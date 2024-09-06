Bollywood Roundup: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Hina Khan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Deepika, Ranveer seek blessings in Siddhivinayak ahead of baby’s arrival

Mumbai– The soon-to-be parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on Friday visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai and sought blessings of the Lord Ganesha.

The visuals show mom-to-be Deepika wearing an ethnic green saree with golden brocade work on it. She is flaunting her pregnancy glow and tied her hair in a bun.

Her husband Ranveer looked dapper in a silk beige coloured kurta pyjama. The look was rounded off with black sunglasses, and his hair was tied in a bun.

The handsome hunk is adorably holding Deepika’s hand while they come to the temple after seeking the divine blessings.

The duo can be seen greeting the paparazzi and smiling at the lenses.

The video also shows the presence of Deepika and Ranveer’s parents.

On September 2, the couple shared pictures of the maternity photoshoot.

The monochrome pictures featured Deepika flaunting her baby bump, with Ranveer hugging his wife.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was recently seen in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. The film minted Rs 1,041 crores worldwide and incidentally saw Deepika essaying the character of Sumathi, who is pregnant with the titular character.

She was also seen in ‘Fighter’ in the role of a helicopter pilot, who rescues a team of fighter pilots from a cross-border operation.

Deepika also has ‘Singham Again’ in the pipeline in which she will be seen essaying the role of a female super-cop, Shakti Shetty, sharing the screen with Ranveer.

Ranveer will be next seen in Aditya Dhar’s untitled movie. The actor had earlier announced the film as he shared a black-and-white photo collage also featuring Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Aditya, and Arjun Rampal.

Hina Khan finds a reason to ‘smile through pain’

Mumbai– Actress Hina Khan, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy for stage three breast cancer has shared that no matter what one must always ‘smile through pain’.

Taking to Instagram, Hina, who has 20.3 million followers shared a selfie, wearing a black hoodie and a white tee-shirt.

She captioned the post as: “Everything Hurts, Lekin smile nahi jaani chahiye.. Haina? So many problems, can’t even Eat properly without feeling pain. But that’s No reason to be negative. I choose to Smile and encourage myself. I tell myself that all this will be over and we will get through this (InshaAllah) One Smile at a Time. DUA.”

Earlier, Hina had revealed that she is through her fifth chemo infusion.

Best known for her role as Akshara in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, Hina has participated in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’, ‘Bigg Boss 11’, and ‘Bigg Boss 14’.

She has also been a part of movies like ‘Hacked’, ‘Wishlist’, and the short film ‘Smartphone’. The diva has starred in music videos like ‘Bhasoodi’, ‘Raanjhana’, ‘Humko Tum Mil Gaye’, ‘Patthar Wargi’, ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’, ‘Main Bhi Barbaad’, ‘Mohabbat Hai’, ‘Barsaat Aa Gayi’, and the recent track by Asees Kaur, and Saaj Bhatt– ‘Halki Halki Si’.

Hina had also recently made her Punjabi film debut with ‘Shinda Shinda No Papa’, alongside Gippy Grewal. She next has ‘Country of Blind’ in the pipeline.

Jacqueliene Fernandez showcases her Hindi writing skills

Mumbai– Actress Jacqueliene Fernandez put her Hindi handwriting on display with a poem she wrote.

Jacqueliene took to Instagram, where she shared a video, in which she can be seen sitting in a garden and writing two lines in Hindi. It read: “Storm rider. Main kaafi, main kaafi hun mere liye.”

She then captioned the post: “my path, my pace, main kaafi hun mere liye.”

The actress recently posted mesmerising pictures of herself in a monokini. Taking to Instagram, Jacqueliene shared a handful of photos from a tropical paradise. The image showed her wearing a white monokini with a sweetheart neckline.

Last month, Jacqueliene shared a glimpse of her childhood. She shared a throwback childhood picture of herself riding a horse.

Taking to Instagram, the Sri Lankan beauty posted an adorable memory from her childhood album. It showed the actress wearing a baby outfit and riding a horse. Her hair is tied in a ponytail, and is flaunting her bright smile.

Jacqueliene made her acting debut in 2009 with fantasy action comedy ‘Aladin’ directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and Riteish Deshmukh.

She then featured in a special number ‘Aapka Kya Hoga’ in the 2010 comedy drama ‘Housefull’.

