Bollywood Roundup: Pooja Hegde, Radhika Apte, Shilpa Shetty, and more…

Pooja Hegde lambasts IndiGo staffer for rude behaviour; airline apologises

Chennai– Pooja Hegde, one of the top actresses in Tamil and Telugu film industries, on Thursday lambasted a staff member of IndiGo, who allegedly behaved in a rude manner with her costume assistant for no reason when the actress and her team were flying out of Mumbai.

Taking to Twitter, Pooja Hegde wrote, “Extremely sad with how rude IndiGo6E staff member, by the name of Vipul Nakashe, behaved with us today on our flight out from Mumbai. Absolutely arrogant, ignorant and threatening tone used with us for no reason. Normally I don’t tweet about these issues, but this was truly appalling.”

Pooja’s tweet evoked a swift response from the airline, which apologised for the inconvenience caused to Puja and her team in a bid to resolve the issue.

The airline said, “Thank you for taking the time to speak with us, Ms Hegde. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to you and would like to assure you that we are certainly looking into this matter to ensure that there are no recurrences.”

Pooja accepted the apology but pointed out that the apology must first be made to her costume assistant, who, she claimed, was discriminated against.

She tweeted, “Thanks for apologising for his behaviour but honestly, the first apology should go to my costume assistant towards whom he discriminated against and lastly us. Everyone deserves to be treated with respect, irrespective of where they come from or who they are. There’s a way to talk.

‘Forensic’ trailer promises edge-of-the-seat thriller as Radhika Apte returns after hiatus

Mumbai– The trailer of the psychological thriller ‘Forensic’, which stars Vikrant Massey as Johnny Khanna, a forensic specialist and Radhika Apte as Megha Sharma, a police officer, was unveiled on Thursday.

As seen in the trailer, ‘Forensic’ is an edge-of-the-seat thriller where young girls are murdered on their birthdays in shocking ways. As new evidence comes forward with the help of advanced forensic technologies, the suspect keeps changing and the mystery keeps rising.

However, when the best possible duo – Johnny and Megha come together to crack open the case, they make good headway but at the cost of their personal and professional lives which turn upside down.

Commenting on the occasion, actor Vikrant Massey, who has had successful OTT releases in the past like ‘Haseen Dillruba’ and ‘Love Hostel’, said in a statement, “Forensic experts are so underrated, and I am glad that for the first time in Bollywood, we have a movie with a forensic expert in the lead.”

“Just like a good script is incomplete without a good director, I believe a crime case is incomplete without a good forensic expert and I hope that we are able to do justice to this profession via the movie. ‘Forensic’ is an exciting, edge-of-the-seat crime thriller with shocking twists and turns and I am looking forward to another successful OTT release with ZEE5,” he shared further in his statement.

The film is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film of the same name and is directed by ‘Chhorii’ helmer Vishal Furia, and is produced by Mini Films and Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

Sharing her excitement on the film’s trailer launch, Radhika Apte, who has commanded a huge fan following courtesy her successful OTT projects like ‘Sacred Games’ and ‘Ghoul’, said, “I am returning to the screens after more than a year and I am super thrilled about it. Even though Forensic is an adaptation of a south film, I can guarantee that the viewers are in for a surprising shock as this is not just another murder mystery.

Shilpa fulfils dream of ‘DID L’il Masters’ contestant

Mumbai– Actress Shilpa Shetty will be seen gracing the show ‘DID L’il Masters’ along with her ‘Nikamma’ co-stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

The Bollywood diva fulfilled the dream of a contestant named Sagar, who wanted to buy a brand-new saree for his mother as she had never worn a fresh saree in her life.

In a bid to help the contestant achieve his lifelong dream, she brought a wonderful saree for his mom. That’s not it, she also praised Sonali Bendre for taking full responsibility for Sagar and for taking care of him just like her own child.

Shilpa said: “The way Sonali has taken care of this child, I think it is very beautiful. It is not very easy to take full responsibility for a person and to follow it with your whole heart. I would like to applaud Sonali for this. I have been following the show closely and I know that Sagar has always wanted to buy a new saree for his mom and today I would like to help him fulfil this wish.

“I have brought a brand-new saree for Sagar’s mom, and I would love to give it to him today.”

After this special gesture by Shilpa, Sagar went on to mention how his mom has always worn a second-hand saree given to her by other people. He happily exclaimed that this will be the first new saree that his mom will be wearing.

Bihar child undergoes successful surgery, parents thank Sonu Sood

Patna– With help from Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, a two-and-half-year old child from Bihar’s Nawada got a new lease of life on Thursday.

The little girl named Chahumukhi was born with four additional hands and legs in her body. Her parents, who work as daily wage labourers in Nawada, had gone to the SDO office few days ago seeking help for Chahumukhi’s surgery.

While their efforts didn’t yield any immediate result, an onlooker made a video of Chahumukhi and uploaded it on social media.

After Sonu Sood saw the video, he sent his team to Nawada to contact Chahumukhi’s parents. With his initiative, Chahumukhi was taken to a private hospital in Surat for the surgery.

The doctors have now carried out the surgery successfully. The entire expenses were borne by Sonu Sood.

Following the successful operation of the child, Sonu Sood tweeted a photograph of Chahumukhi who could be seen resting on the hospital bed.

The actor said: “One of the toughest surgeries of the country is successful.”

He also thanked the Kiran Hospital in Surat and the doctors for the successful surgery.

Chahumukhi’s parents, who are natives of Hemda village under Warshaliganj block in Nawada district, thanked Sood for giving their daughter a new life.

Shibani Dandekar ‘proud of her guy’ Farhan as he makes Hollywood debut with ‘Ms Marvel’

Mumbai– Actress Shibani Dandekar says she is extremely proud of her husband and actor Farhan Akhtar, who has made his Hollywood debut with ‘Ms Marvel’.

Shibani on Instagram story expressed her excitement about Farhan’s role in the show and wrote: “Can’t wait for this. So proud of my guy.”

She also posted a teaser of the project that shared the first look of Farhan.

In the teaser, Farhan is seen sporting mid-shoulder level hair and a full-grown beard. His character is seen giving wisdom to Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan.

“What you seek is seeking you,” Farhan is seen telling Kamala Khan.

“What you seek is seeking you! Ms Marvel, an original series from Marvel Studios is now streaming in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English,” she captioned the post.

‘Ms Marvel’ is one of the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) projects. It marks the debut of Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, a.k.a. the titular character, who is a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City.

Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha are also a part of the show. (IANS)