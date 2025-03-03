Bollywood Roundup: Kiara Advani, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Kiara Advani captures a heartwarming moment of dad- to-be Sidharth Malhotra

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who recently announced her pregnancy, took to social media to share a heartwarming moment of her actor husband Sidharth Malhotra.

On Monday, the ‘Kabir Singh’ actress posted a cute boomerang video of Sidharth where he is seen playing with little puppies. In the clip, the ‘Ek Villain’ actor can be seen sitting on a bed and playing with cute little puppies. Kiara shared the clip, tagging the actor. She also posted a photo of herself wherein she is seen holding puppies on her lap. In the photo, Kiara is seen sitting and cradling two adorable puppies. Advani was captured in a candid moment, gazing away from the camera.

Kiara and Sidharth have recently announced they are expecting their first child. On February 28, the ‘Shershaah’ couple joyfully revealed that they are all set to embrace parenthood as they are pregnant with their first child. Kiara and Sidharth shared a joint Instagram post featuring a photo of hands holding a pair of white knitted baby booties adorned with delicate ribbon bows, marking the beginning of their parenthood journey. The caption read, “The greatest gift of our lives… Coming soon.”

Following the couple’s exciting pregnancy announcement, Bollywood celebrities, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shilpa Shetty, Ektaa Kapoor, Sharvari, Athiya Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh, Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha, Rhea Chakraborty, Sonu Sood, and Karan Johar, among others, flooded the comments section and sent wishes to the soon-to-be parents.

On March 1, Kiara made her first public appearance after announcing her pregnancy news on social media. The actress was spotted at Filmalaya Studios in Andheri, Mumbai, where she posed for the paparazzi in front of her vanity van. She donned a comfy yet stylish all-white summer outfit.

For the unversed, Kiara and Sidharth got married on February 7, 2023, in a private ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.

Kajol wishes sister Tanishaa with a heartfelt birthday message: Let’s stay 10 and 6 forever

Mumbai– Actress Kajol took to social media to wish her sister, actress Tanishaa Mukerji, on her birthday.

In a heartfelt post, the actress shared an adorable and loving birthday message for her sister, wishing her the best for the future. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajol dropped a racy shot of Tanishaa, where she is seen flaunting her curves in a sexy yellow outfit. In the image, the ‘Tango Charlie’ actress can be seen flaunting her cleavage and toned legs as she strikes a sensuous pose for the camera.

Alongside the click, the ‘Dilwale’ actress wrote, “Another year older but let’s agree to stay the same age forever .. 10 and 6! Wish u the mostest and the bestest forever ..”

Ajay Devgn also took to his Instagram stories to wish his sister-in-law on her special day. Sharing her candid click, he wrote, “May you always keep spreading your love and light wherever you go. Have the best birthday @ tanishaamukerji.”

Last year too, Kajol penned a heartwarming birthday note for her younger sister. Sharing their happy selfie. The ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actress had captioned the post, “Happy happy birthday to my eternally young sister.. may your life be filled with light, love and laughter always! Love u so much.”

Tanishaa Mukherjee is the daughter of filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee and veteran actress Tanuja, and the younger sibling of Kajol. She made her acting debut in 2003 with the horror film “Sssshhh…” but garnered significant attention for her role in the political thriller “Sarkar” and its sequel, “Sarkar Raj.”

In 2013, Tanishaa made a notable shift to television as a contestant on “Bigg Boss 7,” where she became the first runner-up and earned widespread admiration.

Since her ‘Bigg Boss’ journey, she has continued to appear on various television shows, including judge on the comedy series “Gangs of Haseepur,” “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7,” and dance reality show “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.”

Speaking about Kajol, she was last seen playing the role of a cop in the film “Do Patti,” which also featured Kriti Sanon and TV actor Shaheer Sheikh.

Hrithik Roshan gets revenge 14 years later on Farhan Akhtar in ‘ZNMD’ reunion

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan has finally taken his revenge on Bollywood multi-hyphenate Farhan Akhtar’s character of Imran from their iconic film ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’.

On Monday, a video shared on social media shows Hrithik, Farhan and Abhay Deol essaying their respective characters from the film as they reunite for another holiday at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

As the three get in the car to drive off to their destination, Farhan picks his phone and starts talking on a call, just then Hrithik takes the phone from him and throws it away. This serves a sweet revenge to Farhan’s character of Imran throwing away Arjun’s (essayed by Hrithik Roshan) phone after he takes a work call.

