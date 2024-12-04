Bollywood Roundup: Nimrat Kaur, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and more…

Amid dating rumours with Abhishek, Nimrat Kaur finds ‘new companion’

Mumbai– Actress Nimrat Kaur has found a new tea-time companion.

On Wednesday, she took to her Instagram stories to share an adorable photo of her pet cat. Alongside the image, the ‘Airlift’ actress wrote, “Back home with my tea-time companion.” In the picture, Nimrat’s cat is seen sitting on a sofa with her.

Recently, the actress has been very active on her photo-sharing app. Earlier, she posted a series of photos of herself posing in a field of flowers. She captioned the post, “Khil-khilaate kheton mein khelti huee khaatoon!! 5 baar lagataar bol sakte ho mere yaar!?”

A few weeks ago, the ‘Dasvi’ actress made headlines for a post where she talked about a friendship so strong it makes people jealous. She shared a humorous reel where she was seen sitting on the floor and lip-syncing to a trending dialogue: “Friendship inni pakki honi chahiye di, loki dekhte hi jal jaye, jal jaan. Kahe ‘haww’, aida.” (Friendship should be so strong that people feel jealous just by looking at it. They should say, ‘Wow,’ like that.)

Alongside the reel, she captioned, “Meri aur KC (Karam Chand) ki dosti toh hai aisi… tag your BFF!! #friendship #bffgoals #sundaytimepass #weekendvibes #pakkadost #trendingreels.”

Nimrat Kaur has recently been in the spotlight due to an unverified Reddit claim suggesting she is in a relationship with Abhishek Bachchan, allegedly sparked during the filming of their 2022 film “Dasvi.”

Since the rumours surfaced, she has faced significant backlash on social media, with some accusing her of being involved in the breakdown of Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai’s marriage.

However, a source close to the Bachchan family has dismissed these allegations, calling them “mischievous, malicious, and utter rubbish.” The source stated, “There is not an iota of truth to these rumors. We wonder why the lady (Nimrat Kaur) has not issued a denial. Abhishek is keeping silent as he has a lot going on in his life right now and has been advised to avoid any controversies.”

Nimrat had also addressed the rumours, stating that no matter what she does, people will always say what they want. She further explained that gossip is inevitable, so she chooses to focus on her work instead.

Hrithik Roshan proves he’s girlfriend Saba Azad’s biggest cheerleader

Mumbai– Actor Hrithik Roshan has once again shown his unwavering support for his girlfriend, Saba Azad, proving that he’s her biggest cheerleader.

The ‘War’ actor recently took to his Instagram handle to cheer on Saba by sharing a video of her latest singing performance. Along with the video, Hrithik wrote in the caption, “Killing It!” and added a red heart emoji. In the clip, the actress could be seen singing and dancing during her live performance.

This is not the first time Hrithik has cheered for his ladylove. He often gives her sweet shout-outs on social media. Last month, the ‘Fighter actor’ penned a heartfelt birthday message for Saba. He dropped a collection of their joyful photos from their travels. One image captured the couple cycling along a scenic trail, while another showed them enjoying a delicious croissant together.

For the caption, the actor wrote, “Happy Birthday Sa. Thank you for you. 1.11.2024.”

Hrithik and Saba’s love story began to bloom in 2022. According to reports, the couple first connected on Twitter when the actor liked and shared a video featuring Saba and a rapper. Saba responded with a thank-you message, which sparked a conversation between the two, eventually leading to their blossoming relationship.

They were first spotted together in February 2022 during a dinner date. Later that year, the couple made their first public appearance as a couple at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday celebration, where they were seen walking hand-in-hand.

The duo began dating in 2021 and celebrated their third anniversary on October 1. To mark the special occasion, the couple shared a picture from one of their vacations on social media. Hrithik captioned his post, “Happy anniversary partner 1.10.2024 @sabazad.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in the forthcoming action-drama “War 2,” directed by Ayan Mukherji. The actor will be reprising his role as Kabir, while Jr NTR will be seen locking horns with him in the much-anticipated sequel.

