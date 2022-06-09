Jasmine Shah’s Aangikam Dance Academy Presents Annual Show ‘Salutations and Celebrations’ on Sunday

LOWELL, MA–Jasmine Shah’s Aangikam Dance Academy will present its annual show ‘Salutations and Celebrations’ on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Lowell Heritage Park in Lowell, MA from 3:00 PM to 6: PM.

“As the name suggests, this show has a very positive theme that we all can appreciate,” said Ms. Shah. “Dancers salute all the COVID warriors who served throughout this difficult time when life came to a standstill.”

The Academy will host 25 colorful dances performed by more than 100 dancers from the area as the community honors dedicated health care workers and volunteers from this area.

The venue will also have authentic food joints, ethnic jewelry and clothes stores during the event.

“All of us have a story to share. We all contributed to help; however, some did in an extraordinary ways,” said Ms. Shah. “From health care workers to scientists to teachers to the everyday common heroes. The show is a tribute to all those who kept going to serve the humanity. Those times are now behind us and this is a time to celebrate human spirit.”