Earlier, Hrithik Roshan boasts of impressive fitness. However, the superstar has fired a query as the weekend sets in.

On Saturday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of Gajar ka halwa. He wrote in the caption, “Gajjar ka halwa Healthy ? Or unhealthy ? What do you think?”.

Earlier, Hrithik celebrated 25 years of his debut movie ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’. He took to his Instagram, and shared several pictures of the notes that he wrote ahead of the shooting of the film during his preparation time.

The notes highlight the extensive prep work of the actor, and prove why he deserved to become an overnight sensation with ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’ which was directed by his father Rakesh Roshan.

He shared how he would have been embarrassed to share these notes on a public platform but thought to do it anyway to celebrate the film in all spirit.

He wrote in the caption, “My notes from 27 years ago. Prepping as an ACTOR for my first movie ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’, I remember how nervous I was. Still am when starting a movie. I’d be embarrassed sharing these, but after 25 years of being in the industry I guess I can handle it. Then to now, what’s changed? I see these pages and realise, absolutely nothing. Good thing? Bad thing? It’s just how it is (sic)”.

He further mentioned, “Only process remains. So much to be thankful for. So much to be grateful for. So much left to do. It’s the 25th anniversary of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. And the ONLY thing I want to celebrate are these scribbles in my rough book. Only thing I am relieved about is the proof of resilience. The first page says “one day“ at the bottom. No such day happened, it never came. Or maybe it did but I missed it cause I was in prep. #25yearsofkahonaapyaarhai”.

SRK brings back blast from past, reintroduces adorable Sardar kid from ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’

Mumbai– Actor Parzan Dastur, who essayed the role of the kid in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, has made an appearance in the latest brand film for Bollywood superstar’s IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.

On Monday, SRK took to the Stories section of his instagram, and shared the video. The promotional video was pegged on KKR’s three title wins in the IPL. Towards the end of the video Parzan Dastur also makes an appearance harping back to his character in the film counting the stars.

Meanwhile, ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ starring SRK was re-released recently. The film, which also starred Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor, was directed by legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, and bagged three National Awards. At the 45th National Film Awards, the film won 3 awards, including Best Popular Film. Karisma Kapoor’s performance as Nisha won her the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress.

The film is known for its soulful music, mesmerizing dance sequences, and unforgettable dialogues, and remains a cult favorite among fans of Bollywood romance. The film follows the love lives of the members of a musical troupe, in which two dancers (Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor) get entangled in a love triangle with their choreographer (played by SRK). The soundtrack was composed by Uttam Singh, and the lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi.

The film was the second of Yash Chopra’s 4 consecutive films to star Shah Rukh Khan as the male lead. The other two were Veer-Zara and his last directorial ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’. ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ was the third film to feature SRK opposite Madhuri Dixit, after ‘Anjaam’ and ‘Koyla’.

Sridevi was initially offered to play the role of Pooja, but she declined as she did not find her role as substantial as that in ‘Lamhe’, and the role eventually went to Madhuri. The film also starred Akshay Kumar in a cameo bringing the rare instance when two superstars of Hindi cinema from Delhi shared the screen.

Here’s what Ananya Panday is up to in Thailand

Mumbai– Actress Ananya Panday is currently vacationing in Pattaya, a city in Eastern Thailand.

From sharing scenic pictures of beautiful beaches to indulging in local cuisines, Ananya has been giving her followers a glimpse into her fun-filled holiday. On Monday, she posted a photo of her enjoying fresh coconut water and also tagged Pataya as a location. The image also has 31°C written on it. In the photo, the ‘Student of the Year 2’ actress could be seen wearing a yellow outfit with matching earrings. She is seen sipping coconut water while posing for the camera.

Earlier, Ananya had also posted a video showing the stunning view of Thailand. She wrote, “After 24 hours in Melbourne, its time for 24 hours in Thailand.”

Prior to this, the ‘Call Me Bae’ actress had given a sneak peek into her stunning evening in Melbourne. Ananya posted a couple of her photos where she was seen dressed in a black and purple dress. She captioned the post, “An evening in Melbourne”, along with a love-kissed emoji.

She also dropped an image of the Melbourne skyline, captioning, “Woke up in,” and tagged Melbourne, Australia.

