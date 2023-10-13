Bollywood Roundup: Hrithik Roshan, Pooja Hedge, Tiger Shroff, and more…

Hrithik Roshan takes metro ride for ‘action shoot’, clicks selfies with fans
Mumbai– Bollywood’s ‘Greek God’, Hrithik Roshan on Friday opted for a eco-friendly commute and took a metro ride as he headed to work, leaving his swanky car behind.
In a heart-winning move, Hrithik joined the daily grind of the metro and blended in with the commuters. The actor who is an ardent social media user took to his Instagram account and shared a string of photos and videos of his metro ride. He can be seen wearing a navy blue half sleeved t-shirt, and a matching cap. The actor is flaunting his toned biceps.
The photos show Hrithik taking selfies with fans, mostly females of all age groups. There is also a video of Hrithik standing in the corner, holding the handle. Another video shows school girls happily screaming after seeing their favourite actor.
Hrithik captioned the post: “Took the metro to work today. Met some really sweet n kind folks. Sharing with you the love they gave me.The experience was spectacular. Beat the heat + the traffic. Saved my back for the action shoot I’m going for.”
The post is liked by Alia Bhatt and Ayushmann Khurrana. Hrithik’s ladylove Saba Azad commented: “Love”, with a smiley and red heart emoji. Actor Gajraj Rao dropped a fire emoticon in the comment section.
After these pictures which took Instagram by a storm of love, fans can’t stop pouring comments filled with admiration for the actor. They wrote: “Celebrity who believes to live a common man’s life. Hat’s off to you sir (sic).”
“Life in a metro,” wrote another.
“Ur always kind.”
“Such a pyaaara human.”
“The sweetest post on Instagram today.”
“biceps,” said another.
On the work front, Hrithik has an aerial action drama ‘Fighter’. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.
Pooja Hedge to collaborate with Shahid Kapoor in Rosshan Andrrews’ new project
Mumbai– Actress Pooja Hedge is teaming up with actor Shahid Kapoor for the first time in Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews’ upcoming as of now untitled action thriller film.
Sharing her excitement about the film and working with the ‘Prathi Poovankozhi’ director, she said that she is thrilled to be a part of this venture as it is a very unique one where she is doing something very different.
The ‘Beast’ actress is also excited to work with Shahid for the first time, calling him a stellar performer and hopes that their collaboration will bring about something great to the big screen.
Detailing this, the ‘Radhe Shyam’ actress said: “It’s a very special film with such an exciting yet different storyline. Rosshan Andrrews is known for weaving magic on the big screen, and I can’t wait to start this journey and for the audience to see me in such a unique and different role.”
She added: “I’m also looking forward to working with Shahid Kapoor; he’s a stellar performer, and I’m hopeful that our collaboration will be a memorable one.”
Pooja Hegde, is known for her performances in several big-budget blockbuster films in both Hindi and South Indian cinema such as ‘Housefull 3’, ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’, ‘Duvvada Jagannadham’ and ‘Beast’.
Most recently seen in the Salman Khan-starrer film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, Rosshan Andrrews’ untitled film is set to release sometime in 2024.
Tiger Shroff heads to work on roller-blades in swag
Mumbai– Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Ganapath: A Hero is Born’, went to work on roller-skates.
On Friday, Tiger, who plays the titular role in ‘Ganapath: A Hero is Born’, took to his Instagram to share a video of himself heading off for some fun adventure with roller-skate on the main road, with the film’s track ‘Koi Pooche Toh Batana’ in the background.
In the reel, the ‘Baghi’ alum could be first seen holding the back of a car as if pretending that he can’t skate on his own before letting go and roller-skating on the main road.
Captioning his post, he simply wrote: “Koi pooche toh batana…ki hum (kaam k liye time pe) aye hai ….20th october on our way. #ganapath”
Tiger is taking the reins in director Vikas Bahl’s ambitious new project, though this one is also new for him as the actor hasn’t done this kind of sci-fi before.
Going full ‘Blade Runner’ style, ‘Ganpath’ depicts a very bleak and dystopian future where gunships hover across the sky amidst a landscape surrounded by broken buildings.
An oppressed population which lives under a hegemonic totalitarian regime, Tiger essays the role of Ganapath, a prophesied chosen one who will break the chains of tyranny and liberate the masses.
With the use of some very high quality VFX, CGI and grand production, the movie is one of Tiger’s most ambitious projects yet where he is entering uncharted territory. Nonetheless, the movie also has quite a bit of Bollywood masala making it something that is both familiar, and yet somehow new.
Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl and stars Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. ‘Ganapath’ is set for a worldwide theatrical release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.
Vicky Kaushal nails it as the Field Marshal in ‘Sam Bahadur’ teaser
New Delhi– The teaser of the upcoming biopic ‘Sam Bahadur’, which stars Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal in the titular role of India’s legendary Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, was unveiled on Friday. The teaser lives up to the hype as the ‘Sardar Udham’ alum perfectly dons the look and mannerisms of India’s war hero.
The teaser shows a very high production quality, though mostly it focuses on Sam Manekshaw’s days as General in the Indian Army before his promotion to the rank of Field Marshal.
There are several shots which showcase the Indian Army’s fight with the Pakistani Army during all the wars from 1947 to 1971. In addition, there are snippets of Sam Manekshaw’s own time as a soldier during World War II, where he was part of the British Indian Army.
There are several great dialogues presented in the trailer, one of which is: “For a soldier, their loyalty to the nation and uniform comes first. Honour of this uniform is more important than life, and when the time comes, we must be willing to sacrifice our lives to defend it.”
Some of the other great lines which the ‘five star general’ actually said include what he once told Prime Minister Indira Gandhi just a year before the 1971 India-Pakistan war, also known as the Bangladesh Liberation war.
Bangladesh was then called East Pakistan, and saw thousands of refugees pouring into West Bengal during Operation Searchlight, where Pakistan Army under the leadership of the infamous General Tikka Khan committed genocide of Bengalis. During this time, Indira Gandhi had asked Sam Manekshaw to lead the Indian Army to instill military rule.
However, Sam Manekshaw declined and told her what is shown in the teaser: “My soldiers are trained and conditioned to fight on the battlefield, we will do that. You are trained and conditioned for politics, you handle it.”
The last line, however, is probably the best one when addressing the former PM’s comment that a soldier’s duty is to lay their life for the country, the Field Marshal counters it and says: “With due respect ma’am, a soldier’s job is to kill the enemy to achieve victory.”
With some stellar production and praiseworthy set design, VFX, acting, and overall aesthetic to suit historical authenticity, ‘Sam Bahadur’ teaser lives up to expectations. Starring Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles, the movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar and will hit theatres on December 1, 2023. (IANS)