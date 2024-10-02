Bollywood Roundup: Kajol, Tabu, Karan Johar, and more…

- Advertisement -

Kajol advises to challenge norms in her new Instagram post

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kajol, who will be soon seen in the upcoming film’ Do Patti’ is sharing her opinion on breaking the rulebook.

On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared several pictures of herself wearing an inverted suit with the button closure of the blazer at her back.

She wrote in the caption, “If u don’t like the rules .. break the damn book !#suitup #idontfollowtherules #rulebreaker #mirrormirroronthewall #wearitbackwards”.

Earlier, the actress took to her social media account and shared a funny take on Mumbai’s torrential rains. Kajol, who enjoys a following of 17.3 million on Instagram, shared a short glimpse from her film, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, helmed by Karan Johar.

She wrote a caption, “Me running to get some bhajiyas and chai to enjoy the #mumbairains (with the emoji of two umbrellas)”.

In the clip, Kajol posted a scene in which she runs in the forest in heavy rain, while taking a satirical dig on Mumbai’s weather. Mumbai faced heavy rainfall which seems to continue for more than a week.

The actress also shared a glimpse of the heavy rainfall from her home. In the video, Kajol captured the rain falling like a waterfall from upside down with a flash of lightning.

She captioned the video, “#waterfallin.. Loving this rain (with stars in eyes emoji)”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be next seen in ‘Do Patti’ in which she will share the screen with Kriti Sanon.

The film is written by Kanika Dhillon, the writer behind the ‘Haseen Dillruba’ franchise. She is also producing the film alongside Kriti Sanon. ‘Do Patti’ marks Kriti’s debut as a producer under the banner of Blue Butterfly Films.

Tabu expresses gratitude as ‘Haider’ turns 10

Mumbai– Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s 2014 political crime thriller “Haider” completed years in Hindi cinema on Wednesday. Actress Tabu, who played Ghazala Meer in the film, expressed her gratitude and celebrated the moment.

Tabu on Wednesday took to Instagram, where she shared a video featuring moments from the film, which also stars Shahid Kapoor, Kay Kay Menon, Irrfan Khan and Shraddha Kapoor among many others.

She wrote: “#Haider Oct 2 , 2014. A decade of all that followed…Thank you

@vishalrbhardwaj @shahidkapoor @utvfilms @shraddhakapoor @vishaldadlani @kaykaymenon02 @dollyahluwalia.”

“Haider”, which is a modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare’s tragedy “Hamlet”, was set amidst the insurgency-hit Kashmir conflicts of 1995. It is also based on Basharat Peer’s memoir “Curfewed Night”.

The film revolved around Shahid’s character Haider, a young student and a poet, who returns to Kashmir at the peak of the conflict to seek answers about his father’s disappearance and ends up being tugged into the politics of the state.

The film marked the third installment of Bhardwaj’s Shakespearean trilogy after 2003’s “Maqbool” and the “Omkara,” which was released in 2006.

The film was first screened at the 19th Busan International Film Festival. Upon its release in 2014, it was a major commercial success at the box-office, garnering attention from the media due to its controversial subject matter.

“Haider” was the first Indian film to win the People’s Choice Award at the Rome Film Festival. At the 62nd National Film Awards, Haider won a leading five awards.

Talking about her work, Tabu was last seen on screen in the romantic thriller “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha” directed by Neeraj Pandey. The film stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu in their tenth film together. The movie also featured Jimmy Sheirgill, Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar.

The film story follows a couple whose love story spans two decades from 2000 to 2023, delving into the emotional depth and evolving dynamics of their relationship over two decades.

KJo is ready for trolls as he shares his two bits on ‘guilty pleasure viewing’

Mumbai– Filmmaker Karan Johar said that he is ready for trolls as he shed light on “guilty pleasure viewing”.

Karan on Wednesday shared a post about the upcoming nine-episode series “The Tribe” featuring Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi, and Alfia Jafry. The series delves into the journeys of five young, glamorous, and affluent content creators.

Alongside the poster, he wrote: “THE TRIBE!!!! So here’s my two bits on GUILTY PLEASURE VIEWING! ( and go ahead and Troll me I will still read your comments with delicious pleasure) With the advent of streaming in our collective lives … series and films which are a click away give us joy as we can cuddle our pillow or our partners ( for those lucky enough to be able to do that ) and walk into the lives of complexed , layered and aspirational characters!”

He added: “We can laugh and celebrate their lives or thank our lucky stars we aren’t in the Same predicament … BUT with guilty pleasure viewing we can’t help but succumb to the real ridiculousness of some happening’s and can’t stop binging the bizarre and also secretly sometimes feeling superior about ourselves!”