The actress has appeared in movies like ‘Race 2’, ‘Kick’, ‘Roy’, ‘Brothers’, ‘Housefull 3’, ‘Dishoom’, ‘A Gentleman’, ‘Judwaa 2’, ‘Race 3’, ‘Drive’, ‘Mrs. Serial Killer’, ‘Bhoot Police’, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, ‘Vikrant Rona’, ‘Ram Setu’, and ‘Cirkus’.

She was last seen in a special appearance in the song ‘Deewane’ in the 2023 comedy-drama ‘Selfiee’ starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. She will next be seen in ‘Fateh’, and ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ in the pipeline.

Bipasha gives shoutout to husband Karan Singh Grover for his new venture

Mumbai– Actress Bipasha Basu on Friday announced her husband and actor Karan Singh Grover’s new venture ‘Star Infinity Art’- which is all about the latter’s paintings.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha, who has 14 million followers, shared a picture of Karan sitting along side his painting, looking dapper in an all black outfit.

Bipasha captioned the post: “Wu wei by Starinfinity Looking forward to seeing your beautiful thoughts expressed on the canvas… and sharing it with everyone today… All the best baby @iamksgofficial@starinfinityart. Durga Durga. Exhibition is on @taoartgallery from 7th sep to 30th sep, 11am to 7 pm everyday. Show some love all #starinfinityart.”

Karan also shared a video on Instagram revealing the meaning of ‘Wu Wei’, saying, “Wu Wei is a Chinese philosophy that means the art of doing nothing. But rather than no action, it means effortless action, like to be in a difficult situation and act with full efficiency. Something we would call being in the zone.”

The duo tied the knot in April 2016 and their daughter Devi was born in November 2022.

On the work front, Karan has been part of shows like ‘Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi’, ‘Dill Mill Gayye’, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3’, ‘Dil Dosti Dance’, ‘Qubool Hai’, and ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’.

He has also appeared in films like ‘Hate Story 3’, and ‘Bhram’.

Karan was last seen in ‘Fighter’ directed by Siddharth Anand starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

Bipasha made her acting debut with a negative role in 2001 opposite Akshay Kumar in Abbas-Mustan’s action-thriller ‘Ajnabee’. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Bipasha got her breakthrough with Vikram Bhatt’s 2002 supernatural horror-thriller ‘Raaz’ starring Dino Morea in the lead.

She then acted in films like ‘Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai’, ‘Chor Machaaye Shor’, ‘Jism’, ‘Zameen’, ‘Aetbaar’, ‘No Entry’, ‘Omkara’, ‘Corporate’, ‘Dhoom 2’, ‘Race’, ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’, ‘Raaz 3: The Third Dimension’, and ‘Welcome to New York’, among others.

Bipasha was last seen in the crime-thriller series ‘Dangerous’ which also featured Karan Singh Grover.

Karisma Kapoor says she has five children

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor has revealed that she has five children, and their names are sure to melt everyone’s hearts.

In a promo shared by the makers of dance reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer Season 4’, we get a glimpse of the many moods of Lolo aka Karisma.

Karisma, who is also a judge on the show, can be heard saying: “Bebo (Kareena Kapoor Khan) mere liye meri pehli beti hai… I would say mere paanch bache hain.. Bebo, mere bache, Taimur and Jeh.”

(Bebo is my first daughter. I have five kids: Bebo, my two children, and Kareena’s boys, Taimur and Jeh).

In the behind-the-scenes video, we can hear Karisma saying: “As an artist, we have to keep growing. I think kabhi bhi esa koi bhi time nahi tha ki maine socha ki I am a good dancer. Hamesha wo bhook thi ki mai next acha kya karun? I hope mera ye dance hit ho jaye. It was always striving to do better.”

“Jo bhi mai hun, its honestly my mazdoori… ham bahut hard work karte the,” she concluded. (Whatever I am today, it’s honestly because of my hard work).

Alongside Karisma, the show also features Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis as the judges on ‘India’s Best Dancer 4’, which airs on Sony.

Karisma is the daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita. Her younger sister, Kareena is married to actor Saif Ali Khan.

Karisma was married to industrialist Sunjay Kapur. The couple have a daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. However, the couple got officially divorced in 2016.

On the work front, she made her acting debut in 1991 at the age of 16 with the romantic drama ‘Prem Qaidi’, alongside Harish Kumar.

She has then been a part of movies like ‘Anari’, ‘Raja Babu’, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, ‘Gopi Kishan’, ‘Raja Hindustani’, ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’, ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’, ‘Fiza’, ‘Zubeidaa’ and many more.

Karisma last appeared in a mystery thriller film, ‘Murder Mubarak’.

The film is directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan. It features Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, and Tisca Chopra. (IANS)