Bollywood Roundup: Anupam Kher, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and more…

Anupam Kher Amuses Fans with a Singing Mishap on the Streets of Munich

Munich, Germany– Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher had an amusing cultural exchange during his recent trip to Munich, Germany — and it all started with a song.

Taking to Instagram, Kher shared a humorous video from the streets of Munich, where he spontaneously joined local street performer Thomas Scholl for a musical collaboration. What followed was a light-hearted moment that left both the performer and bystanders in stitches.

According to Kher, he approached Scholl and asked if he could sing along. Mistaking him for a professional vocalist, Scholl welcomed the idea. But as Kher began belting out his tune, the singer quickly found himself puzzled — not just by the unfamiliar language of the song, but also by Kher’s less-than-musical performance.

Adding to the confusion, a fellow Indian tourist recognized Kher mid-performance and stopped to take a selfie, prompting Scholl to ask if he was a famous singer. Kher, amused, didn’t get a chance to reply before Scholl burst into laughter and, according to Kher, muttered something in German — likely a cheeky comment about his singing talent.

“#HilariousEncounter in Munich!” Kher captioned the video. “I asked a street performer if I could sing. He thought I was some famous singer. While he tried to figure out the song’s language — and recover from the shock of my bad singing — a fellow Indian asked for a selfie. That sealed it. The performer laughed and said something in German. I’m sure it meant: ‘How can he have fans with that kind of singing?’ Jai Ho!”

The lighthearted post was embraced by fans, showcasing Kher’s trademark sense of humor and down-to-earth personality.

Sara Ali Khan Offers Prayers at Chandramauleshwara Temple, Embraces Spirituality in Karnataka

Mumbai– Actress Sara Ali Khan recently made a spiritual stop in Karnataka, where she visited the historic Chandramauleshwara Temple in Unkal. Known for her deep-rooted connection to Indian traditions, Sara continues to explore her faith through visits to sacred places across the country.

Dressed in a simple yet elegant pink and white ethnic outfit, the ‘Kedarnath’ actress was seen in a serene, makeup-free avatar as she offered prayers to Lord Shiva. A photo collage shared on her Instagram shows her seated on the temple steps, adorned with a tika on her forehead—reflecting both humility and devotion.

Sara’s spiritual journey has been a consistent part of her public life, with past pilgrimages to places like Kedarnath drawing both admiration and, at times, criticism. Coming from a lineage associated with royalty, Sara has previously addressed the trolls questioning her visits to Hindu temples, stating that she prefers not to view the world through the lens of religion or caste.

On the professional front, Sara is gearing up for her next release, Metro… In Dino, an anthology directed by Anurag Basu. The film will see her sharing screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Shraddha Kapoor Throws Adorable Birthday Bash for Her Dog Shyloh’s 14th

Mumbai— Shraddha Kapoor just gave her four-legged bestie the cutest birthday celebration ever. The actress, known for her love of animals (and hit films like Stree), rang in her dog Shyloh’s 14th birthday with a cozy and heartwarming party surrounded by furry friends.

In a video shared on social media, Shraddha is seen sitting cross-legged on the floor, feeding cake to Shyloh as a bunch of other pets join in the treat fest. Amid giggles and tail wags, she can be heard saying, “He is going for it!” — clearly delighted at how much Shyloh was enjoying his big day.

Dressed in a chill white tee and loose-fit trousers, with her hair up in a messy bun, Shraddha kept things laid-back and totally homey — perfect vibes for a pup party.

Her caption summed it up with signature charm and a Bollywood twist: “Is b’day party pe invite hona mushkil hi nahi, namumkin hai. #OnlyFamily” — a playful nod to Don fans — before adding: “Shyloh turns 14!!!”

On the work front, Shraddha is reportedly gearing up for some exciting new projects. Buzz has it she’s collaborating with Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve on an upcoming film, backed by none other than Ektaa Kapoor. Rumors also suggest she’s inked a multi-film deal with the producer.

Yami Gautam Shares Touching Wedding Memory in Sweet Birthday Post for Sister Surilie

Mumbai– Actress Yami Gautam gave fans a glimpse into a cherished moment from her wedding while wishing her younger sister Surilie Gautam a heartfelt happy birthday on Instagram.

Calling Surilie the “Raja Babu of my life,” Yami posted a sentimental snapshot of the two sisters during a traditional wedding ritual. In the photo, the Bala star sits gracefully with a red dupatta covering her head, while Surilie lovingly pours water over her mehendi-adorned feet — a tender expression of sisterly love.

“To the OG maasi & Raja Babu of my life… Happy Birthday to my dearest Surilie ❤️ Love you so much !!!!” Yami captioned the post. “P.S. Can never get enough of this beautiful moment from my wedding.”

Yami has often spoken publicly about her close bond with Surilie, calling her not just a sister but also a best friend, cheerleader, and constant source of strength. Whether it’s their shared sense of humor or Surilie’s ability to push Yami out of her comfort zone — like convincing her to try fake nails with neon polish — their bond radiates joy and sisterhood.

Last year, Yami marked Surilie’s birthday with a sweet throwback photo, writing, “It’s Surilie Day, today & every day!!! Happy birthday, my little one!!! We love you so much.” In a follow-up post, she affectionately added, “Happy birthday to the OG RajaBabu of our family… our love for those fake sunglasses was on another level!”

Earlier this year, fans were treated to a fun reel of the sisters breaking into bhangra, dancing to Surilie’s own track “Jatt Suraj Kha Juga.”

Surilie, who turned 35 on April 3, first appeared on television in 2008 with Meet Mila De Rabba. Since then, she has carved out a niche in Punjabi cinema with roles in Power Cut, Shava Ni Girdhari Lal, and Posti.

As fans flooded the comments with birthday wishes, one thing was clear — the Gautam sisters share a bond that’s as real as it is heartwarming.

Zeenat Aman Reminisces About Sizzling ‘Samunder Mein Naha Ke’ Shoot with Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai— Veteran actress Zeenat Aman is taking a nostalgic dive into cinematic history — and the ocean — as she opened up about filming the iconic song “Samunder Mein Naha Ke” from the 1983 film Pukar, co-starring Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan.

In a lighthearted Instagram post, Aman shared the track with her followers, blending humor with fond memories. “Uff… I’ll be candid. This is a bit of a gratuitous post brought on by the summer. It’s just so damn hot!” she wrote, cheekily adding that the onscreen chemistry between her and Bachchan wasn’t exactly cooling things down.

The actress looked back on the making of Pukar, calling it an “easy-breezy affair,” especially the beachside shoot for the steamy number. Set against the serene, less crowded beaches of Goa in the early 80s, the experience was more glamorous than grueling — at least for her. “No lip-syncing, no elaborate choreography,” she recalled. “The brief was simple — look pretty!”

And that she did — donning a revealing white outfit with her midriff on display, playfully tumbling in the surf as Bachchan circled her with infectious energy. “He pranced around me like an ardent bird-of-paradise,” she wrote, painting a vivid behind-the-scenes image.

But the shoot wasn’t without its challenges. Aman revealed she can’t swim — a detail that made for some nerve-wracking moments amid the waves. “I had to swallow a fair amount of nerves (and seawater),” she admitted. “Despite being tossed around by the tide and getting sand in all the wrong places, I like to think I made a decent jal pari.”

In a touching postscript, she revealed a poignant detail — Samunder Mein Naha Ke marked Amitabh Bachchan’s return to the camera following his near-fatal accident on the set of Coolie in 1982. “The nation practically held its breath until he recovered,” Aman noted. “So you can imagine the joy and relief that was felt on set. The mood was especially buoyant.” (Source: IANS)