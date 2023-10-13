Bollywood Roundup: Hrithik Roshan, Pooja Hedge, Tiger Shroff, and more…

- Advertisement -

Hrithik Roshan takes metro ride for ‘action shoot’, clicks selfies with fans

Mumbai– Bollywood’s ‘Greek God’, Hrithik Roshan on Friday opted for a eco-friendly commute and took a metro ride as he headed to work, leaving his swanky car behind.

In a heart-winning move, Hrithik joined the daily grind of the metro and blended in with the commuters. The actor who is an ardent social media user took to his Instagram account and shared a string of photos and videos of his metro ride. He can be seen wearing a navy blue half sleeved t-shirt, and a matching cap. The actor is flaunting his toned biceps.

The photos show Hrithik taking selfies with fans, mostly females of all age groups. There is also a video of Hrithik standing in the corner, holding the handle. Another video shows school girls happily screaming after seeing their favourite actor.

Hrithik captioned the post: “Took the metro to work today. Met some really sweet n kind folks. Sharing with you the love they gave me.The experience was spectacular. Beat the heat + the traffic. Saved my back for the action shoot I’m going for.”

The post is liked by Alia Bhatt and Ayushmann Khurrana. Hrithik’s ladylove Saba Azad commented: “Love”, with a smiley and red heart emoji. Actor Gajraj Rao dropped a fire emoticon in the comment section.

After these pictures which took Instagram by a storm of love, fans can’t stop pouring comments filled with admiration for the actor. They wrote: “Celebrity who believes to live a common man’s life. Hat’s off to you sir (sic).”

“Life in a metro,” wrote another.

“Ur always kind.”

“Such a pyaaara human.”

“The sweetest post on Instagram today.”

“biceps,” said another.

On the work front, Hrithik has an aerial action drama ‘Fighter’. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

Pooja Hedge to collaborate with Shahid Kapoor in Rosshan Andrrews’ new project

Mumbai– Actress Pooja Hedge is teaming up with actor Shahid Kapoor for the first time in Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews’ upcoming as of now untitled action thriller film.

Sharing her excitement about the film and working with the ‘Prathi Poovankozhi’ director, she said that she is thrilled to be a part of this venture as it is a very unique one where she is doing something very different.

The ‘Beast’ actress is also excited to work with Shahid for the first time, calling him a stellar performer and hopes that their collaboration will bring about something great to the big screen.

Detailing this, the ‘Radhe Shyam’ actress said: “It’s a very special film with such an exciting yet different storyline. Rosshan Andrrews is known for weaving magic on the big screen, and I can’t wait to start this journey and for the audience to see me in such a unique and different role.”

She added: “I’m also looking forward to working with Shahid Kapoor; he’s a stellar performer, and I’m hopeful that our collaboration will be a memorable one.”

Pooja Hegde, is known for her performances in several big-budget blockbuster films in both Hindi and South Indian cinema such as ‘Housefull 3’, ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’, ‘Duvvada Jagannadham’ and ‘Beast’.

Most recently seen in the Salman Khan-starrer film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, Rosshan Andrrews’ untitled film is set to release sometime in 2024.

