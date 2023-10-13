Attention High Schoolers: Application Deadline Extended for TYE Boston’s 2023-2024 Entrepreneurship Academy

- Advertisement -

BOSTON–Do any high school students come to mind when you hear the words: ambitious, driven, and self-starting? If so, consider recommending the TYE Boston Student Entrepreneurship Academy to them. The application deadline for TYE Boston’s Entrepreneurship Academy has been extended to Oct. 14, 2023, when the program starts.

For more than 15 years, the TYE program has enabled students to collaborate with like-minded, hard-working students from the New England area, learn directly from industry experts and mentors, and build a network to make lifelong connections.

This past year, one of TiE Boston’s teams even advanced to the TiE Young Entrepreneurs Global Pitch Competition, where they pitched their business plan for Aqua-Sol, who uses water-cooled radiators to enhance solar panel efficiency and extend the lifespan of solar panels— and were first runners-up.

If you have any students in mind, please encourage them to apply for the 2023-2024 program, which starts Saturday, Oct. 14. Needs-based scholarships are available.

To receive additional information, reach out to Adam Carter, TYE Program Director, at adam@boston.tie.org

.