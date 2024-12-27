Bollywood Roundup: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Khushi Kapoor, and more…

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal pause to spend quality time by sea

Mumbai– Power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal recently took a break from their busy schedules to enjoy some quality time by the sea.

The duo embraced the serene beauty of the coastline, soaking in the peaceful atmosphere. On Friday, the Sanju actor shared a candid photo on his Instagram, where he and Katrina were seen relaxing near the water’s edge. Dressed in casual outfits, the couple posed with their backs to the camera, reveling in the calmness of nature.

In the photo, Katrina is seen holding Vicky from behind as they pose together. Vicky captioned the post simply: “Pause.”

The couple also enjoyed a cozy Christmas celebration at home with their family. On Thursday, the ‘Tiger 3’ actress took to Instagram to share a few photos from the celebration, captioning the post with, “merry merry merry (Christmas tree emoji, green heart emoji).”

The first picture featured Katrina sharing a laugh with her sisters, all dressed in a mix of red and black. In the following photo, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were seen posing with Santa Claus. The ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ actress wore an all-black ensemble, while Vicky opted for a green sweater paired with grey sweatpants. Katrina also gave a peek into their Christmas decorations, which included a grand tree with numerous gifts underneath it. She also shared a glimpse of the gifts she received this Christmas from her sister.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in “Merry Christmas”, opposite Vijay Sethupathi.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal’s last project was the romantic comedy “Bad Newz,” alongside Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk. He will next be seen in the upcoming film “Chhaava,” alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the historical action film, based on the life of Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, is set to be released in theatres on February 14, 2025.

Khushi Kapoor shares her sweater party moments with Vedang Raina

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Khushi Kapoor, who made her debut with the streaming movie ‘The Archies’, has shared pictures from her Christmas sweater party.

On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared an array of pictures from her recent party. The pictures also feature her rumoured beau and her ‘The Archies’ co-star Vedang Raina. Social media star Orry can also be seen in one of the pictures.

The actress wrote in the caption, “A cute ugly Christmas sweater party”.

Earlier, the actress attended the haldi ceremony of Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of Indian auteur Anurag Kashyap.

She took to her Instagram, and shared an array of pictures and videos from the haldi ceremony. In one of the videos, Khushi was seen applying haldi on Aaliyah. Another video shows Aaliyah sharing a kiss with her fiance.

Khushi wrote in the caption, “Haldi morning”.

The actress was seen donning a yellow coloured ethnic outfit as per the theme of the wedding festivity.

Khushi is the sister of Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor. She made her debut with ‘The Archies’ which was directed by Zoya Akhtar. In the film, she was seen essaying the role of Betty Cooper in ‘The Archies’ in which she starred alongside Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal and Yuvraj Menda.

The film is a live-action adaptation of ‘The Archies’, a fictional rock band who appeared in the 1960’s animated cartoon, ‘The Archie Show’. The film, directed by Zoya Akhtar, was dubbed a disaster with critics unanimously panning the film.

Meanwhile, the actress will be next seen opposite Junaid Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in ‘Loveyapa’.

The film is directed by Advait Chandan of ‘Secret Superstar’ fame, and is an adaptation of the hit Tamil romantic comedy movie ‘Love Today’.

The shoot of the film reportedly started in Mumbai followed by its 2nd schedule in June this year in Delhi-NCR.

Parineeti Chopra’s ‘soul healing’ video call session with Raghav Chadha

Mumbai– Actress Parineeti Chopra recently posted a glimpse of her video call session with her husband, Raghav Chadha, describing it as a “soul-healing” experience.

On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a series of photos reflecting on the whirlwind of December. In her post, the Kesari actress revealed a month filled with intense work, personal moments, and plenty of travel. She expressed her gratitude for a December that “really Decembered”—a playful nod to the busy yet fulfilling month she had.

Through her post, Chopra revealed that the month began with her diving straight into work, shooting for a film across multiple locations. From the vibrant streets of Goa to the scenic landscapes of Pune and the bustling energy of Bombay, her schedule was packed with long days and nights on set.

The Ishaqzaade actress wrote, “December, you really Decembered! Shot my film in Goa, Pune, and Bombay. Spent 2 days in Delhi winter. Fell ill on set but still did night shifts. Went to Sri Lanka with my team. Had some soul healing with R. Enjoyed spicy home food on days off and took around 20 flights! And I’d do it all over again. #Shooting #Travel.”

Earlier, the actress shared that she and her politician husband, Raghav, share a love for a particular dish. She posted a picture of her “homemade cheese fondue,” served with cut fruits, crisps, bread, and olives, and wrote, “R and I love homemade cheese fondue.” Parineeti also gave a glimpse of her Christmas-themed home decor, wishing her followers, “Merry Christmas everyone.”

Meanwhile, Parineeti recently made headlines after she revived her iconic track “Pehle Lalkaare” from the film “Amar Singh Chamkila” with her “brother,” Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, at his performance in Mumbai. The actress joined Aujla on stage during his concert and posted several pictures from the event. In one of the videos, the two were seen energetically grooving to the song “Pehle Lalkaare Naal” by Amar Singh Chamkila.

She captioned the post, “Pehle lalkaare with my brother @karanaujla #KaranAujla #ParineetiChopra.”

Salman Khan hosts intimate birthday celebrations

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is celebrating his birthday on Friday. Several pictures and videos from his birthday celebrations have surfaced on social media in which he could be seen indulging in intimate celebrations.

One of the pictures posted by his fanclub shows him cutting the cake with a kitchen knife with his one hand inside the pocket. Another picture shows him posing with his head of security, Shera.

A video shared by his fanclub gives a closer look into celebrations with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, and the actor’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur in the frame.

Earlier, the poster of his upcoming movie ‘Sikandar’ was unveiled. It shows Salman with his face away from the camera as he holds a spear. The actor dons a suit in the poster.

Salman Khan could be seen standing tall surrounded by an aura of mystery and power. The visual sets the tone for a gripping, larger-than-life cinematic experience. His towering presence in the poster reflects the unstoppable persona of Sikandar, a character poised to captivate audiences like never before.

The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, who is known for ‘Ghajini’, and also stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Salman Khan. ‘Sikandar’ marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster, ‘Kick’, which also marked the directorial debut for the latter.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, ‘Sikandar’ promises to be a cinematic spectacle that blends action, drama, and emotion.

‘Sikandar’ is being developed with a strong focus on engaging storytelling and dynamic performances, setting the stage for yet another memorable Salman Khan performance. After the assassination of politician Baba Siddique, Salman took a brief hiatus from the shoot of the film in October this year.

The security apparatus of Salman was also beefed up following Siddique’s murder after the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the murder. The anticipation surrounding Sikandar reflects Salman’s enduring appeal and the significant impact he continues to have on the film industry. As fans await more updates, one thing is clear, Salman Khan to deliver the entertainment and drama that his audience craves. ‘Sikandar’ marks the 1st collaboration between Salman and Rashmika. (IANS)