Kiara Advani stars as the female lead in the upcoming action thriller, which is set to release in theatres in 2025.

Priyanka Chopra wraps up ‘Citadel 2’: Now, I’m diving into the holiday season

Mumbai– Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed she is a “few days late” to share that she has wrapped up the shooting for “Citadel 2” and now plans to dive into the “holiday season.”

Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures and videos from the wrap up. In one video, actor Stanley Tucci is seen making the lead cast a celebratory drink.

In the clip, the actress, who will be reprising her role of Nadia Sinh, is heard saying: “The great Stanley Tucci making us a wrap martinis.” The last picture had Priyanka holding onto her daughter Malti Marie’s tiny hand.

For the caption, she wrote: “A few days late but I’ve been on a roller coaster. We wrapped Citadel season 2!! This year has been a whirlwind for me but to be surrounded by so much love and support makes everything easier.”

“I’m so grateful to the cast and crew and especially my team who propped me up. Now… I’m Diving into the holiday season Sound on.”

“Citadel” is a spy action series created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil for with the Russo brothers acting as executive producers.

It stars Richard Madden and Priyanka as Citadel agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh, respectively. Kane discovers a new organisation, Manticore, led by Dahlia, played by Lesley Manville, leading to a bad accident. Eight years later, he’s living quietly as Kyle Conroy, with his memory wiped, until an old colleague Stanley Tucci needs his help.

The six-episode first season ranks as one of the most expensive television shows of all time. The first season premiered on April 28, 2023 Multiple non-English language spin-off shows have been announced, with settings being in the Italian Alps, India, Spain, and Mexico.

The Indian adaptation “Citadel: Honey Bunny” starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu premiered in November. It revolves around the story of Honey and Bunny, who are the parents of the character Nadia Sinh (played by Priyanka Chopra in the original series).

The series also stars Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Sikandar Kher, Saqib Saleem, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Singh Parihar and Thalaivaasal Vijay in supporting roles.

Richa Chadha and Ali’s production debut ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ to premiere in India on This date

Mumbai– Shuchi Talati’s award-winning film “Girls Will Be Girls” is all set to premiere in India on Prime Video on December 18.

Since its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, the Indo-French co-production “Girls Will Be Girls” has captivated audiences globally with screenings at prestigious events like TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival) and Cannes 2024. The film recently made its Indian debut at the MAMI Film Festival, earning multiple accolades from renowned international festivals.

Produced by Richa Chadha, Claire Chassagne, and Shuchi Talati, with Ali Fazal as the executive producer, the film is written and directed by Shuchi Talati. The film stars Kani Kusruti alongside debutants Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron in pivotal roles.

In a statement, Richa, the co-producer of the film, shared, “Girls Will Be Girls is a film that captures the raw and authentic experiences of young adults, reflecting the rebellious spirit of adolescence while exploring the challenges of adulting, where inter-generational conflicts and struggle for independence are common. We are thrilled that the universal theme of our dream project has resonated with audiences worldwide, earning international acclaim and recognition at some of the most prominent film festivals. With the film now set for an exclusive digital launch on Prime Video in India, we are excited for it to reach the audiences across the country who may see echoes of their own journeys in Mira’s story.”

Ali Fazal added, “Girls Will Be Girls is incredibly special to Richa and me because it’s our first project as producers. A lot of heart, passion, and hard work have gone into bringing this vision to life, making it a journey of immense learning and growth. The phenomenal response from international audiences has been highly motivating, encouraging us to continue pursuing our passion for delivering distinctive narratives. Having this film release exclusively on Prime Video, which feels like a second home for both of us as actors, makes this project even more special.”

“Girls Will Be Girls” presents a poignant and compelling exploration of adolescence and societal expectations, all viewed through the lens of the female experience. The film follows 18-year-old Mira as she embarks on a journey of self-discovery, grappling with her own rebellious awakening and emotional struggles, all while contending with her mother’s unresolved coming-of-age challenges.