Karan called it pure pleasure.

“None of that darlings is guilty !!! It’s pure PLEASURE! So this Friday October the 4th…think what you want ! Judge what you need to ! But I guarantee you that if you don’t binge THE TRIBE you’re missing out on the bang opposite of the #behencode!”

“And a reality show that could also have been called CALL ME SLAY!!! Cringe if you like but BINGE you will! Now if the #tribeoftrollers on my self aware page would like to I am waiting for your creative retorts!”

The two-minute and 52-second trailer follows five young Indian influencers–Alanna, Alaviaa, Srushti, Aryaana, and Alfia– as they strive to make their mark in Los Angeles, alongside digital evangelist and investor Hardik Zaveri.

It will premiere on Prime Video on October 4.

Aamir Khan, mother visit ex-wife Reena Dutta’s house after her father’s demise

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who will be soon seen in the upcoming movie ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, was spotted leaving his ex-wife Reena Dutta’s house along with his mother Zeenat Hussain, on Wednesday in Mumbai.

The mother and the son visited Reena after the latter’s father’s demise

The actor, dressed in a Kurta, and harem pants was seen walking towards his car. He didn’t speak to the media, and zipped off.

Aamir and Reena Dutta got married on April 18, 1986. In fact, Reena also had a small part in Aamir’s ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’. They have two children, a son named Junaid and a daughter, Ira. While Junaid made his debut with the streaming movie ‘Maharaj’, Ira, has stayed away from the profession of acting so far. She tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, who was Aamir’s fitness trainer.

Reena was involved briefly in Aamir’s career when she worked as an executive producer for the actor’s Oscar nominated film ‘Lagaan’. In December 2002, he filed for divorce, and took custody of both children.

On December 28, 2005, he married Kiran Rao, who had been an assistant director to Gowariker on the set of Lagaan. On December 5, 2011, they announced the birth of their son, Azad Rao Khan through a surrogate mother. In July 2021, Aamir and Kiran announced their separation and stated they would raise their son Azad together.

Meanwhile, Aamir was last seen in his passion project ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The film, which was an official adaptation of the critically acclaimed Tom Hanks-starrer ‘Forrest Gump’ was dubbed a box-office failure.

He will be next seen in ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’. The film, directed by R. S. Prasanna, and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, is based on the Spanish film, ‘Champions’. It also stars Genelia Deshmukh. The film was announced in October 2023. Principal photography took place in India over four months.

Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay’s tentatively titled ‘Thalapathy 69’

Mumbai– Actress Pooja Hegde, who has worked with Vijay in the 2022 film ‘Beast’, will once again be seen sharing screen space with the superstar in the upcoming tentatively titled film ‘Thalapathy 69’.

The banner KVN Productions took to X, formerly called Twitter, to make the announcement on Wednesday.

Along with a picture of Pooja, the post read: “Bringing the stunning duo back to the big screen once again We know you’ve already cracked it, but officially… Welcome onboard @hegdepooja #Thalapathy69CastReveal #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir #HVinoth @thedeol @anirudhofficial @Jagadishbliss @LohithNK01 #Thalapathy69.”

The film is directed by H. Vinoth, who made his directorial debut with “Sathuranga Vettai” in 2014. He then went on to make films such as ‘Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru’, ‘Nerkonda Paarvai’, ‘Valimai’ and ‘Thunivu’.

Talking about Pooja, she is currently busy with Suriya’s tentatively titled film ‘Suriya 44’ helmed by ‘Jigarthanda DoubleX’ fame director Karthik Subbaraj.

As for now, the filmmaker has kept all the information under wraps and fans are expecting a big update before Suriya’s other big release titled ‘Kanguva’ helmed by director Siruthai Siva, which is all set for a grand release on November 14, 2024, on a huge pan-Indian level.

Apart from ‘Suriya 44’, she recently wrapped up ‘Deva’ in which she stars alongside Shahid Kapoor and Pavail Gulati. Both Shahid and Pavail will be seen essaying the roles of cops in the movie.

The film is directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur. ‘Deva’ is set to be released on February 14, 2025.

Pooja will also feature in an action-thriller titled ‘Sanki’ opposite ‘Tadap’ fame actor Ahan Shetty, helmed by director duo Yasir Jah and Adnan A. Shaikh.

Pooja made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with the period action film ‘Mohenjo Daro’, which is written and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film starred Hrithik Roshan in the lead and is based on the ancient Indus Valley civilisation.

She appeared in Hindi movies like ‘Housefull 4’, ‘Radhe Shyam’, ‘Cirkus’, and most recently in the Salman Khan starrer- ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. (IANS)