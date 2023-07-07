Bollywood Roundup: Huma Qureshi, Sara Ali Khan, Aamir Ali, and more…

Mumbai– Doing exactly what ‘nepokids’ aren’t supposed to do, Sara Ali Khan, fresh from the success of the mid-budget ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, was spotted enjoying an auto-rickshaw ride along with a friend for her gym session in Bandra.

Dressed in a gym top and shorts, sporting slippers and carrying her handy bag, Sara not only posed for the paparazzi, but also waved to the other auto-drivers and fans, who were surprised to see their favourite actress travelling like a commoner.

On the work front, Sara will soon be seen in four highly anticipated releases — ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, ‘Metro In Dino’, ‘Murder Mubarak’ and an untitled film with Jagan Shakti.

Backed by Dharma Productions, ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ is a biopic based on the freedom fighter Usha Mehta, who started an underground radio station in Mumbai, called the Congress Radio, during the Quit India Movement of 1942.

In the few months it was around, the radio station left a big mark as it greatly assisted the freedom movement by broadcasting uncensored news and other information banned by the British Raj. The film will be released on Prime Video.

Mumbai– Actor Aamir Ali, who will be seen in a new avatar in ‘The Trial – Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha’, thanks director Suparn Varma for ‘completely’ changing the kind of roles he has done so far.

Aamir will take on a serious inspector’s role, who is loyal to the law and eager to bring unlaw to justice. He talks about how he broke away from this image with Suparn’s vision.

“After FIR, no one thought of casting me as a cop, maybe they had an inhibition that I’ve played a cop on TV that is still being watched and loved. However, hats off to our director, Suparn Varma, for completely changing the kind of roles I’ve done so far.”

“I have a very serious role in the show but Suparn created such a chill atmosphere on the set that it felt like we were on a picnic. I think that’s the best way to work on any set,” he said.

‘The Trial’ follows the journey of Noyonika as she embarks on a journey that truly makes her stand the test of time after her husband’s betrayal.

The gritty courtroom drama stars Kajol as Noyonika Sengupta, along with Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey in key roles.

Produced by Banijay Asia, it will stream from July 14 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Mumbai– Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday penned a heartwarming note for the crew and cast members of ‘Project K’ and said that he is honoured to be a part of the movie and of being in the same frame as Prabhas.

Amitabh took to Twitter, where he shared the news by Vyjayanthi Movies about ‘Project K’ making its debut at the San Diego Comic Con.

In the caption, Big B wrote: “I am honoured and have had the great privilege of being a part of this great enterprise in Telugu Cinema , ‘Project K’ and to have had the huge honour of being in the same frame of the Idol, Prabhas.”

“Thank you all… and thank you Nagi Sir, for thinking of me… The humility, the respect and the concern Prabhas has given me has been so so touching and emotional… Not for me, but for all those involved in ‘Project K’ , may your hard work touch new horizons…love and prayers.”

‘Project K’ is a multi-lingual sci-fi film produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, boasting an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, each portraying pivotal roles that will contribute to the film’s extraordinary narrative.

Vyjayanthi Movies will host engaging conversations and unforgettable performances, providing attendees with a glimpse into India’s vibrant culture and the world of science fiction.

The SDCC celebration will commence with an exciting panel featuring special guests Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika alongside the National award-winning director Nag Ashwin, on July 20.

During this panel, the creators of 'Project K' will unveil the film's title, trailer, and release date, treating the audience to a truly immersive experience on Comic-Con's grandest stage.