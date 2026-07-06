Anand Mahindra Says India Can Emerge as World’s ‘Connector Economy’

New Delhi– India is uniquely positioned to emerge as a trusted “connector economy” linking global markets, supply chains and geopolitical blocs in an increasingly fragmented world, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said Monday in his letter to shareholders.

Mahindra said India’s strengths place it at the center of the evolving global economic order as he outlined the group’s long-term growth vision amid rising global uncertainty.

“India’s economic strengths, strategic position and growing global credibility place it at the centre of the emerging world order,” Mahindra said.

The annual report follows what the group described as its strongest financial performance to date. Mahindra reported its highest-ever consolidated revenue and profit in FY26 while strengthening its leadership across key businesses, including sport utility vehicles, tractors, electric mobility and several emerging growth segments.

The group attributed the record performance to the strength of its diversified business portfolio and disciplined execution across its operations.

In his letter, Group CEO and Managing Director Anish Shah identified artificial intelligence as a key pillar of Mahindra’s future growth strategy. He said the company is integrating AI across multiple businesses to improve operations, support decision-making and enhance customer experience.

Shah said Mahindra is among the few Indian companies scaling AI adoption across the organization rather than limiting it to individual functions or business units.

The group also highlighted its growing international recognition during the year. Mahindra said it was ranked among TIME’s World’s Best Companies and was recognized as Outstanding Company of the Year at the India Business Leadership Awards.

Mahindra also said its innovation portfolio has expanded to more than 1,300 patents, reflecting its continued focus on research, technology and product development as it seeks to strengthen its position as a globally recognized, innovation-led enterprise. (Source: IANS)