCee will also be a part of the second season of her blockbuster show “Citadel”.

Kajol urges everyone to ‘make laughing cool’ as she slays in black

Mumbai– Aside from her acting prowess, Kajol also keeps the fashion police on their toes with her impeccable sense of style. Adding another example, the ‘My Name Is Khan’ actress took to her official IG and shared some pictures of herself posing in a lovely black ensemble.

Kajol looked absolutely breathtaking in a black velvet gown. The monochrome pictures show her accessorizing her outfit of the day with hoop earrings and a messy bun. Along with her look, her caption also caught our attention. Kajol penned, “Let’s make laughing as cool as the colour black!”, along with a black heart emoji.

Earlier, Kajol took to her Instagram account and dropped a throwback pic of herself as Anjali from “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”. The diva was seen posing in her iconic bridal look from the film from her engagement sequence with Aman (Salman Khan). “Is it bridal season still? Hey I got married onscreen quite a few times and ditched as well! Which did I do more of??”, the actress wrote as the caption.

On the other hand, Kajol was last seen in the spine-chilling thriller, “Do Patti”, with Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh in the core cast.

Up next, Kajol has been roped in for “Sarzameen”. Director by Kayoze Irani, the project will also feature Ibrahim Ali Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Rajesh Sharma in prominent roles, along with others. The movie will mark Ibrahim Ali Khan’s entry into Bollywood.

Furthermore, Kajol will also streamline Charan Tej Uppalapati’s “Maharagni- Queen of Queens”. Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, and Jisshu Sengupta will be seen as the primary cast.

Rashmika Mandanna talks about getting into a character, ‘Switching personas is tricky’

Mumbai– Basking in the success of “Pushpa 2: The Rule”, Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen as Maharani Yesubai in the highly-awaited “Chhaava” opposite Vicky Kaushal. As the actress is receiving a lot of appreciation for her portrayal in the historical movie, Rashmika Mandanna opened up about her process of characterization.

Speaking about adapting a certain character, Rashmika Mandanna said, “Switching personas is tricky, especially when I’m doing three to four films at the same time. I’ve realised that surrendering myself to my directors and co-actors really helps. When you try to do everything yourself, there is always going to be a bit of ‘you’ in the character. But, when you fully trust your director and co-actors, their knowledge and confidence filter through in your performance.”

The ‘Animal’ actress further added, “Of course, there’s always a part of you in the character because it’s your emotions and mind processing everything. But you mask all that with what the director has written and the energy your co-actors bring, and that’s what shapes the character.”

Meanwhile, “Chhaava” is a cinematic adaptation of the Marathi novel “Chhava” by Shivaji Sawant. It sheds light on the political turmoil after the demise of Shivaji Maharaj when Shivaji Sambhaji decided to take over the empire.

With Vicky Kaushal as Shivaji Sambhaji, “Chhaava” also has Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, and Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Aurangzeb’s daughter.

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, “Chhaava” is slated to release in the theatres on 14th February 2025.

Aside from “Chhaava”, Rashmika Mandanna is set to appear in several other major releases this year, including “Kubera” featuring Dhanush, “Sikandar” opposite Salman Khan, “Rainbow” starring Dev Mohan, “Thama” alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, “Animal Park” with Ranbir Kapoor, “Pushpa 3” co-starring Allu Arjun, and “The Girlfriend”.

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Security of actor, wife Kareena and their old house changed

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has changed his security apparatus after the knife attack on him. Taking a note of the lacklustre security deployed around him and his family that lead to the attack, the actor has now decided to change the security at his house including his wife Kareena, and their house.

Security is also being beefed up at the Fortune Heights building complex, Saif Ali Khan’s old house. Fortune Heights, where Saif Ali Khan used to live, is now being used as an office.

Saif was attacked by an assailant who barged into his Bandra house through his youngest son, Jeh’s room during the wee hours of Thursday. The actor reportedly went to the hospital on his own, and was accompanied by his son Taimur.

As per media reports, doctors removed the 2.5 inches of knife from his wound. The actor was stabbed multiple times in an attempt to fight off the accused. The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which were said to be serious as they were closer to his spine. The incident took place as the accused allegedly barged into their Bandra home, and attacked their house help and then Saif when he intervened.

Saif was woken up by the commotion in his son Jeh’s room. He went inside the room to see the culprit arguing with their house help, looking at this, Saif intervened to save the house help with bare hands to fight off the intruder.

Earlier, the Association of Medical Consultants Mumbai had stepped into the matter raising important questions with regards to the insurance claim disbursement procedure.

Association of Medical Consultants Mumbai has written to the The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) raising doubts over the quick approval of claims as it involves an influential celebrity.

The body has asked the IRDAI as to why preferential treatment was given to Saif Ali Khan. The letter states that the Insurance company Niva Bupa sanctioned Rs 25 lacs within a few hours to Lilavati hospital for the treatment of Saif Ali Khan.

