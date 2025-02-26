Bollywood Roundup: Preity Zinta, Mouni Roy, Parineeti Chopra, and more…

- Advertisement -

Preity Zinta visits Maha Kumbh the third time, reveals ‘notion’ she came back with

Mumbai– Actress Preity Zinta went for the Maha Kumbh for the third time and explained why it was “magical, heartwarming and a bit sad”.

Preity took to her X account, where she shared a video of her going for Maha Kumbh with her mother. She shared several glimpses of her offering prayers there and taking a dip in the holy waters with her mother.

She wrote: “This was my third time at the Kumbh Mela and it was magical, heartwarming and a bit sad. Magical because no matter how hard I try, I cannot explain how I felt. Heartwarming because I went with my mom and it meant the world to her.”

She then revealed why she felt sad at the same time.

“Sad, because I wanted to be liberated from the various cycles of life and death only to realise the duality of life and attachment. Am I ready to let go of my family, my children & the people I love. No ! I’m not !”

“It’s deeply moving & humbling when it dawns on you, that the strings of attachment are strong & mighty & no matter what your attachment is,eventually your spiritual journey & the journey ahead is solo !”

Talking about the notion she returned with, she said: “ I came back with the notion that – we are not human beings having a spiritual experience but spiritual beings having a human experience Beyond this I don’t know, but I’m confident, my curiosity will definitely pave the way towards all the answers I seek… till then … har har mahadev ting.”

On February 24, the actress dropped a picture on her Instagram of herself from the Maha Kumbh Mela. She was seen with a garland around her neck and tika on her forehead.

“All roads lead to the Maha Kumbh…Satyam Shivam Sundaram”, Preity wrote in the caption.

In an earlier post, Preity Zinta recently fired back at the trolls questioning her opinion and choices with Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic dialogue from their film “Veer Zara.”

Addressing the trolls questioning her decision to marry Gene Goodenough, Preity Zinta posted an iconic SRK dialogue on social media, “Kabhi bhi ek dost ki zarurat pade to yaad rakhiyega, ki sarhad paar ek aisa shakhs hai jo aap ke liye apni jaan bhi de dega” (“Whenever you need a friend, remember that there is someone across the border who would give their life for you.”)

On the work front, Preity is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Rajkumar Santoshi’s “Lahore 1947.” Touted to be a period drama, the project will feature Sunny Deol as the lead.

Mouni Roy treats us with glimpses of her spiritual journey this Maha Shivratri

Mumbai– Actress Mouni Roy decided to wish netizens on Maha Shivratri by dropping glimpses from her spiritual journey on social media.

The first post features Mouni Roy running towards a big idol of Lord Shiva in the Sadhguru Ashram. In the second clip, she can be seen praying sitting in a temple, along with other devotees. This was followed by some other glimpses of her visit to the various temples. In one of the pictures, she can also be seen meditating. The post further includes a couple of stills of Mouni Roy with her loved ones.

“Shivoham Shiv Swaropoham…Wishing you all a heartfelt Mahashivratri”, Mouni Roy captioned the post.

Her BFF and actress Disha Patani remarked on the post with “Beauty”, accompanied by two red-heart emojis.

Mouni Roy has visited Sadhguru’s ashram on numerous occasions to take blessings from him. She is often accompanied by her husband Suraj Nambiar. Sadhuru’s ashram is located on the foothills of the Velliangiri Mountains outside the city of Coimbatore in the state of Tamil Nadu.

Work-wise, Mouni Roy will be seen sharing the screen with Sanjay Dutt in his forthcoming action-horror comedy. “The Bhootnii”. The highly-anticipated drama will be reaching the cinema halls on 18th April 2025.

The teaser of the drama provides us an insight into a mystical world where ‘love turns into darkness’. The clip shows Sunny Singh screaming to get back his love (Palak Tiwari) from a supernatural being (Mouni Roy). We also see Sanjay Dutt holding two swords, ready to fight spirits.

For those who do not know, the film was previously titled “The Virgin Tree”, but has now been renamed.

Helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the movie features a strong cast with Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, Beyounick, and Aasif Khan in crucial roles, along with others.

Presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Pictures, “The Bhootnii” has been produced under the banner of A Soham Rockstar Entertainment Production by Deepak Mukut, Sanjay Dutt, Hunar Mukut, and Maanayata Dutt.

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Mumbai– Actress Parineeti Chopra along with her politician husband Raghav Chadha and family offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple ahead of Maha Shivratri.

Raghav took to his Instagram account, where she posted two pictures. The first had the couple posing for the camera in front of the temple. The next picture had the duo posing with their family.

“Jai Shri Baba Vishwanath… Har Har Mahadev. Sabhi dweshwasiyon ko Maha Shivratri ki dher saari shubh kaamnaein,” he wrote as the caption.

The Kashi Vishwanath Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is located in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India. The temple is a Hindu pilgrimage site and is one of the twelve Jyotirlinga shrines. The presiding deity is known by the names Vishwanath and Vishweshwara, meaning Lord of the Universe.

