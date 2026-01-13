Bollywood Roundup: Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and more…

- Advertisement -

Anil Kapoor Hails Rani Mukerji as ‘Brilliant’ as She Marks 30 Years in Bollywood

MUMBAI, India — Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor showered praise on longtime friend and co-star Rani Mukerji as she completed 30 years in the Hindi film industry, calling her “sellable, watchable, tradable, and above all, truly brilliant.”

Kapoor took to social media to mark the milestone, writing, “Dear Rani, 30 years in this ever-changing industry and you continue to be accessible, sellable, tradable, watchable and above all, truly brilliant – as an actress, friend and human being!” He also wished her luck for her upcoming film, adding, “Always rooting for you.”

Kapoor and Mukerji have shared a close bond for years and previously appeared together in Nayak: The Real Hero.

Mukerji marked her 30th work anniversary on January 12 with a heartfelt note shared by Yash Raj Films, reflecting on a career she says began without a grand plan. “Thirty years… it feels unreal,” she wrote, adding that cinema found her by chance rather than ambition.

“I stepped onto a film set with no master plan. I came with curiosity, fear, and a deep love for stories,” Mukerji said, describing how she still feels like the nervous young actor hoping she belongs.

In her message, she looked back on key films including Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, Ghulam, Black, Bunty Aur Babli, No One Killed Jessica, Mardaani, Hichki, and Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

Calling it special to celebrate the milestone with Mardaani 3, Mukerji said the franchise allows her to salute “the spirit of today’s women” and the resilience of women in the Indian police force.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Trade Golden Globes Glam for Late-Night Pizza Date

MUMBAI, India — After a night of red carpets, flashing cameras, and back-to-back interviews at the Golden Globe Awards, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas chose an easygoing way to unwind: a cozy pizza date.

Priyanka shared glimpses of the couple’s post-awards downtime on social media, showing Nick sweetly offering her a slice of pizza as she relaxed on a bed in her ivory satin gown. Nick stayed in his black tuxedo, proving the couple skipped the outfit change but not the comfort. Other photos captured the two standing close and sharing quiet, intimate moments. She captioned the post simply, “After after..”

Earlier at the Golden Globes, the couple spoke openly about balancing their busy careers with full-time parenting. Priyanka credited the support of family, saying her mother and Nick’s parents play a major role in helping them manage work commitments.

The actress later also shared a behind-the-scenes video from the night, offering a peek at the pre-event chaos, fittings, and playful moments with Nick. In the clip, she said she loves attending such events with her husband and was especially looking forward to ending the night with a date together.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Calls Yami Gautam’s ‘Haq’ a Rare, Deeply Human Film

MUMBAI, India — Praise continues to pour in for Yami Gautam’s courtroom drama Haq, with Samantha Ruth Prabhu becoming the latest star to applaud the film and its powerful storytelling.

Samantha took to Instagram Stories to share an emotional note moments after watching the film, calling it “rare,” “deeply human,” and free of judgment. “Stories like this are rare. So layered. So free of bias,” she wrote, singling out Yami’s performance as “even rarer” in bringing such a character to life.

The actress said Yami’s portrayal of Shazia Bano moved her in ways she could hardly explain. “I felt everything all at once — love, rage, strength, vulnerability, hope,” Samantha added, also praising the film’s writing for staying with her long after it ended.

Calling Haq the kind of cinema that reminds her why she chose the profession, Samantha wrote, “This is cinema. This is why we do what we do,” before congratulating director Suparn Verma for telling the story so beautifully.

Samantha’s praise follows glowing reactions from others in the industry. Saba Pataudi recently called the film a “work of art” and said Yami’s performance moved her to tears, while stars including Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar have also publicly hailed Yami’s work in Haq.

New Mom Bharti Singh Says She Misses Her Baby Bump

MUMBAI, India — Comedian Bharti Singh is feeling nostalgic about her pregnancy days and says she’s missing her baby bump.

The new mom recently shared a throwback photo from her maternity shoot, writing, “Missing the bump, loving the blessing.” In the picture, Bharti is seen dressed in a soft blush-pink gown, gently cradling her baby bump during a serene shoot.

Bharti and husband Harssh Limbaachiya welcomed their second son on December 19. The couple has named him Kaju. Bharti frequently shares moments from her life as a new mom through her YouTube vlogs.

In a recent vlog, she spoke about Kaju’s sleep routine, joking that he sleeps through the day and stays wide awake at night. “This kid sleeps at 2 a.m. and wakes up at 7 a.m., like he’s a factory worker,” she said, adding that nights are now wide-eyed and sleepless.

Just two weeks after giving birth, Bharti returned to work and was spotted on the sets of Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited Season 3. She even distributed sweets to paparazzi, asking them to bless baby Kaju.

Bharti and Harssh are also parents to a three-year-old son, Laksh Singh Limbaachiya, fondly called Gola.

Sussanne Khan Wishes Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad “Endless Love” on His Birthday

MUMBAI, India — Entrepreneur Sussanne Khan shared warm wishes for ex-husband Hrithik Roshan on his birthday, extending her love not just to the actor but also to his girlfriend, Saba Azad.

Sussanne posted a heartfelt video montage featuring Hrithik, their sons Hrihaan and Hredaan, family members, close friends, and Saba Azad, capturing joyful moments from the celebrations. Alongside the video, she wrote that Hrithik would “always be the sky full of stars” for their family and wished him and Saba “endless love and the best of life.”

Hrithik, who turned 52 on January 10, celebrated with family and friends and shared glimpses of the occasion on social media. Saba Azad also marked the day with a series of intimate photos, calling Hrithik her “heart” and wishing him happiness, peace, and creative fulfillment.

Hrithik and Sussanne, who ended their 13-year marriage in 2014, continue to share a close bond and co-parent their children. Hrithik is currently in a relationship with Saba Azad, while Sussanne has moved on with actor Arsalan Goni.

Shweta Basu Prasad Says ‘Makdee’ Gave Her a Lifelong Love for Cinema

MUMBAI, India — Actress Shweta Basu Prasad says her 2002 film Makdee remains one of the most fulfilling experiences of her life, crediting it for giving her not just a strong start as an actor but emotional security that still fuels her passion for films.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Shweta paid tribute to late executive producer Dipa De Motwane, recalling how the Makdee team made her feel valued and safe as a child actor. She shared photos from a recent birthday celebration at Dipa’s home, calling the experience deeply personal and emotional.

Shweta remembered turning 11 on the Makdee set, when Dipa had her birthday written on the production board at their hotel in Alibaug. “Of course you are the star of our film,” Dipa had told her, later hosting a terrace party with Shweta’s favorite food.

Calling Makdee a defining chapter, Shweta said the warmth and care she received from Dipa, director Vishal Bhardwaj, and the entire team is why she still loves acting. “That emotional safety made me hungry to explore cinema,” she wrote.

The actress also spoke about Dipa’s lasting presence in her life — as a mentor, friend, and guide through her personal and professional highs and lows — adding that the producer built a community rooted in generosity, creativity, and support.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Makdee starred Shabana Azmi and Makrand Deshpande and followed a young girl’s eerie encounter with an alleged witch, blending folklore with social commentary. (Source: IANS)