Khushi Kapoor and gang gears up Aaliya Kashyap’s wedding

Mumbai– Actress and true friend Khushi Kapoor is all excited and geared up for the wedding of Aaliya Kashyap, daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

Khushi took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of Aaliya, her to-be husband Shane Gregoire’s and many other friends from their pre-wedding festivities. In the image, Shane looked dapper dressed in a white and red kurta, while Aaliya looked every inch a doll dressed in a red suit. Khushi chose to go simple in a powder pink kurta with her hair tied in a neat bun.

Tagging the couple, Khushi captioned the picture: “It has started, Mr. and Mrs.”

Aaliyah is a social media influencer and YouTuber. Meanwhile Shane is an entrepreneur in the US. According to reports, has been running his business, Rocket Powered Sound, since the age of 15.

According to media reports, the couple met during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown. She also shared that she was the first to swipe right on Shane’s dating app profile.

Last month, Khushi travelled with Aaliyah to celebrate her bachelorette in Phuket, Thailand.

Khushi, the daughter of legendary actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, made her acting debut last year with Zoya Akhtar’s film “The Archies”, an Indian adaptation of the beloved comics.

In the film, she portrayed Betty Cooper alongside Suhana Khan as Veronica and Agastya Nanda as Archie. Next, Khushi Kapoor is set to team up with Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, in an upcoming romantic drama.

The film was announced earlier this year and is said to be an adaptation of the popular Tamil hit “Love Today.” Directed by Advait Chandan, the project is scheduled to release in theatres on February 7, 2025.

In addition, she has Dharma Productions’ forthcoming rom-com “Naadaniyaan” in the pipeline. She will share the silver screen with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Suniel Shetty in the film.

Reportedly, “Naadaniyaan” is a classic romantic comedy. Filmmaker Karan Johar is reportedly considering releasing the film on an OTT platform rather than in theatres, as he believes the story’s tone and style are better suited for digital distribution.

Ekta Kapoor seeks blessing at Jagannath Temple in Puri

Mumbai– Producer Ekta Kapoor amid the roaring success of her latest release “The Sabarmati Report” seeked divine blessings at the Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha.

Ekta took to her Instagram, where she shared a reel video of herself from her visit to the temple, which is one of the 108 Abhimana Kshethram of the Vaishnavite tradition. The clip featured the glimpses of the temple, Ekta with her forehead adorned with the holy teeka along with taking a buggy ride to the temple.

“#jaganathpuri JAI GOVINDAAAA,” she captioned the post.

The Jagannath Temple is dedicated to the god Jagannath, a form of Vishnu and two of his siblings, Balaram and Subhadra. As per temple records, King Indradyumna of Avanti built the main temple of Jagannath at Puri. The temple is famous for its annual Ratha Yatra, or chariot festival to honor the three gods, in which the three principal deities are pulled on huge and elaborately decorated raths.

The image of Jagannath is made of wood, and is ceremoniously replaced every 12 or 19 years by an exact replica.The temple is one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites and is famous because many legends believe that Lord Krishna’s heart was placed here.

‘The Sabarmati Report’ is based on the burning of the Sabarmati Express train. The tragic incident occurred on February 27, 2002, when a mob set fire to the S6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat.

Raashii and Vikrant play journalists in the film which showcases the tragic events surrounding the Sabarmati Express train.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, and A Vikir Films Production, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, Amul V. Mohan and Anshul Mohan, is a worldwide wide release by Zee Studios.

Sonam pens romantic post for husband Anand: Always together every lifetime

Mumbai– Fashionista and actress Sonam Kapoor has penned a heartfelt romantic note for her husband Anand Ahuja. She said that she hopes to grow with him forever and ever.

Sonam took to Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of a bunch of flowers. She wrote: “9 years together @anandahuja and every year is a joy and a learning. Hope to grow with you forever and ever. Always together every lifetime.”

The actress and Anand began dating in 2016. They had first met in 2014 through their mutual friend Pernia Qureshi. They tied the knot in May 2018 in a traditional ceremony and welcomed their son, Vayu, in August 2022.

Sonam made her acting debut in 2007 with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film “Saawariya”. She was then seen in several films including “Raanjhanaa”, “Neerja”, “Aisha”, “Pad Man”, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, “Veere Di Wedding”and “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo” among others.