On the acting front, Parineeti has officially started shooting for her OTT debut with a Netflix series.

She took to her social media handles and shared a note that read, “Some mysteries don’t just unfold – they pull you in, keep you guessing, and refuse to let go”.

“A new mystery thriller series is in the making! Can’t wait for you all to see this labour of love from Team Netflix and us, when it’s ready! Shooting had begun .. Marking my OTT series debut!”

She also posted photos of other cast members, including Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, Chaitannya Choudhry, Harleen Sethi, and Soni Razdan.

Parineeti is all set to make her digital debut with a thrilling drama for Netflix. Set against the scenic backdrop of Shimla’s hills, the upcoming yet-to-be-titled project is poised to deliver an intense mix of mystery and suspense. Produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra, the series will be directed by Rensil D’Silva.

This upcoming thriller series will be her fourth collaboration with Netflix.

She previously worked with the platform on Ribhu Dasgupta’s mystery drama “The Girl on the Train,” Imtiaz Ali’s biographical film “Amar Singh Chamkila” alongside Diljit Dosanjh, and an upcoming romantic comedy directed by Dhruv Tripathi.

Ektaa Kapoor shares a special memory of surrendering herself to Lord Shiva on Maha Shivratri

Mumbai– Popular television and film producer Ektaa Kapoor shared a video of herself performing a puja with Shivling on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

In the video, Ektaa is seen wearing a traditional saree as she offers her prayers with immense devotion. Along with the video, Ekta wrote a touching message, reflecting on the significance of the moment. “Wearing a saree a few years ago for MAHAKAALESHWAR!! Aum NAMHA SHIVAY! The ultimate surrender!” she captioned the post. She further added, “This song had just released and I wanted to get blessings for it from MAHAKAAL!”

Ektaa also added Amit Trivedi’s popular devotional song “Jaikal Mahakal” from Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna’s film ‘Goodbye’ to her video.

Notably, several television actors have taken to social media to wish their fans on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri. ‘Anupamaa’ fame Rupali Ganguly shared her photos wherein she was seen posing with a Shivling, deeply immersed in devotion. For the caption, Ganguly wrote, “Om Namah Parvatipatiya Har Har Mahadev: Best wishes and love to all of you and your family and loved ones on the auspicious occasion of Shivratri May Lord Bholenath’s blessings always be with you. Happy Shivratri @directorskutproduction thank you for giving me the opportunity to do this beautiful pooja.”

Mohit Raina, who is widely known for his portrayal of Lord Shiva in the popular TV show “Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev,” posted pictures of his celebration at home. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Happy MahaShivratri to everyone . Love peace wisdom joy is what you should aim for . Herath poshte.”

The ‘Maryada’ fame Riddhi Dogra also dropped a video where she could be seen performing a puja and captioned the post, “Happy Maha Shivratri My life is your walk. Each and every movement, blessings, abundance, lessons, strength, joy, success, hardships – everything is you. And when everything is you. There is no I’m free. Free to play along this wonderful dance called LIFE.”

Tamannaah Bhatia offers prayers to Lord Shiva during Maha Shivratri

Mumbai– Tamannaah Bhatia celebrated the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri by offering prayer to Lord Shiva. The clip shared by the diva on her Instagram handle shows her doing tilak on the shivling as part of the puja.

Tamannaah Bhatia looked beautiful in white ethnic wear, with her hair tied in a tight bun.

In addition to this, she dropped a picture of her visit to the Maha Kumbh on her IG stories.Adding text to it she wrote “Wish you all a blessed Maha Shivratri…Har Har Mahadev… Har Har Gange.

Earlier this week, she had shared glimpses from her religious visit at Mahakumbh.She also shared a heartfelt note about the same.

Revealing that she felt the power of spirituality during the Maha Kumbh, the actress wrote, “As I stood at the sacred Sangam surrounded by millions of devotees, I felt the power of spirituality and collective energy. The Maha Kumbh is a reminder that we are all connected.”

Additionally, Tamannaah Bhatia launched the teaser of her forthcoming Telugu supernatural thriller “Odela 2” at the Maha Kumbh. Sharing her experience, she added, “Immersing myself in the sacred bath while launching the teaser of #Odela2, a movie that is all about the power of divinity, made the day extra special. May the divine energies continue to guide us &amp; connect us all. Har Har Gange.”

She will be seen playing the role of a Sadhvi named Shiva Shakthi in her next. “Odela 2” talks about how Odela Mallanna Swamy protects his village from evil forces.

Ashok Teja has directed the sequel to Sampath Nandi’s 2022 film, “Odela Railway Station”. The film has been produced under the Sampath Nandi Teamworks banner, along with D Madhu of Madhu Creations.

The project features Hebah Patel, Vasishta N. Simha, Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamsi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal, and Pooja Reddy in prominent roles.

Ajaneesh Loknath of ‘Kantara’ fame has composed the tunes for the drama. While Soundar Rajan S has performed the camera work for the flick, the editing has been done by Tammiraju. (IANS)