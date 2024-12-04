Hindu Statesman Rajan Zed Urges Walmart to Withdraw 74 Varieties of Lord Ganesh Underwear

NEVADA–Hindu statesman Rajan Zed is urging Bentonville, Arkansas-headquartered multinational retail corporation Walmart for immediate withdrawal of all 74 varieties of underwear carrying the image of Hindu deity Ganesh, calling it highly inappropriate.

Zed said in a statement that Lord Ganesh was highly revered in Hinduism and was meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to adorn one’s crotch or for “moisture-wicking” or for making underwear appear “sexy”. Inappropriate usage of Hindu deities or concepts or symbols or icons for commercial or other agenda was not okay as it was painful for the devotees.

Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, also urged Walmart CEO Doug McMillon and its Board Chairman Gregory B. Penner to offer a formal apology, besides withdrawing Lord Ganesh underwear.

Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.2 billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought and it should not be taken frivolously. Symbols of any faith, larger or smaller, should not be mishandled, Zed noted.

Zed further said that such trivialization of Hindu deity was disturbing for the Hindus. Hindus were for free artistic expression and speech as much as anybody else if not more. But faith was something sacred and attempts at trivializing it hurt the followers, Zed added.

In Hinduism, Lord Ganesh is worshipped as god of wisdom and remover of obstacles and is invoked before the beginning of any major undertaking.

Described as “Celestial Ganesh Blessings” Walmart sells 74 different varieties of underwear for men, women, girls, boys, teenagers, kids as briefs, boxer briefs, thongs, panties, pouch boxer, bikini panties from $15.99 to $19.99, Zed said in the statement. “These come as low waisted, high waisted, hipster, low rise, G-String thongs, etc.”

With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, it is claimed that each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 Walmart stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. Its tagline is “”Come for the Deals. Stay for the drama,” the statement added.