Shilpa Shetty learns new skills on her Maldives vacation

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, who was last seen in the streaming series ‘Indian Police Force’, is setting vacation goals. The actress took to her Instagram on Monday, and shared several pictures and videos of herself from Maldives along with her husband Raj Kundra, and their kids.

The videos and pictures show the actress enjoying a ride on a Jet Ski, making Sushi, and going under the ocean in a submarine.

She also penned a long note in the caption describing her “first”. She wrote, “Monday Motivation. Today was all about many firsts. 1) Jet ski. Since I don’t drive on land (a phobia), I thought, why not ride the waves instead? Huge thanks to my instructor, @onlyrajkundra , for being so patient, at risk of drowning. 2) A submarine adventure. Since I can’t swim or snorkel, this was the perfect way to explore the ocean depths , breathtaking! 3.Sushi-making class. It’s truly an art. More respect to all the chefs out there”.

She further mentioned, “Nothing in life comes easy, you have to be willing to learn a new skill when the opportunity comes, jump at it and enjoy the experience. Thank you, @jumeiraholhahaliisland , for making this trip so motivating and memorable”.

Earlier, the actress shared her fitness advice for keeping the glutes perfectly toned. She took to her Instagram, and shared a video of herself from her fitness session. The video shows her performing squats with the help of a trainer as they joined their feet and squatted down.

The actress was unable to get the right form of the squats exercise but cracked it by the third attempt. She wrote in the caption, “Squat, squat till you get those glutes. What’s a challenge without a little struggle? Third attempt, but I got it done! Set the tone for your week. Push your limits and surprise yourself”.

Madhuri Dixit spends family time in the city of lakes

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit along with her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, enjoyed a peaceful family getaway in the picturesque city of lakes, Udaipur.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shriram shared a glimpse of the family vacation through a series of photos. Alongside it, he wrote in the caption, “Happy Monday, guys! Hope u enjoyed Republic Day and ur weekend. Was in Udaipur for the last the weekend. It’s was a walk through history, old and new. Got to spend time with the prince of Udaipur and see his palace and talk to so many amazing people. #IncredibleIndia never ceases to enchant us. Jai Hind!.”

In the images, Madhuri and Shriram can be seen twinning in white outfits. The couple also happily posed together a lovely selfie.

Yesterday, Dr. Nene shared a video of his parents talking about his sons Arin and Ryan. Recalling their younger years, Madhuri Dixit’s mother-in-law shared how Arin was always incredibly protective of his younger brother, Ryan. In a recent video posted by Madhuri’s husband, Dr. Nene, on his YouTube channel, his mother fondly reminisced about the time when her grandsons were young, with Arin constantly looking out for Ryan and shielding him from the world.

When Dr. Nene asked his mother what she had noticed in them while growing up, she said, “He was so protective about his brother Ryan. He would always say, ‘He is my brother, my younger brother’. No matter where he went, you (Arin) were protecting him.” When asked about their current equation, she quipped, “I haven’t seen them that close now.”

The Devdas actress joined in on the family conversation and shared a heartwarming story, revealing that Ryan is just as protective of his older brother, Arin. She recalled a memorable moment when a young Ryan courageously stood up to a bully who had pushed Arin, showcasing his strong sense of loyalty and care for his sibling.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Kartik Aaryan’s horror comedy “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.”

Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal drop some postcard worthy pics from their Sydney vacay

Mumbai– Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal serve couple goals whenever they are spotted together. Recently, the Bollywood couple flew to Sydney to ring in the New Year 2025. Now, the ‘Heeramandi’ actress took to her official IG and dropped a few throwback pictures from their vacation.

The first picture shows the couple posing for a stylish selfie. Following it are two solo photographs of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. Next was a picture of the lovebirds channeling their inner tourists are they faced the camera in front of an amusement park. In one of the snaps Zaheer Iqbal is planting a kiss on wife Sonakshi Sinha’s cheek, while in the other both of them are making a heart with their hands. “#SundaySelfie from #Sydney! Some postcards we forgot to post Last picture was @iamzahero’s idea,” the ‘Dabangg’ actress captioned the post.

Prior to this, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were papped in Mumbai as they stepped out for a date night. Going by the video that surfaced on social media, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal posed together. However, as the photographers requested the two to pose solo, Sonakshi Sinha replied in her usual witty manner, “Ab Solo nahi karte (We don’t do solos anymore)” Later on, the stunner was even seen pulling Zaheer Iqbal’s chain with a key pendant attached. As Sonakshi Sinha flaunted the pendant to the paps, he said in a fun way, “So cheesy yaar, I don’t like cheesy.”

Talking about her work, Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen starring opposite husband Zaheer Iqbal in their forthcoming drama, “Tu Hai Meri Kiran”.

However, the project has reportedly landed in legal trouble with Adlabs. If the reports are to be believed, Adlabs claims that “Tu Hai Meri Kiran” is infringing on the copyright of the movies whose rights are owned by them.

Refreshing your memory, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal previously shared the screen in the 2022 laughter ride, “Double XL”. (IANS)