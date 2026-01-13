Indian Student Killed, Two Injured in Road Accident in Kazakhstan’s Oskemen

- Advertisement -

ASTANA, Kazakhstan — An Indian student was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Kazakhstan’s Oskemen city, the Indian Embassy in Kazakhstan said on Tuesday.

In a statement posted on X, the embassy said 11 Indian students from Semey Medical University were involved in the accident while returning from an excursion to the Altai Alps in eastern Kazakhstan.

The student who died was identified as Mili Mohan, 25. The two injured students, Ashika Sheejamini Santhosh and Jaseena B., are currently undergoing treatment at City Hospital No. 1 in Ust-Kamenagorsk.

“As per the latest information, their condition is stable. The Embassy conveys its deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased. The Embassy is in touch with the University, Hospital authorities and families,” the statement said.

The incident follows another fatal road accident involving Indian students in Kazakhstan earlier this month. On January 6, two Indian students were killed and three others injured in an accident near Almaty.

In a separate statement issued last week, the embassy said, “The Embassy is deeply saddened by the tragic road accident that occurred on 6 January 2026 near Almaty involving Indian students, in which two young lives were lost and three others sustained injuries. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and stand in solidarity with all those affected. The injured students are currently receiving medical care.”

The embassy said it has been working closely with hospital authorities, local officials, and other stakeholders to ensure assistance for the affected students. It added that family members of the injured students had arrived in Kazakhstan and were in regular contact with embassy officials.

“We are working closely with the families and extending every possible support during this extremely difficult time. The Embassy is also making all necessary arrangements to repatriate the mortal remains of the two deceased students to India on a priority basis,” the statement said.

The Indian mission also expressed appreciation for the concern and support shown by friends, families, and well-wishers, noting that it continues to coordinate with multiple agencies to ensure timely and effective assistance. (Source: IANS)