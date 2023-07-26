Bollywood Roundup: Irrfan Khan, Swapnil Jain, Ayushmann Khurrana, and more…

- Advertisement -

Irrfan Khan broke myth that dreams are limited to big cities: ‘Insta Millionaire’ writer Swapnil Jain

New Delhi– In the vast sea of dreamers from small towns, only a select few like late actor Irrfan Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Kapil Sharma, and their counterparts manage to rise to the pinnacle of the entertainment industry.

While luck may be credited by some, passion and hard work are the true driving forces behind their success. Walking on a similar path is actor-turned-writer Swapnil Jain, who is steadily carving his own path towards making a significant impact in the industry.

Swapnil, a native of Bhawani Mandi, a small town in Rajasthan, is a rising star in the world of audio series with ‘Insta Millionaire’, on Pocket FM.

Talking about his inspiration to enter the creative field, Swapnil said: “Late actor Irrfan Khan sir is my inspiration. As someone hailing from a small town, just like Irrfan sir from Rajasthan, his incredible rise to success resonates deeply with me.”

“He shattered the myth that dreams are limited to big cities, proving that talent knows no boundaries. His dedication, consistency, humility, grounded nature, and passion are qualities I greatly admire,” said Swapnil.

Initially, Swapnil embarked on his entertainment career by securing supporting roles in web series like ‘Crash Course’.

He further said that Irrfan’s journey has ignited a belief in every small town dreamer that they too can achieve greatness.

“Irrfan sir will forever be a guiding light, inspiring us to dream big and pursue our passions fearlessly,” added Swapnil.

Widely regarded as one of the finest actors in world cinema, Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, due to colon infection caused by neuroendocrine cancer. He was last seen in the 2020 movie ‘Angrezi Medium’.

On the work front, Swapnil has also been a part of the theatre world, with his plays ‘Romeo and Juliet in Smart Cities of Contemporary India’ and ‘HAIN!’ earning critical acclaim and being showcased in national theatre festivals.

Additionally, he has displayed his skills as a writer-actor in the Disney+Hotstar production ‘Rubisha.’

With over 900 episodes, the extensive storytelling of ‘Insta Millionaire’ has surpassed 300 million plays across English, Hindi and Tamil, clocking over 3.5 billion listening minutes.

Ayushmann reveals his inspiration behind ‘Dream Girl 2’ role

Mumbai– Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known for choosing unconventional roles and scripts, is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Dream Girl 2’ in which he plays the role of a cross dresser.

The actor has revealed that to get the part correct, he sought inspiration from the likes of Kamal Haasan, Aamir Khan and Govinda, all of whom have at one point taken up the role of a cross-dresser.

Portraying the role of a woman is no easy feat, and leading the way have been actors like Kamal Haasan in ‘Chachi 420’, Govinda in ‘Aunty No. 1’ and Aamir Khan in ‘Baazi’.

Talking about the same Ayushmann Khurra shared: “True disruptors of cinema are my cinematic inspirations and what Kamal Haasan sir did in ‘Chachi 420’, Aamir Khan sir did in ‘Baazi’ and Govinda sir did in ‘Aunty No. 1’ are truly defining moments for an actor. I was mesmerised and blown away, looking at how brilliant they are to pull off playing a woman on screen. It was mind-boggling, to say the least.”

He further mentioned: “So, for ‘Dream Girl’ and now ‘Dream Girl 2’, I would say that they have inspired me to even attempt to pull off a character who dresses up as a woman when stuck in a situation that leads to comedy of errors. My character of Pooja in ‘Dream Girl 2’ is an ode to these brilliant actors and the magic and entertainment they have provided to people in theatres.”

‘Dream Girl 2’ is the sequel to the actor’s 2019 release ‘Dream Girl’ which was a superhit.

“I hope people love my performance in ‘Dream Girl 2’. I have worked very hard to bring Pooja to audiences. I love to watch people smile when they come to watch a film, and I hope Dream Girl 2 delivers this to the maximum,” he added.

Janhvi expresses gratitude towards Sajid Nadiadwala for giving her ‘Bawaal’

Mumbai– ‘Bawaal’ has been receiving massive love globally and is one of the most-watched films across the country.

The performances of both Varun Dhawan as ‘Aju’ and Janhvi as ‘Nisha’ is touching the hearts of people.

Janhvi Kapoor on multiple occasions has mentioned how badly she wanted to work in the film. The actress today took to her social media to express gratitude toward the producer.

She wrote: “Had a #Bawaal time working with Sajid sir! @nadiadwalagrandon”

Bawaal has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures. The film is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories since Friday, July 21.

Gunjit Chopra: Korean movie ‘Memories of Murder’ influenced my ideas for ‘Kohrra’

New Delhi– The co-writer of the crime investigative drama ‘Kohrra’, Gunjit Chopra has opened up on how the Korean movie ‘Memories of Murder’, left a lasting impression on him, and influenced some of his ideas, for the writing of this series.

One of the key aspects that Gunjit sought to explore through ‘Kohrra’ was the private lives of police officers, a realm rarely depicted in crime dramas.

He revealed how the characters he met during his work on another project in Punjab, became a source of inspiration for him.

“I thought, why not blend elements from various lives into cop characters and see how it unfolds? The Korean movie ‘Memories of Murder’ also left a lasting impression, influencing some of my ideas,” said the creative mastermind.

‘Memories of Murder’ is a 2003 South Korean crime thriller film directed by Bong Joon-ho. It is based on the 1996 play ‘Come to See Me’ by Kim Kwang-rim.

The flick starred Song Kang-ho and Kim Sang-kyung. In the film, detectives Park Doo-man (Song) and Seo Tae-yoon (Kim) lead an investigation into a series of rapes, and murders taking place in Hwaseong in the late 1980s.

‘Kohrra’ sheds light on the personal struggles and complexities faced by those tasked with upholding the law, bringing a human element to the cop characters that is seldom explored in the genre.

Directed by the talented Randeep Jha, and co-written by Gunjit, along with Sudip Sharma and Diggi Sisodia, the series promises to captivate audiences with its evocative storytelling and compelling performances.

Gunjit shared: “Being in Punjab for so long, since 2010-11, I’ve had a remarkable journey. Immersing myself in the lives of its people, I’ve seen the state evolve over the years, revealing a side that’s vastly different from the common perception.”

“What intrigued me most was exploring the private lives of cops, an aspect rarely seen in the public eye. All in all, my experience in Punjab has shaped a unique story, born from the hearts of its people and the myriad of experiences that unfolded before me,” added Gunjit.

In a world where crime dramas are plentiful, ‘Kohrra’ stands out as a unique and refreshing take. It breaks free from conventional portrayals of Punjab and delves into the unseen depths of its people and their stories.

Starring Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Rachel Shelly and Varun Badola, it is streaming on Netflix. (IANS)