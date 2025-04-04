New England Innovation Academy Appoints Durga Suresh-Menon as Incoming Head of School

Marlborough, MA – The Board of Trustees at New England Innovation Academy (NEIA) announced the appointment of Durga Suresh-Menon, Ph.D as its new Head of School, effective July 1, 2025.

With over two decades of experience in higher education and a strong focus on innovative, student-centered leadership, Dr. Suresh-Menon brings a wealth of expertise in academic program development, interdisciplinary curriculum, and a passion for fostering an inclusive and empowering environment for students.

Dr. Suresh-Menon’s appointment reflects NEIA’s continued commitment to delivering a competency-based education model that prepares students for the rapidly evolving world of entrepreneurship and technology. The Board’s unanimous decision highlights her proven track record in academic excellence and leadership, as well as her deep understanding of what drives student success.

“I am honored and thrilled to join New England Innovation Academy, where a competency-based education is essential for preparing students to navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of AI and cybersecurity,” said Dr. Suresh-Menon. “In an era of accelerating technological advancements and emerging cyber threats, fostering adaptive, skills-driven learning is critical to developing the next generation of innovative and resilient digital leaders. The ethos of NEIA is community, inclusivity, and bringing diverse perspectives together to form a supportive foundation. I enjoy relating with student innovators and anyone with an entrepreneurial spirit, and I’m deeply committed to providing NEIA students – our future leaders and innovators – with a connected space to explore, empathize, innovate, and thrive.”

Dr. Suresh-Menon joins NEIA after an impressive tenure at Wentworth Institute of Technology, where she served as the Dean of the School of Computing and Data Science and the Dean of Graduate Education. In these roles, she championed progressive learning strategies and interdisciplinary curricula that encouraged innovation and global awareness. As an Associate Professor, she helped to shape the curriculum to meet the evolving demands of the technology industry. Fluent in multiple languages, Dr. Suresh-Menon’s ability to connect with diverse student populations and her collaborative leadership style make her a perfect fit for NEIA’s inclusive academic community.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Dr. Suresh-Menon to NEIA,” said Jean Jones, Chair of the Board of Trustees. “Dr. Suresh-Menon has an exceptional track record, commitment to technology in education, creativity and inclusivity, and a vision for the future that aligns perfectly with NEIA’s student-centered mission and community values. With dramatic transformations to secondary and higher education unfolding worldwide, we are confident she will serve as an exceptional leader whose passion, energy, and excitement for NEIA will advance the school’s growth, expansion, and future impact.”

As the Head of School, Dr. Suresh-Menon will oversee NEIA’s academic programs and operational functions, while also working to expand the school’s recruitment efforts, support college admissions, and develop novel philanthropic initiatives. Her leadership will continue to advance NEIA’s mission of preparing creative, entrepreneurial leaders who are equipped to make a meaningful impact on the world.

Dr. Suresh-Menon is set to visit the NEIA campus this spring before officially starting her role. She will attend events, meet with faculty, staff, and students, and gain firsthand insight into the dynamic educational environment at NEIA.

Founded in 2021, NEIA is an independent college preparatory school located just 20 minutes outside of Boston in Marlborough, MA. Serving grades 7-12, the school offers both day and residential programs. NEIA has gained national recognition for its competency-based educational model and has already achieved NEASC accreditation. Last year, the school graduated its first class, a cohort of 15 students who collectively gained admission to over 100 colleges and universities worldwide, including prestigious institutions.