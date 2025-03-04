Bollywood Roundup: Madhuri Dixit, Mrunal Thakur, Anil Kapoor, and more…

- Advertisement -

Madhuri Dixit recreates Mohammed Rafi’s classic hit ‘O Mera Sona’ with a modern twist

Mumbai– Bollywood’s dhak dhak girl Madhuri Dixit has taken a step back in time to recreate one of the most beloved tracks of all time—Mohammed Rafi’s ‘O Mera Sona’ but with a modern twist.

On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video where she is seen dancing to the evergreen song, sung by Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi. The iconic song, originally featured in the 1966 film “Teesri Manzil,” is picturized on Shammi Kapoor and Asha parekh.

The video, made with a monochrome effect, shows Madhuri, clad in an elegant white saree, showcasing her stunning moves as she lip-syncs to the popular track. Notably, the actress’ expressions looked on point. Sharing the reel, the ‘Dil Toh Pagaal Hai’ actress wrote in the caption, Oh mere sona re #tuesday #reelsinstagram #dancereels #trending #trendingreels #explore.”

The 57-year-old actress frequently shares her dance videos on the evergreen songs of the 1990s. Known for her impeccable dance moves, the actress often recreates classic tracks from Bollywood’s golden age, bringing them to life with her signature grace and energy

Madhuri, known for her striking presence on social media, had earlier dropped her gorgeous photos in a velvet suit. For the caption, she wrote, “Retro vibes for the win! #reels #reelsinstagram #oldsongs #trendingreels #trendingdance #retro.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Devdas’ actress will be seen performing at the star-studded IIFA silver jubilee celebration in Jaipur.

Expressing her excitement, Madhuri shared in a statement, “IIFA has always been a special part of my journey, celebrating the magic of Indian cinema on a global platform. Over the years, IIFA has given me some of my most cherished moments — whether through heartfelt performances or connecting with fans around the world. This year, as IIFA celebrates its historic Silver Jubilee edition, honouring 25 years of Indian cinema’s incredible global legacy, I feel an overwhelming sense of pride and gratitude. Performing in Jaipur, Rajasthan, a city so rich in culture and heritage, makes this milestone even more memorable. It’s truly an honour to be part of this iconic celebration that unites art, cinema, and audiences across the globe.”

Mrunal Thakur performs a ‘flop show to a ‘hit song’

Mumbai– Mrunal Thakur and her girl gang performed a ‘flop show to a ‘hit song’.

She posted a couple of videos on her Instagram stories of singing the popular ‘Why This Kolaveri Di’ song by Dhanush in the car. She revealed that they decided to groove to the song as they did not get to do the pack-up dance.

Earlier today, Mrunal Thakur channeled her inner ‘swarg se utri kokil kanthi apsara’

She took to her Instagram handle and dropped an array of images with her head covered with a beautiful organza dupatta. The pictures showed her flaunting her green bangles and doing her make-up.

Another pic featured a close-up portrait of Mrunal Thakur, showcasing her expressive eyes and a serene expression. She was partially veiled with the delicate, sheer dupatta adding an elegant and traditional touch.

“Channelling my inner swarg se utri kokil kanthi apsara,” Mrunal Thakur captioned the post.

Previously, Mrunal Thakur posted a couple of helpful tips on how to stop hair fall.

She dropped a video on her IG stories where she can be seen flaunting her newly grown baby hair. The ‘Hi Nanna’ actress shared that she suffered a massive hair fall after being down with dengue last year.

Revealing what all she did to battle the hair fall successfully, she shared, “I had dengue last year and I had such crazy hair fall, and I was so hard on myself. But then, just took proper treatment, and got my vitamins sorted. This is all my baby hair growing. Don’t be hard on yourself.”

The diva added, “The shedding phase will happen but it will grow back. But you got to use less products, do massage, you need to have a ritual. Please take care of yourself.”

Work-wise, Mrunal Thakur is presently busy with “Dacoit – Ek Prem Katha,” opposite Adivi Sesh. The pan-India drama further stars Anurag Kashyap.

Helmed by Shaneil Deo, the project will mark his directorial debut. The movie has been produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios.

Her lineup further includes the much-awaited sequel “Son of Sardaar 2”, alongside Ajay Devgn.

Anil Kapoor unveils rare BTS pictures with ‘Subedaar’ director Suresh Triveni

Mumbai– Anil Kapoor is currently gearing up for his much-anticipated film “Subedaar”. He took to social media to wish the film’s director, Suresh Triveni, a very happy birthday.

In a touching Instagram post, Anil Kapoor shared a few behind-the-scenes pictures from the set with the director.

Anil Kapoor’s post was accompanied by a warm caption, filled with gratitude and appreciation for the director’s vision and dedication.

He wrote, “Happy Birthday, @sureshtriveni_ ! Working with you on Subedaar has been an absolute privilege and emotionally enriching! Your vision, passion, and dedication to storytelling are truly inspiring. Wishing you a year filled with happiness lots of love and success. Have a fantastic one!”

Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor reacted to the post with a red heart emoji.

Anil Kapoor is working with the acclaimed director Suresh Triveni for the first time. The recently released teaser of “Subedaar” has already created a massive buzz, offering a glimpse of Anil Kapoor in an intense and powerful new avatar.

“Subedaar” also stars Radhikka Madan in the role of Anil Kapoor’s daughter. Set against the backdrop of India’s heartland, the film delves into the gripping journey of Subedaar Arjun Maurya (Anil Kapoor), who now faces the turbulence of civilian life.

Last week, Anil Kapoor paid a heartfelt tribute for late Hollywood legend Gene Hackman. He took to his X, (formerly known as Twitter), and shared a string of pictures of the late actor along with a nostalgic note.

“Cannot believe the world no longer has Gene Hackman in it. His effortless performances in films like ‘The French Connection,’ ‘Unforgiven,’ and ‘The Firm’ are just a few times the world witnessed his genius. A true legend whose legacy will live on. Rest in peace”, Anil Kapoor wrote.

Gene Hackman and his better half, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, were found dead in their Santa Fe home.

Kriti Sanon reveals her ‘favorite season is here’

Mumbai– Just like most of us, Kriti Sanon’s favorite season is also the mango season. As summer is almost here, the ‘Luka Chuppi’ actress treated the netizens with a video of her relishing some yummy mangos.

Not just that, Kriti Sanon was also dressed in a mango-colored attire as she satisfied her tastebuds.

“My fav season is here..What comes to your mind when you think of? Give me a not-so-AAM answer!”, Kriti Sanon captioned the post.

Last week, Kriti Sanon treated her sweet tooth on the sets of Anand L Rai’s next, “Tere Ishk Mein”. She was treated to some yummy Jalebi during the shoot. She took to her Instagram stories and dropped a short video, along with the caption, “You know you’re on @aanandlrai sir’s set when… .”

Kriti Sanon has been paired opposite Dhanush for the first time in “Tere Ishk Mein”. The story of the much-awaited drama has been penned by Himanshu Sharma in association with Neeraj Yadav. Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar have jointly produced the project.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar, in collaboration with T-Series, and Colour Yellow, “Tere Ishk Mein” is a spiritual successor to the 2013 film “Raanjhanaa”, delving deeper into themes of unrequited love, and emotional conflict.

The teaser of “Tere Ishk Mein” proclaimed, “Pichli baar to Kundan tha, maan gaya par iss bar Shankar ko kaise rokoge? (Last time it was Kundan, he accepted it, but how will you stop Shankar this time?).” The video showed Dhanush sitting on the wall on fire that reads, “From the world of Raanjhanaa.”

Kriti Sanon’s first look from the film as Mukti featured her walking through a chaotic, warlike scene, looking all stressed and broken. She pours petrol on herself and holds a lighter, preparing to set herself on fire.

“Tere Ishk Mein” is slated to reach the cinema halls on November 28, in both Hindi and Tamil.

Exclusive! Yami Gautam reveals why she turned down a big-budget film

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Yami Gautam has opened up about her decision to turn down a big-budget film.

In a recent conversation with IANS, the ‘Bala’ actress shared that she has always prioritized content-driven cinema. When asked if she had ever turned down a major film for lack of a compelling script, Yami confirmed, “Yes.” However, she chose not to reveal the title of the project she had turned down. Reflecting on her decision-making process, Yami shared, “Every decision is a conscious one. Both personally and professionally, I value the time I get to spend on projects that truly resonate with me.” Gautam emphasized that it’s not about the scale of the film but about the work itself.

The ‘Article 370’ actress also expressed gratitude for the respect and appreciation she has received from her audience. “I’m glad that audiences respect that and they appreciate me for my work rather than just the scale of the film,” she added.

Yami Gautam also shared insights into her approach to choosing scripts, revealing that her decision-making process is driven by instinct and a desire for versatility.

The actress explained, “I rely on my instincts. I make a conscious effort not to get too comfortable with what I’ve previously done or what I consider my strengths. I don’t overanalyze. The first feeling I get after reading a script—whether it excites me or challenges me—guides my decision. I strive to be as versatile as possible and stay true to my choices. There is always a deliberate effort behind making something appear effortless. It’s about consistently working in a certain direction and taking on roles that push my boundaries.”

Work-wise, the 36-year-old actress recently featured in the film “Dhoom Dhaam,” where she played the role of a sushil and sanskaari Koyal Chadda. The romantic comedy drama, which also stars Pratik Gandhi, was released on Netflix on 14 February 2025.

Shilpa Shetty recreates Suniel Shetty’s iconic dialogue ‘Main tumhe bhool jaaun’ from ‘Dhadkan’

Mumbai– Actress Shilpa Shetty has recreated Suniel Shetty’s most memorable line, “Main tumhe bhool jaaun” from their 2000 blockbuster “Dhadkan.”

