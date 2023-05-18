Bollywood Roundup: Hrithik Roshan, Neetu Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, and more…

- Advertisement -

Hrithik Roshan to unveil teaser of Tovino Thomas’s ARM

Kochi– Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan will release the teaser of Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM), the much-awaited pan-India film, on Friday.

The film stars Tovino Thomas, Krithi Shetty and Aishwarya Rajesh in lead roles. This is going to be Tovino’s first pan India film and will be releasing on a grand note.

Hrithik, for the first time, will be unveiling the teaser of a southern film and the team of ARM is excited about it. The teaser will be out on May 19 at 7 p.m.

Tovino Thomas has become popular across the country with ‘Minnal Murali’, a superhero film.

The actor is grateful to Hrithik for lending his support and agreeing to release the teaser.

Directed by debutant Jithin Laal, ARM spans multiple timelines. Tovino has played three characters in the movie.

Neetu Kapoor buys 4 BHK property in BKC worth Rs 17.4 crore

Mumbai– Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, who was last seen in the theatrical film ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’, has become the owner of a plush property situated in the Bandra Kurla Complex area of Mumbai.

The residential 4 BHK property is located on the seventh floor of the Sunteck Signia Isles, and has a built-up area of 3,387 square feet. As per housing.com, the property costs Rs 17.4 crore, and was registered on May 10, 2023.

A stamp duty of Rs 1.04 crore was paid towards the transaction. This one is a resale purchase bought from Kewal Krishan Nohria.

Currently, Neetu Kapoor lives in Krishna Raj Bungalow in Pali Hill, Bandra that she used to share with late husband Rishi Kapoor. As per media reports, earlier, last month Neetu’s daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt’s production house Eternal Sunshine Productions invested in a Rs 37.80-crore apartment in Bandra’s Pali Hill.

Urvashi Rautela gets mistaken for Aishwarya Rai on Cannes red carpet

Mumbai– Actress Urvashi Rautela was mistaken for Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai at the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival by the French paparazzi present there.

A video has been doing the rounds on social media, where the shutterbugs were heard calling Urvashi as Aishwarya at the prestigious event.

The clip shows Urvashi sporting an orange layered floor-sweeping gown as she walked the red carpet at the screening of the film ‘Kaibutsu’. She was seen greeting people and blew kisses, one could hear somenone from the crowd shouting ‘Aishwarya’. Urvashi is then seen turning around and smile.

A fan of Aishwarya shared the video on Twitter featuring Urvashi and captioned it: “Aishwarya’s popularity will always be unmatched. Every Indian girl at global events is called Aishwarya…”

Former beauty queen and actress Aishwarya is expected to walk the Cannes 2023 red carpet.

Sonakshi on playing cop in ‘Dahaad’: ‘Once the uniform comes on, everything changes’

Mumbai– Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is currently riding on the success of her latest release ‘Dahaad’, said that the intense workshops for her character of cop Anjali Bhati have shaped her to give better performance.

To bring authenticity to her role as a judo champion, Sonakshi went through intensive training leaving no stone unturned.

Speaking about her preparation for the role, Sonakshi shared: “The role came with a lot of challenges, from learning a new dialect, riding a bike and even learning Judo. But what I can say is that these intense workshops have only shaped me to give a better performance and relate to the character in every way.”

She added: “I wanted to play the part, and play it right. And once that uniform comes on, everything changes. You get this sense of authority and power. And then that’s it, rest everything fell into place.”

‘Dahaad’ also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Vijay Varma and Sohum Shah. It is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Adah Sharma speaks up for victims of forced religious conversion

Mumbai– Barely known before the political storm over ‘The Kerala Story’ catapulted her to national headlines, Adah Sharma has urged people to shower the love and appreciation they have shown for the film on the real-life victims of forced religion conversions.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday evening, she said: “You have given so much love and appreciation, now it is time to listen to these girls’ stories and appreciate them.”

‘The Kerala Story’ team, including the quartet of Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Inani and Sonia Balani, director Sudipto Sen and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah addressed the press conference.

The makers invited 26 young women victims of forced religous conversion from Aarsha Vidya Samajam Ashram, Ernakulam, Kerala, and introduced them to the media. They also donated Rs 51 lakh from the film’s profits to the Ashram for the education and uplift of the women.

The controversial film, which has been released in 27 countries, narrates the story of three young women from economically weak families who are forced into marriage, converted to Islam and brainwashed into joining the jihadist organisation ISIS. The movie draws a lot of inspiration from real-life stories emerging out of Kerala.

Parineeti’s father tears up during her engagement in unseen pic

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra shared a set of new unseen pictures from her engagement, which also featured a photograph of her father getting emotional and wiping his tears.

The actress shared some more pictures from her engagement along with a note about the intimate ceremony, which took place as per Sikh customs.

In the images, Parineeti had her hair covered with a sheer dupatta as she joined her hands and greeted a religious leader.

The next few photos showed the happy couple at the engagement ceremony. Parineeti’s father Pawan Chopra was seen wiping his tears in the background in one of the pictures; he sat behind the couple.

Parineeti captioned: “Felt surreal to be blessed by the Jathedar of the Akal Takht Sahib, Singh Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh Ji. His sacred presence at our engagement meant everything to us.”

The actress got engaged to AAP leader Raghav on May 13 in New Delhi in an intimate ceremony, which was attended by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and some renowned politicians.

Richa Chadha’s international debut ‘Ainaa’ launched at House of Lords in London

Mumbai– Actress Richa Chaddha’s international debut with Indo-Brit production ‘Ainaa’ has had its official launch at the House of Lords in London.

Richa takes on the lead role alongside British actor William Moseley.

Ainaa was officially launched and announced at the prestigious House of Lords by the makers of the film last evening where R.t Hon. Stuart Andrew, M.P. The Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, Department for Culture, Media and Sport announced the film alongside the lead cast, director and producers of the film.

‘Ainaa’ is helmed by Markus Meedt, who makes his feature debut with the project. The film is a social drama about the impact violence caused by war on human beings and the society at large.

Richa said: “I’m excited to be working in a new part of the world, I like to experiment. They have put together an impressive crew of the best of talent from India and the UK. It’s truly going to be a collaborative effort to embark on a film that deals with such an important subject.”

“We are currently in London prepping for the film with the shooting expected to commence on June 2nd. I have always strived for a challenging role and this one sure is one of the toughest parts I have taken up.”

Sharing the screen with Chadha is William Moseley, a renowned British actor who gained fame as a child actor in ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’ films. Moseley also made an impactful appearance in the Indian film ‘Margarita With A Straw,’ showcasing his exceptional talent and versatility as an actor. The film is being produced by Big Cat Films UK and the producers are Geeta Bhalla and P.J. Singh.

On the other work front, Richa is soon going to be seen in Zee’s ‘Nurse manjot’ the third installment of the mega hit comedy franchise ‘Fukrey 3’ and is one of the leads in the highly anticipated series, ‘Heeramandi’ by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. (IANS)