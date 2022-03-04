Bollywood Roundup: Drashti Dhami, Payal Rohatgi, Gautham Krishna, and more…

‘The Empire’ character helped Drashti Dhami break gender biases

Mumbai– As the International Women’s Day approaches closer, actress Drashti Dhami, who was recently seen in web series ‘The Empire’, recently spoke about how the series and her character helped push her to break the gender biases.

She shared that the character brought a sense of pride along with itself for her to portray.

Talking about how the well-fleshed character broke the stereotypes, Drashti says, “Every time I slipped into my role as Khanzada Begum, a sense of pride awakened in me as I truly felt that it broke the stereotypes I grew up around.”

She added as to how cathartic the process of portraying the character was for her, “To play such a dynamic warrior queen was pathbreaking for me. It’s always a proud movement to work on shows and movies that represent women in powerful roles and inspire women of today and tomorrow.”

‘The Empire’ is currently available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Payal Rohatgi slams makers of ‘Lock Upp’ in new episode

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s hosted show ‘Lock Upp’ is filled with a lot of dramas and interesting fights. In one such incident, actress Payal Rohatgi slams the makers for locking her in the corridor for three hours.

Payal said: “You cannot lock all the doors in any way. Our responsibility is in your hand”.

To this, stand-up comedian Munawwar Faruqui added: “There is no door here that cannot be broken”.

After this, Payal is seen trying to run away by climbing the watchtower.

Apart from this, the love angle of Shivam Sharma and Ssara Khan is seen inside this lock up. For Sara Khan, Shivam is seen reciting poetry one after the other. While inside the jail, Babita Phogat is teaching wrestling to the participants.

‘Lock Upp’ streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

Gautham Krishna admires Ranbir Kapoor’s acting skills

Mumbai– Actor Gautham Krishna who is set to make his Telugu film debut with upcoming movie ‘Aakasa Veedhullo’ draws acting inspirations from Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor.

He says: “When it comes to acting I admire Ranbir Kapoor a lot because more than dialogues he emotes through eyes and that is a wonderful quality of an actor. And I draw inspiration from every person. I observe people and their behavioural patterns and apply them to the character. It helps me to groom my acting skills and be organised and prepared to face the camera while shooting.”

The actor also feels the regional entertainment industry is growing and ringing in new opportunities.

He adds: “In the current scenario, the film industries have expanded alot and every film is potentially a pan Indian film if it has the capability to cater relatability in story and emotions. I would like to explore in terms of characters and I don’t want to stick to a particular genre or style. I personally feel the regional entertainment industry is growing with new opportunities.”

Sahher Bambba to team-up with B-Praak, Dhvani Bhanushali for music videos

Mumbai– Actress Sahher Bambba has signed on two major music videos this year, One being a B-Praak song with Emraan Hashmi, and the other one being a collaboration with the playback singer Dhvani Bhanushali.

The titles of the two songs are still under wraps.

Commenting on the two projects Sahher said, ‘I am beyond thrilled for both of these amazing opportunities in the music space this year. Being associated with such noted and respectable names like B-Praak and Dhvani Bhanushali is a huge achievement for any newcomer and I consider myself to be extremely lucky to have gotten these wonderful opportunities.”

She additionally said that it’s a dream come true for her to perform alongside Emraan, who is known for his hit musical streak, “Not to forget, starring opposite the undisputed king of Bollywood’s music universe, Emraan Hashmi in one of them is like a dream come true as I have been a huge fan of all his songs growing up and I can’t recall even one song that featured him which wasn’t a chart-buster. Look forward to maintaining this streak with both my songs!”

Sahher was last seen in rom-com series ‘Dil Bekaraar’ which was based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel ‘Those Pricey Thakur Girls’.

Prabhas shares his conversation with Deepika on sets of ‘Project K’

Hyderabad– ‘Baahubali’ fame Prabhas, who has been busily promoting his upcoming visual grandeur- ‘Radhe Shyam’, reveals details about his first-time conversation with Deepika Padukone on the sets of ‘Project-K’.

“We met on the sets of ‘Project-K’. Deepika asked me if I am shy. I said, initially I am”, the ‘Mirchi’ actor shared, as he interacted with the media during the promotions of ‘Radhe Shyam’.

“Only after getting comfortable with people, I start talking to them continuously. Sometimes, I irritate them cracking jokes as long as they enjoy my company”, Prabhas said.

‘Piku’ actress Deepika Padukone, who recently appeared in ‘Gehraiyaan’, will appear next to ‘Darling’ actor Prabhas. The two, who met on the sets of Nag Aswin’s much-anticipated directorial venture ‘Project-K’, had a great time working together on the sets.

Prabhas had also amused Deepika with scrumptious South Indian meals, which were talked about, everywhere.

On the other hand, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde- starrer ‘Radhe Shyam’ will soon hit the screens globally.

Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the movie is being promoted at a grand scale, and the team were present at an interactive media session, where Prabhas had shared his experience working for the movie. (IANS)