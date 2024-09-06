‘Feel free to interpret’: Putin spokesman on ‘backing’ for Kamala Harris

- Advertisement -

Moscow– A day after Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed a preference for Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, in the upcoming US presidential polls, and praised her “infectious laugh”, sparking off a debate about whether he spoke tongue in cheek, his spokesman on Friday said that people were free to interpret his remarks anyway they liked.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said American domestic politics does not figure high on the Russian President’s agenda, but that he does comment on international affairs when asked, RT reported.

“As for his tone, people abroad who are interested in it should reflect on it. Let’s not steal the opportunity to do so,” he added.

Peskov said that Russia would not like to be dragged into American affairs, but does not expect to stop being used as a debating point in their domestic politics. The US routinely accuses the Russian government of “meddling” and “interfering” in American elections, which Moscow denies.

Participating at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Thursday, the Russian President, who had earlier this year noted that he would back President Joe Biden, who is “a more experienced, predictable person, a politician of the old school”, said that he respected Biden’s choice to endorse her as his successor.

He said that he admired the “infectious laugh” of Harris, whose mother was Indian, and is the first Asian American and African American candidate for the top US post.

Harris “laughs so infectiously” that it suggests “everything is going well for her”, he said at a plenary session of the forum to a query whether he had a favourite candidate in the election now that Biden, who he previously supported, has dropped out. He was also asked whether or not he would call to congratulate the eventual winner in November.

Putin said it had been a long time since he had any direct contact with Western European or US leaders, and noted that it was not up to Russia to choose a “favourite” in the US presidential election, as American voters would make a choice.

Nevertheless, he recalled that he had previously expressed support for Biden, who had since been “removed” from the race. However, the President noted that Biden had told his supporters to support Harris, and so Moscow would do the same and root for the Vice President in November.

He also suggested that Harris’ positive disposition could mean that she would refrain from imposing as many sanctions on Russia as former US President Donald Trump, who Putin said had introduced more restrictions on Moscow than any other President in American history, at the time.

“In the end, the choice is up to the American people and we will treat their eventual decision with respect,” he said.

Reacting to his remarks, White House’s national security spokesman John Kirby said that he “ought to stop talking about our elections, period”. On the other hand, former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, reacted by saying that he was not sure whether to be insulted by Putin’s words or take them as a compliment.

Some US media interpreted Putin’s “endorsement” as subtle mockery.

Russian officials have denied any preference among the candidates, contending neither would improve US relations with Russia. (IANS)