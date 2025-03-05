Ashwini Paranjape Ranade to Perform as Featured Singer at the Woman of the Year Gala This Saturday

- Advertisement -

BOSTON — Since relocating to Boston in 2014, Ashwini Paranjape Ranade has established herself as a prominent singer in New England, known for her collaborations with local artists and her active involvement in numerous charitable events and musical programs.

On Saturday, March 8, 2025, Ashwini will be the featured singer at the 22nd Annual Woman of the Year Awards Gala at the Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA. This prestigious event, hosted by INDIA New England News and produced by the Mishra Group, is expected to attract around 400 distinguished business and community leaders, philanthropists, healthcare professionals, and academicians.

Ashwini’s musical journey began at the age of 10 when she started training in Hindustani classical vocal music under the guidance of Pandit Manohar Joshi of the Gwalior Gharana in Mumbai. Over 14 years, she honed her craft, earning the Sangeet Visharad Pratham (Level 6) certification from the Akhil Bharatiya Gandharva Mahavidyalay Mandal in 2013.

Expanding her musical range, Ashwini further trained in semi-classical and lighter genres, such as Ghazals, Bhajans, and Marathi and Hindi film music, under Shri Vikas Bhatawadekar. Her versatility has led her to perform as a music teacher and an independent artist, contributing both solo and chorus playback for Indian television serials and films.

After moving to Boston in 2014, Ashwini continued her classical training under Smt. Swati Panda at the Raganjali School of Music in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts. In 2017, she independently released two albums — “मन बावरे | Mann Baware” (Hindi) and “कळ्यांचे दिवस | Kalyanche Diwas” (Marathi), both of which featured original, award-winning compositions. The albums were met with widespread praise across social media. Ashwini continued her musical journey with the release of a Hindi single, “काहे करत बरजोरी | Kahe Karat Barjori” in 2020, and a Marathi single, “तुझ्या चाहुलीची धून | Tujhya Chahulichi Dhun” in 2025. These songs are available on global platforms such as iTunes, Spotify, JioSaavn, and YouTube.

An experienced music teacher in India, Ashwini has been sharing her vocal music expertise in the Boston area since 2020, inspiring and nurturing the next generation of musicians with the same passion and dedication that has defined her successful career.