She was last seen in Shome Makhija’s film “Blind”, a crime thriller film directed by Shome Makhija. The film also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles.

“Blind”, a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name, centres around a blind police officer in search of a serial killer.

Talking about Sonam’s work, the actress will next be seen in the upcoming film “Battle for Bittora,” which is based on Anuja Chauhan’s 2010 novel of the same name.

On November 29, Sonam said that she misses London, where she has a luxurious apartment in West London’s Notting Hill, and added that she “can’t wait to see” it again.

Sonam took to Instagram, where she shared a post, which mentioned that “London has been ranked the best city in the world for the tenth year in a row.”

Captioning the post, Sonam, divides her time between India and UK with her family, professed her love for London.

“I miss you so much london can’t wait to see you,” she wrote.

Nargis Fakhri posts picture with Jacqueline, Sonam amid sister’s arrest in murder case

Mumbai– Amid news about her sister Aliya Fakhri’s arrest in a double murder case in the US, actress Nargis Fakhri has shared the first post featuring Housefull 5 co-stars Sonam Bajwa and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Nargis took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo featuring Sonam and Jacqueline. She captioned it as: “We are coming for you”.

It was on December 3, when news about the ‘Rockstar’ actress Nargis’ sister Aliya Fakhri’s arrest started doing the rounds for murdering her former 35-year-old -boyfriend Edward Jacobs, and his friend Anastasia Ettienne, according to media reports.

As per the Queens District Attorney of New York, Aliya, 43, at 6.20 AM reached the garage, where Jacobs and Ettienne were sleeping. She shouted out loud “You’re all going to die today,” before setting fire to the two-story garage.

According to reports, Ettienne, who was alerted by the fire, ran downstairs to check before going back up to wake Jacobs. The fire covered the building and the two weren’t couldn’t escape and died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.

As per media reports, Jacobs had broken up with Aliya around a year ago, but she still attempted to pursue him. The New York Post quoted Jacobs’ mother, “Like any other person that is being rejected, he was letting her know like ‘I’m done with you.”

The actress’ mother, however, denied the claims, saying: “I don’t think she would be killing someone. She was a person who was caring for everybody. She tried to help everybody,” according to multiple news outlets.

Talking about Housefull 5, it stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, and an ensemble cast. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 is set to release in cinemas on June 6, 2025.

Preity Zinta shares picture posing with mother, says ‘you are the strongest woman I know’

Mumbai– Actress Preity Zinta shared some pictures posing with her “best” mother Nilprabha Zinta and shared that she is the strongest woman she knows.

Preity took to Instagram, where she shared a slew of images posing with her mother from an outing. In one image, the actress is seen giving a peck on her mother’s cheek. She also shared a photograph of the some gelatos and chocolate cake.

“Short trips across the globe are pretty hectic n stressful. This thanksgiving weekend made me realise that true wealth is when you have family, that you truly love around you. I’m so grateful for the best mom in the galaxy and the best family Happy Belated birthday ma (sic).”

“You are the strongest woman I know & the sweetest. Love you to the moon & back #family #ma #ting,” she wrote.

Talking about the actress’ early life, Preity was born in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Her father, Durganand Zinta, was an officer in the Indian Army and died in a car accident when she was thirteen. The accident also involved her mother, who was severely injured and consequently remained bedridden for two years.

Talking about her journey, Preity made her acting debut in 1998 with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Dil Se…”. She then featured alongside Bobby Deol in “Soldier”. Her role as a teenage single mother in the 2000 film “Kya Kehna” helped her attain more stardom.

Her filmography includes “Chori Chori Chupke Chupke”, “Dil Chahta Hai”, “Dil Hai Tumhaara”, “Kal Ho Naa Ho”, “Koi… Mil Gaya”, “Veer-Zara”, “Salaam Namaste”, “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna”. It was in 2008, when Preity worked in her maiden international role in “Heaven On Earth”.

The actress is all set to return to the big screen with Rajkumar Santoshi’s “Lahore 1947”, which is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. It also stars Sunny Deol. (IANS)