In her latest post, Shilpa brought back the memories of “Dhadkan.” On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a video wherein she is seen enacting her popular scene from the film. The clip begins with Shilpa getting ready as she lip-syncs to her popular dialogue, “Uff dev, bahut hogya, ab band bhi karo meri tareef.” It then shows her all glammed up in a white saree, with the popular track “Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Mein” playing in the background.

Sharing the video, the ‘Hungama 2’ actress wrote in the caption, “Main Anjali ko bhul jau yeh ho nahi sakta, aur aap Anjali ka yeh look bhul jayein yeh @manishmalhotra05 hone nahi denge #Dhadkan.”

“Dhadkan,” a loose adaptation of Wuthering Heights by Emily Bronte, was directed by Dharmesh Darshan and produced by Ratan Jain. The romantic drama starred Akshay Kumar, Shilpa, Suniel Shetty, and Mahima Chaudhry in lead roles. The movie also featured Sharmila Tagore, Parmeet Sethi, Kiran Kumar, Sushma Seth, and Manjeet Kullar in supporting roles.

Released on 11 August 2000, “Dhadkan” was made in a budget of Rs 9 crore, and it went on to become the blockbuster at the theatres.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty recently attended an event where she wore Manish’s designed elegant white saree paired with a statement neckpiece and earring. Interestingly, the actress reunited with Akshay Kumar after three decades, and the duo set the stage ablaze by recreating their iconic track “Chura Ke Dil Mera.”

In 1994, Akshay and Shilpa delivered one of the most beloved and enduring hits in Bollywood history with “Chura Ke Dil Mera” from the classic film “Main Khiladi Tu Anari.” Sung by Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu, the song became an instant sensation and remains iconic.

Here’s how Suhana Khan ‘sums up’ her Bali holiday

Mumbai– Actress Suhana Khan, who is the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has shared some highlights from her holiday in Bali.

Suhana took to Instagram, where she shared a motley of pictures. She shared a few glimpses of herself, the waterfall, beautiful blue sea and a note from the butler of the hotel, where she was staying.

“To sum it up,” Suhana captioned the post.

Suhana made her acting debut in 2023 with the teen musical comedy film “The Archies”, directed by Zoya Akhtar. She played the role of Veronica Lodge in the film, which was released digitally on the streaming giant Netflix.

The film is a live-action adaptation of “The Archies,” a fictional rock band who appeared in the 1960’s animated cartoon, The Archie Show. The film stars Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi “Dot” Saigal and Yuvraj Menda.

She will next star alongside her father, Shah Rukh Khan, in his much-anticipated film “King.” The movie will reportedly be directed by Sidharth Anand, with Abhishek Bachchan playing the antagonist. Filming for the project is expected to begin in 2025.

In other news, Shanaya Kapoor revealed that her new ‘gang’, which her best friends Suhana and Ananya are not a part of.

The young starlet took to her Instagram handle on Monday and shared a couple of her photos. In some, Shanaya is seen posing with her gang, while others show her in her candid best.

For the caption, she simply wrote, “gang.”

Meanwhile, Shanaya is preparing for her Bollywood debut with the film “Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan,” directed by Santosh Singh. Based on Ruskin Bond’s cherished short story “The Eyes Have It,” the movie features Shanaya in the role of a theatre artist, alongside Vikrant Massey, who plays a blind musician.

Filming for “Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan” began in Mussoorie last October, with additional shoots planned in Europe. While an official release date is still awaited, the film is expected to arrive in theatres by mid-2025.

Mouni Roy reveals the reason behind missing her husband

Mumbai– Actress Mouni Roy said that she misses her businessman husband Suraj Nambiar when they have to work in different countries.

Mouni took to her Instagram, where she shared a handful of pictures featuring the couple. The actress said that she really like these photos of them.

Mouni first shared a picture of them dressed in traditional Indian attire, standing close together. Suraj has a neatly trimmed beard, short hair, and is wearing a white kurta with an open collar. The actress is dressed in a beautiful white and gold saree, with long, wavy hair and subtle makeup.

The second image captures a joyful moment between the couple. Mouni is seen leaning close to Suraj with a wide smile, and has her arms wrapped around him. The last picture showcases an intimate and romantic moment between the couple. Mouni is gently kissing her husband on his cheek while embracing him.

“I miss my husband when we have to work in different countries and i really like these photos of us x #missyounambi #nambisbambi,” she wrote as the caption.

It was in January 2022, when she married Suraj, a Dubai-based Malayali businessman in traditional Bengali and Malayali ceremonies in Panaji, Goa, after a three-year relationship.

On the professional front, Mouni is set to star alongside Sanjay Dutt in the upcoming action-horror comedy “The Bhootnii,” which is scheduled for release on April 18.

The makers recently shared the teaser of the film, and it offered a glimpse into the eerie plot, showcasing Sunny Singh desperately trying to reclaim his love played by actress Palak Tiwari from a supernatural force, portrayed by Mouni.

Previously titled “The Virgin Tree,” the film has now been rebranded as “The Bhootnii.”

Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the film features a talented cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, Beyounick, and Aasif Khan, in pivotal roles. (IANS)