On the professional front, the 26-year-old actress has an exciting lineup of professional commitments ahead. She will star alongside Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan in Karan Singh Tyagi’s upcoming film, produced by Dharma Productions. The drama is reportedly based on the life of renowned lawyer C. Sankaran Nair, who fought a legal battle against the British Empire in the 1920s.

In addition, Ananya will also feature in Vivek Soni’s “Chand Mera Dil,” produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poornawala, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions. She will share the screen with Lakshya, known for his role in “Kill,” in this captivating drama.

Moreover, Ananya will reprise her role as Bella Chowdhary in the second season of the popular series “Call Me Bae.”

Shilpa Shetty shows how workouts can be a ‘jump’ start to fun

Mumbai– Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to social media to share an exciting and energetic core workout video.

In the video, Shetty can be seen using a trampoline for an intense yet fun workout routine that targets the abs and core muscles. The actress showed how workouts can be both effective and enjoyable. With a trampoline core workout, Shetty proves that fitness doesn’t have to be dull – it can be a ‘jump’ start to fun.

Sharing her video on Instagram, the ‘Hungama 2’ actress wrote, “Shut up and BOUNCE… your way to stronger abs! Who said workouts can’t be a ‘jump’ start to fun? #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #TrampolineCore #CoreWorkout.”

In the clip, the actress is seen working out on a trampoline. The hilarious video ends with Shilpa laughing and saying, “Ban gaye mere abs, try karo, fit raho, mast raho.” She highlighted the benefits of a unique trampoline workout, which combines fun with physical fitness. The ‘Dhadkan’ actress, who frequently shares workout routines and wellness tips with her fans, encourages everyone to keep moving and stay healthy while enjoying the process.

In her caption, Shilpa also listed down the benefits of this workout, writing, “Benefits: Strengthens core and burns fat, Low-impact on joints, high-intensity burn, Improves stability, balance, and posture, Boosts circulation and aids detoxification, Engages deep core muscles for better control, Fun, stress-relieving, and full-body activation. Challenges gravity while keeping it low-impact.”

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty, along with her family, including her sister and Shamita Shetty, recently visited the renowned Kateel Durga Parameshwari Temple near Mangaluru and the Sri Hosa Marigudi Temple in Kapu, Udupi district. Pictures and videos from their visit went viral on social media.

On the work front, Shetty was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video series “Indian Police Force,” where she played the role of Tara Shetty IPS, the Delhi Police Special Cell Chief.

Tabu is all smiles as she aces her selfie game

Mumbai– Bollywood star Tabu has taken her selfie game a notch higher as she shared a picture of herself flaunting a smile.

Tabu took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a mirror selfie. In the picture Tabu is seen holding her phone, where the camera lenses are prominently visible in the foreground, while her face, partially obscured by the phone, is seen in the reflection.

She has a soft smile and a natural, relaxed expression. The dim yellow light gives a golden touch to the picture.

Last week, the actress showcased her perfect camera skills as she took some breathtaking clicks of picturesque locales. She shared a string of images she clicked in Mumbai, Budapest, Koh Samui and New York. One photograph also featured a mirror selfie of the actress.

The star did not write any caption, but dropped several hashtags such as #Cameralove, #PhotographyFeed, #Mumbai, #Budapest, #KohSamui and #NewYork.

On the acting front, the actress is a part of Akshay Kumar’s horror comedy “Bhooth Bangla,” which also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani. It is directed by Priyadarshan.

Making the announcement on social media, Tabu had dropped a picture of the clapperboard with “Bhooth Bangla” written on it.

She captioned the post: “Hum yahan bandh hain (We are locked inside)”

The actress will not be returning for the sequel of the 2019 film “De De Pyaar De”. However, actors Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh are set to reunite. They will reprise their roles from the first film.

“De De Pyaar De”, which was directed by Akiv Ali, also featured Javed Jaffrey, Jimmy Sheirgill, Alok Nath and Kumud Mishra. The film follows the chaos that occurs when a middle-aged NRI and would-be divorce is smitten by a young woman almost half his age and introduces her to his family, including his ex-wife and children.

Tabu was last seen on the big screen in “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha”, a romantic thriller film written and directed by Neeraj Pandey. It stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu in their ninth film together alongside Jimmy Sheirgill, Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar. (IANS)